Ainda Não Havia Para Mim, Rita Lee

It’s been long enough that I don’t remember their names. I don’t remember who I was with. I don’t remember which area it was (I think it was my second, in São José dos Campos, but I’m not sure anymore).

But I remember what happened. We were at a young family’s home. She was an inactive member of the church. He wasn’t a member. Both were friendly and welcoming. And on this visit, he pulled out his guitar. He started to play and sing. And I was introduced to “Sampa,” Caetano Veloso’s plaintive ode to São Paulo, his adopted city and my Mormon mission.

It wasn’t common, but occasionally on P-day, the district or zone I was in would get permission to go to the center of São Paulo; it was outside of our mission boundaries, but it was also, to a kid who grew up in the suburbs of San Diego, my first experience in a truly urban area, with all that brings with it. And a necessary stop on those trips to the city center were the informal markets that popped up on bridges and side streets. There were always a couple tables filled with (undoubtedly pirated) CDs.

I didn’t go out of my way to listen to music on my mission; I obeyed our mission rules. At the same time, it was Brazil. There was music literally everywhere. (One time, we spent half an hour knocking doors on a block where nobody answered, but one house was blasting music so loud that, even outside, I could hear it better than if I’d had my radio on at home.) I picked up a handful of CDs on those trips, including a greatest hits by Caetano Veloso.

I also bought a greatest hits album by Rita Lee. Today I know that she was a member of the seminal Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes and the queen of Brazilian rock. At the time, though, I had no idea. In fact, almost everything I knew about her was that “Sampa” included this line:

Ainda não havia para mim, Rita Lee
A tua mais completa tradução

Roughly translated, it says

For me there still hasn’t been, Rita Lee
Your most complete translation

And that was enough. When I saw Meus Momentos – Rita Lee on a table under a canopy in the middle of São Paulo, I bought it. And brought it home.

Yesterday, at 75, Rita Lee passed away.

I hadn’t listened to her music in probably 20 years. But as I listened on Spotify, I remember the waterfall of synthesizer notes that leads off “Mania de Você” (and its lyrical sensuality). The Pink Floyd-esque “Doce Vampiro.” The Brazilian-inflected disco of “Chega Mais.” The sounds of Brazilian buses and streets and homes and shops. The sounds of being a young Mormon missionary.

So thanks to a man with a guitar who welcomed Mormon missionaries into his home, in fact havia para mim Rita Lee.

Photo: “Cantora Rita Lee em 2011” by Caio Webber. CC BY 2.0

  1. John Harrison says:
    May 9, 2023 at 9:48 pm

    I remember being absolutely destroyed when Renato Russo passed away. And not having anyone around that understood it at all.

    I hadn’t heard of Rita’s passing until reading this.

    There must be so many great artists that I’ll never be aware of due to differences of language and culture.

  2. Sam Brunson says:
    May 9, 2023 at 9:50 pm

    That’s true. I actually have a couple Legião Urbana CDs I got at the same city center markets, though I admit it’s been a long time since I’ve listened to them.

