60 Minutes, David Nielson, and Ensign Peak Advisors

Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a 13-minute segment on Ensign Peak Advisors. And honestly, if you’ve been following the story closely (I have!), there’s not a lot of new information here.
But not a lot isn’t no new information. And, in any event, the piece featured David Nielson, the whistleblower from 2019, speaking publicly for the first time, as well as Bishop Waddell, First Counselor in the Presiding Bishopric representing the church’s point of view. (It also featured an interview with Phil Hackney, a law professor at Pitt and, full disclosure, a friend, colleague, and coauthor of mine.)
I’m not going to give a full rundown of the piece. I’ve written about the tax and securities issues previously. And anyway, at 13 minutes (half that if you watch it at 2x speed!), watching it isn’t a heavy lift. Instead, I’m going to highlight a couple things that I found interesting and important.
Beneficial Life
In 2019, Nielson wrote that the church had “silently bail[ed] out Beneficial Financial Group … to the tune of $600 million[.]” It had “paid $1.4 billion … to shore up cost over-runs … in the construction of the opulent City Creek Mall[.]” And beyond those two things, it had “distributed 0% of its assets in each of the other 16 years since it was hastily incorporated[.]”
Early in the 60 Minutes segment, Nielson says, “Like, I’m not an expert on charities. But I’ve been around the block enough to know that charitable organizations can’t bail out for-profit businesses and maintain their charitable status.”
And he’s right, kind of. That is, once you donate money to a tax-exempt organization, that money can’t just be transferred to a for-profit organization. Rather, it has to stay in the tax-exempt world.
Sometimes a tax-exempt organization stops operating and shuts down. When it does that, its remaining assets have to go to other tax-exempt organizations; it can’t just distribute them to individuals or for-profit organizations. And sometimes a tax-exempt organization decides to transform into a for-profit entity (think especially nonprofit hospitals, which often enjoy huge amounts of revenue). Without getting too deep in the weeds, this generally involves the nonprofit selling its assets to the for-profit. But then, the nonprofit has to distribute the sales proceeds to other charitable organizations.
But that doesn’t mean that a tax-exempt organization can’t ever give money to a non-exempt person or organizations. My employer is a tax-exempt, nonprofit university. But it pays me a salary. And it’s not just that it pays me a salary: it pays, for instance, Microsoft, a very for-profit corporation, for the right to use Office 365.
And it’s not just that: tax-exempt organizations can invest in for-profit entities. And honestly, that take City Creek off of the board in terms of potential wrongdoing. In his interview, Waddell is clear on this, explaining that “[t]he mall was not a bailout. The mall was an investment.” There is absolutely no question that the church can make investments.
But what about the payment to Beneficial Life, the one Nielson originally alleged represented a silent bailout? Well, Waddell also characterizes it that way: “The church actually owned Beneficial Life. And fortunately, the church had the resources to bail out Beneficial Life during the financial crisis, 2008,. 2009.” He goes on to say that most of that money has been repaid.
Honestly, it depends on what Waddell means by a “bailout.” If it had been a capital contribution, there would likely be no problem (especially as a wholly-owned subsidiary—if there were other noncontributing shareholders, that could present a problem). If it were a loan, it would probably be fine. The IRS has acknowledged that tax-exempt organizations can make loans (though there may be tax consequences to the receipt or non-receipt of interest under certain circumstances). But if it’s just a transfer of money to a for-profit organization, it’s not permissible, as Hackney points out.
Phil and I are attorneys. As such, we appreciate—and strive for—specificity in language. But here, the language of “bail-outs” doesn’t provide that kind of specificity. I suspect, based on Waddell’s statement, that this was a loan from EPA to Beneficial Life. But he’s not careful with his language and, without more information, I can’t be certain.
And this leads us to my second thought:
Bishop Waddell
Look, there’s no nice way to put this: Waddell went in unprepared and did a terrible job. It’s not just him characterizing the transfer from EPA to Beneficial Life as a bailout. At one point, the interviewer asks Waddell about the idea that “secrecy builds mistrust.” He replies, “We don’t believe it’s being secret. We believe it’s being confidential.” She proceeds to ask the logical follow-up question: what’s the difference between secret and confidential. And he’s stumped.
