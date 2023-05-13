Missions and Universities

by

David Aubril is a regular guest author at BCC. He is a French teacher who is fond of didactics, literature, UNIX systems and free diving (with no order of preference). He follows with great interest the contemporary debates on Gospel and Church matters, but from afar, from “the other side of the water”, as Pascal says.

There was recently a study about the benefits young women can get from their mission : “Lifelong benefits may await those Latter-day Saint women who opt to serve a religious mission during their college years, a new study from Utah State University’s Utah Women & Leadership Project suggests” (The Salt Lake Tribune, Feb. 9, 2023). I was pretty sure that it would come up as an argument in support of missions in the April General Conference.

I remain skeptical, though, about these conclusions. As the study indicates : “With time away from school, there is an increased risk that students will simply not return to college after completing a gap experience. However, our research on female students at BYU suggests this may be a minimal concern in Utah” (Utah Women & Leadership Project, Research & Policy Brief, February 2023). But the relation between mission and university can be far more complex in other parts of the world. Here, in France, for example, public universities are very inexpensive and offer often high-quality superior education. But there are few places, and therefore the selection is severe. If your file isn’t good enough, if you’re not in good timing, if you get off track, it’s over.

It makes it very hard to leave for two years. I know a faithful young man who is currently studying medicine. At the end of the first year, he asked his university if he could leave to serve a mission. The answer was “you can take a year off, but not two ; maybe at the end of next year”. He asked again at the end of the second year. Same answer. The third time he asked, it was a definitive no. This committed young man, after many prayers, chose to stay, but was brokenhearted, and felt guilt for years. In France you can usually take a year off, but not two. Since mission length is two years, many of our youth, like this young man, have to choose between studies and mission. Sometimes, they leave in December and come back two years later. Here, you can’t start when you want : the beginning of the year is September, and that’s it. So they have to wait another year. Maybe in the U.S. it’s fine to stop your studies and get back to them afterwards. In France, it’s not, and it’s very hard to get back in.

Of course, young people can go to BYU to study or register in BYU-pathways. That’s the advice French missionaries often get from their mission president when they ask to leave the mission field earlier. In fact, I suspect that it’s because the U.S. University calendar is so flexible that the mission length isn’t. Like many programs in the Church, it is designed with an American background. But what about the young people who want to study in the universities of their country ? I guess France is not the only one with selective systems. BYU is, indeed, very attractive for many of our youth. For them, often sole members in their schools, BYU is the place to be. As the sole member in my family, in my workplace, in my neighborhood, in about every place I go and everything I do since I converted thirty years ago, I understand the need for belonging. Though, I think that each youth who is leaving for BYU is a loss for our country. Most of the time, they graduate, get married, and settle in the U.S. I’ve rarely seen one come back.

There are plenty of good things in BYU. I know lots of people who have studied there, and they’re great. I just wish this university wouldn’t be the measure of all things. I also really wish mission length would be more flexible, so that our youth can benefit from the high-quality superior education their country has to offer. In France, like in the U.S., many of our youth are leaving the Church. If we don’t help the faithful ones to study in their country, who will remain?

Photo credit: Amphithéâtre Richelieu, Université Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV). (Picture from Sébastien Calvet)