The thing is, this isn’t any kind of gotcha question. He posited a meaningful difference between the two words, but had no explanation of what that difference entailed. Which, to me, suggests that he went into the interview either unprepared or, at least, underprepared.
Frankly, as a practicing member of the church, I’m not shocked. I’ve been to too many Stake Conferences where a visiting General Authority gives a 40-minute talk that is clearly extemporaneous and unprepared. And almost inevitably, it’s terrible, rambling, and pointless.
And that’s not unexpected. Most of us aren’t good at speaking without preparation. And honestly, we’re nice people and we don’t boo them.
But this idea that they can speak off-the-cuff, without significant preparation, comes back to bite them when they’re not talking to an audience that won’t call them on it.
I don’t litigate, but I know litigators. And litigators who argue in front of the Supreme Court inevitably moot their argument beforehand. That is, they get a number of their colleagues to play the part of Justices and ask them hard questions. They do that both to try to determine what kinds of questions the Justices will have and practice their responses. (Heck, whenever I get an email from a journalist, I spend at least half an hour or an hour refreshing myself about whatever topic they’re asking about.)
All of the 60 Minutes questions could easily have been anticipated. Waddell could have prepared. But, for whatever reason, he chose not to.
That’s not the only thing, though: right after I watched it, a friend messaged me about the piece. My friend, who is not a member of the church but is, frankly, tremendously friendly to the church, wrote, among other things, that he came across as “[p]atronizing, know-it-all, mildly creepy.”
In short, he was unprepared for inevitable questions. He came across poorly. And he seems to have lacked understanding about the transactions he was there to talk about. That kind of lack of preparation isn’t ideal for Stake Conference talks. But it’s far worse for communications with people who aren’t inclined to give our spokespeople the benefit of the doubt in all things.
Nielson Undercut His Assertion
Finally, Nielson’s big argument that EPA had violated its tax-exempt status is that it had never used its assets for charitable purposes.
Waddell disagreed—he said that the church takes money out of EPA 8 or 9 times a month.
And the thing is, Nielson agreed with that assertion! But, he said, “Money’s going in and out of the cash accounts all the time. But Ensign Peak’s funds were never used for any charitable purpose, to my knowledge, the whole time I was there.”
There are a couple things to unpack here. First, I have to admit I don’t have any idea what Nielson means by “cash accounts.” I looked it up on the SEC’s website: a cash account is a brokerage account that doesn’t let you buy securities using borrowed money. That’s clearly not what Nielson is talking about. (Also, for tax reasons, tax-exempt organizations don’t borrow money to make investments.)
Nielson does give a metaphorical example of what he means: he compares this cash account to a checking account, as opposed to the body of the investments, which is like a savings account. But that really doesn’t do anything to help his assertion. I have savings and checking accounts, too. I pay for stuff out of my checking account. But when I need more cash there, I transfer it from my savings account. And when I have more than I need in my checking account, I transfer it to my savings account.
In fact, for purposes of allowing the church to use the invested money charitably, it’s necessary to have an account filled with cash. EPA generally isn’t going to distribute securities to the church; in most situations, it will sell the securities and distribute cash.
And that’s the thing: if making charitable distributions is a requirement for an integrated auxiliary like EPA (and I would argue that, whether or not it should be, under current law it is not), if money is going out of EPA accounts to the church “all the time” (again, Nielson’s words), then that money is, in fact, being used for charitable purposes. Which undercuts his big argument for why EPA violated its tax exemption.
Final Thoughts
I’m not trying to impugn Nielson’s or Waddell’s good intentions here. I have no doubt Nielson legitimately feels like EPA violated tax law (and he’s right that it violated securities law). And I have no doubt Waddell believes that the church acted appropriately. But neither of them manages to make a strong case for their view. And that’s my takeaway from Sunday’s 60 Minutes.
For Further Reading
Plenty of other people have written about this too. On RNS, Jana Riess wrote about six things that we might now know about the church’s wealth.
Over on the Nonprofit Law Prof Blog, my coblogger and friend Darryll Jones wrote what I find to be a remarkably (and unsurprisingly) fair and thoughtful reaction to the segment.
The Salt Lake Tribune believed that Nielson came off well, while the church didn’t. (To be fair, while Nielson undercut his allegation, he did come across as measured and confident.)
The church issued a press release saying it was “unfortunate ‘60 Minutes’ sought to elevate a story based on unfounded allegations by a former employee who has a different view on how the Church should manage its resources.” (I have to confess I have little patience for this kind of after-the-fact press release; 60 Minutes gave the church a full opportunity to respond and explain its side of the story. It’s not the show’s fault that the church flubbed its response.)
Image by National Museum of American History Smithsonian Institution. CC BY-NC 2.0
Comments
I’ve known Dave for years and am still in contact with him. Many of the descriptions of his recruitment and employment were like the Beneficial bailout details – vague and imprecise and not accurate enough to cause frustration with the piece. There were few follow up questions to anybody and no new information. Pretty frustrating.
I’m pretty tired of the church being so bad and smug about PR. They might not care what the interviewer thinks of the church, but I’m tired of my conversations with friends being driven by negative portrayals in the media that we’ve done nothing to mitigate.
Balanced, informative, and thoughtful, Sam. Well done.
Compounding works really well if you consistently save and invest prudently, and it works *amazingly well* if you live a long time. Nate Oman discussed this facet of the church’s finances in the Deseret News piece. Morgan Housel (“Psychology of Money” author) notes that Warren Buffett made ~$82 billion of his $85 billion in wealth after his 65th birthday. The church’s current fiscal path began around the mid-1960s, and here we are, roughly 60 years later. Go look at any compound interest graph / calculator and see what happens after that amount of time. The pace of growth is slow for a long time, then magic happens.
Most (all?) senior church leaders lived during a time when the church’s finances were far different than they are now and I think many still live with a “depression era” mindset. (Honestly, I bet you that many of them are very surprised at how the church’s wealth has grown). It’s not the worst thing to be especially conservative when it comes to money management. BUT, I think it is time for church leaders to enter a new dialog with church members about the church’s financial status. I’m hearing more grumbles these days about “why can’t the church pay for youth conference if they have $100 billion”. The old narratives are not working as well anymore.
Thanks for this analysis. The Church really has no good way to explain its lack of transparency. The explanations that it does offer only work for people with unflagging trust in the institution.
Thanks everyone.
PLM, I’ve been thinking about how Waddell could have responded to the question about whether the church has $150 billion. While, like you, I lean toward transparency, I also assume the church told him he couldn’t say. It wouldn’t be satisfying, but I’d prefer he have said something like:
“EPA’s 13F shows that we have about $40 billion in publicly-traded securities. And we have additional investment assets, too. Church policy prevents me from being more specific than that, but clearly we have a lot of money. We’re doing our best to be good stewards of our members’ donations and to use that money in ways that build the Kingdom and improve the world.”
It’s not as satisfying as confirming whether the church has $150 billion or not, but it’s better, in my opinion, than evading and avoiding and trying to create rhetorical differences that are not supportable. And it’s true, which is also a good thing.
I felt frustrated by the piece because it didn’t delve at all into the many layers that make this fund an issue *within* the church, though doing so in 13 minutes would be impossible. The real story is about where the money comes from in the first place, where it isn’t being spent, and who is bearing the burden. The real story is in the Bountiful Children’s Foundation, feeding starving LDS kids in Guatemala. The real story is the struggling young family paying for activities out of their own pockets because the primary budget is a handful of change per year when the amount of tithing the congregation pays far exceeds what they’re given. The real story is missionaries paying their own way while simultaneously not being given enough money for food, living in cockroach infested apartments, and relying on members for their nutrition. It’s lavish temples and outdated ward buildings. It’s in the mystery of how the church calculates its charitable donations–volunteer hours, DI donations, and fast offerings included? It’s donated old toys in the nursery and a whole lot of settlements paid to keep sex abuse survivors quiet. It’s impoverished members paying their tithing for years and then sitting in the bishop’s office to beg for help with the rent.
So many of these stories are concerned about whether the church broke and rules, and about the philosophical question of whether it’s moral for a Christian church to have this much money. I think outsiders would find it pretty fascinating to learn more about the insider’s experience of money in the church, from the stinky nursery in your neighborhood ward building to the hungry Sunbeam in Haiti, to the chandelier in the Celestial Room.
It all makes me so sad and angry. I believed my tithing (given with great sacrifice) was going to do good in the world. Instead the church was hording it and hiding it. They claim to follow Christ but clearly do not. They are the great evil they warn us of.
Thank you for this great post, Sam. I am very interested, but very unknowledgeable about this type of law. I feel like everything I read is at either end of the extremes. It’s nice to get an educated, non-biased take on what is really happening.
Sam,
I greatly appreciate your analysis. Well done.
I think greater transparency is coming. I hope that we don’t have any more bumps along the road until we reach that point. Because this one was absolutely bone-jarring for so many.
Unlike the title of this site – By Common Consent – there really is no common consent in the church. The general members are kept in the dark of so much. That is sad. There is a tiered leadership class, and everyone else. Finances are only one piece of the secrecy, the lack of transparency.
Thanks for the excellent commentary.
I want to follow up with a different perspective on the Beneficial Life “bailout”. Like you (and everyone else) I wish Nielson and Waddell had been more precise in what that entailed. I hope that it was structured as a formal loan. That would make the whole thing a non-issue from a tax perspective and it wouldn’t have been that difficult to arrange. But I want to talk about the outrage factor.
Immediately after this bailout (as acknowledged by the Nielsons in their written document), Beneficial Life stopped writing new policies–its sole purpose became to pay out existing policies. In other words, although it was still structured as a for-profit company, it was no longer being operated for the purpose of making a profit. The people being bailed out were not fat-cat shareholders, but policy-holders who had been making premium payments in good faith for years (and, of course, their beneficiaries–myself being among them). If they did not structure the bailout properly, then shame on them. But the implication by the Nielsons that the whole thing was motivated by greed is simply unwarranted. If outrage is warranted (and, again, it may not be), it should be because Ensign Peak was either too lazy or too incompetent to follow a fairly straightforward law. (Sound familiar?)
And perhaps that the Church (in the form of Waddell) is either too incompetent or too paranoid to clearly explain what happened. It never ceases to amaze me that the Church still hasn’t learned that the sleight-of-hand that works on members does not work on nonmembers. And it just keeps on happening.
Steven Pynakker
Nielson didn’t say “you have a checking account and a savings account.” He said, “checking account and retirement account.” We don’t constantly move money out of retirement account to cover shortfalls in checking account but like you, Sam, I do move funds from checking to savings and vice versa multiple times a month.
EPA doesn’t constantly sell securities to cover church expenses. That’s ridiculous. Those fund do indeed stay put and grow un impeded.
Also, Waddell DID in fact confirme the $150 bil by not contesting it. If it was $100 b he’d had been able to say, “Oh, we don’t have anywhere near that amount.”
With $150 B the Church has 30 years’ worth of operating expenses funding. What is Jesus coming back again?
Waddell purposely muddied the waters too.
Thanks Martie. I took notes on a lot as I watched, but clearly not everything.
If he said “retirement account,” then that’s clearly inapposite to what he’s describing. While I don’t know exactly how EPA is structured, and I still have no idea what he meant by “cash account,” it’s pretty clear from Nielson’s and Waddell’s comments that the church has been pulling money out of EPA on a regular basis. And of course it’s pulling out of an account with liquid assets; the church doesn’t want EPA to distribute a bunch of GameStop stock.
Like I said, I’m pretty comfortable saying that there was no tax problem even if EPA didn’t make any distributions to the church. (And, to be clear, I’m not saying this is a good or bad state of affairs, just that it seems to be the state of the law.) But if it was in fact making distributions—even if those distributions were from a liquid account that only barely dipped into principal—then that argument entirely disappears.
Nothing in the piece refuted what other church investment officials already stated was the reason for the church’s obfuscation of its enormous wealth – they attempted to hide the wealth from the members because they thought members would stop paying tithing if they knew.
Regardless of whether tax/non-profit laws and regulations were violated, etc., church leadership deliberately sought to deceive the membership. That fact always seems to get lost when we start to analyze the merit of the alleged legal violations, but it is the most damning one of them all, and it was explicitly admitted by the executive in charge of the whole operation. Waddell could have come ready and given great responses to all of Nielson’s allegations, but it would not change the fact that the leadership lied to the members so the members would keep giving money. I wonder if the church is relieved to have technical arguments to focus on in hopes that we will all forget about their attempted deception.
Sam’s post was great, fair, and informative, and his points are important and relevant (thank you!), but let’s not forget the most salient fact underpinning this whole issue is that the church lied to the members.
Sam,
Thanks for your legal analysis which is always interested, fair, and insightful. Although Nielson may have undermined his legal point (logos), I think he came off pretty well with his ethos and pathos.
With that said when it comes to religion, the court of public opinion is perhaps just as important as the court of law. And in order for the church to win in the court of public opinion, we need to present our best face to the public.
So I’m also reaching out to you because I haven’t been able to reach you by phone or email. I just want to remind you that it is your ward’s turn to clean the church next month. Families with last names starting with A truth G are assigned the first weekend. If you can’t make it please trade with someone doing it another week. And remember that unlike temple cleaning, you don’t actually have to pay ten percent of your income for the privilege of cleaning the bathrooms at our local ward building.
Remember that we don’t ask the members to clean the buildings in order to save money. We OBVIOUSLY don’t need to worry about that, lol. No, we want to keep our members engaged in the upkeep of our buildings so that they can be uplifted in the work of building and cleaning the kingdom. And with our PR folk stepping in so much doodoo all the time, we need to start really being involved in keeping our buildings clean.
Rockwell, I agree. Nielson came off confident and self-assured. Even though he undercut some of his points, his self-presentation was excellent.
And for cleaning the building—would you rather I tell you I’m busy and can’t make it? or is it better if I agree to bring my kids and then just don’t show up?
Peppermint: My thoughts exactly. Well said.
The Church’s finances are an abomination. Moroni prophesied that in our day the “holy church of God,” which any believing latter-day saint would have to admit is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, would be like this. Here’s what Moroni wrote:
Mormon 8:36 And I know that ye do walk in the pride of your hearts; and there are none save a few only who do not lift themselves up in the pride of their hearts, unto the wearing of very fine apparel, unto envying, and strifes, and malice, and persecutions, and all manner of iniquities; and your churches, yea, even every one, have become polluted because of the pride of your hearts.
37 For behold, ye do ***love money, and your substance, and your fine apparel, and the adorning of your churches***, ****more than ye love the poor and the needy, the sick and the afflicted****.
38 O ye pollutions, ye hypocrites, ye teachers, who sell yourselves for that which will canker, why have ye polluted the holy church of God? Why are ye ashamed to take upon you the name of Christ? Why do ye not think that greater is the value of an endless happiness than that misery which never dies—because of the praise of the world?
39 Why do ye adorn yourselves with that which hath no life, and yet suffer the hungry, and the needy, and the naked, and the sick and the afflicted to pass by you, and notice them not?
40 Yea, why do ye build up your secret abominations to get gain, and cause that widows should mourn before the Lord, and also orphans to mourn before the Lord, and also the blood of their fathers and their husbands to cry unto the Lord from the ground, for vengeance upon your heads?
41 Behold, the sword of vengeance hangeth over you; and the time soon cometh that he avengeth the blood of the saints upon you, for he will not suffer their cries any longer.
The interesting point to me is that the Church admittedly engaged in a dishonest scheme to avoid legal reporting obligations. From this, one may infer that the Church would rather violate its oft-stated ethical standards than face scrutiny from either within or without. ====
This isn’t really related but I’ve come to air my grievance that our building, most particularly the bathroom, hasn’t been cleaned in at least three weeks. Idk who’s dropping the ball but volunteer building cleaning isn’t working. Use that money where we actually need it.
My wife got a Communications degree with an emphasis in PR from the Y, so that’s the lens she tends to view the world with; and she has been flabbergasted by how poorly Church leadership—with its immense resources, analytics-driven missionary department, and stable of highly-trained PR experts teaching and researching at their own flagship university—has been at handling this fiasco.
Even tabling for now the question of whether the church should be spending more of its immense wealth on humanitarian aide (and it absolutely should), Church leadership has been fumbling their response at a very basic level. They have never controlled the narrative once, or even seriously tried to; they have been utterly reactive, never proactive (something like the Deseret News rebuttal should’ve preemptively come out ahead of the 60 Minutes broadcast, not after); and as both the op and commentators have noted, their spokesmen have been embarrassingly unprepared and unpracticed. They’ve clearly forgotten how to talk to people who talk back, and seem perpetually flummoxed that this story refuses to die.
Their poor response matters, because them getting lost in the weeds on whether or not a mall is an investment, or what a bailout is, or the distinction between confidential and secret, does nothing to make the broader public interested in opening their doors to the missionaries. (Say what you will about the old Gordon B. Hinkley 60 Minutes interview, but he at least seemed aware of and interested in how we come off to outsiders).
Sam I liked your article. I also wish there were more specific details as well that would draw a clearer picture. Also I recently watched a piece on YouTube where D. Michael Quinn was interviewed. Apparently he was given full access to the Church’s financial records some years back and wrote about it. He said the records and the numbers in his words were faith promoting and this coming from a guy who was Ex’d back in the 80’s or something. I know this isn’t tax law and is probably old need to you. It was pretty cool at least in my eyes of the content of this interview.
Sam I liked your article. I also wish there were more specific details as well that would draw a clearer picture. Also I recently watched a piece on YouTube where D. Michael Quinn was interviewed. Apparently he was given full access to the Church’s financial records some years back and wrote about it. He said the records and the numbers in his words were faith promoting and this coming from a guy who was Ex’d back in the 80’s or something. I know this isn’t tax law and is probably old news to you. It was pretty cool at least in my eyes of the content of this interview.
In Australia we may get this in a few weeks, but tonight we have starting a 2 part series on Israel Folau who is an ex LDS rugby player, who posted messages about guys among others going directly to he’ll. It will include an interview with his bishop.
More advertising for the church.
GAYS NOT GUYS
@rachel if you tell me what letter your last name starts with I’ll let you me when you’re assigned week is. Or if you want to do it this week you can take my slot, as I have resolved that I will never clean a church bathroom again.
@Rockwell, for heavens sake can the ward please purchase the necessary cleaning supplies. I know money is tight but with the all free labor the church is getting it seems like the least it could do is provide adequate equipment. Maybe you can find some money in the primary budget?
I donate money to a variety of charities. I use Charity Watch to help me evaluate them. One thing they do is downgrade charities for accumulating assets beyond what’s needed to fund three years of operation. I think this is pretty reasonable. I find it fascinating that the church can’t seem to articulate what it needs multiple decades worth of assets for. The most likely explanation is that the church simply brings in more money than it knows what to do with. It really baffles me that an organization claiming Christ’s name can’t figure out how to put it’s riches to good use. The church seems both confused and offended that it’s periodically criticized for being so wealthy. It’s because the church’s namesake literally told the rich to sell everything and give it to the poor! Burying riches, even in the form of stock ‘investments’, is the opposite of that.
Nice article and good job by 60 minutes. I wanted to respond to Sam’s take on Bishop Waddell’s responses. I’m perfectly happy with his responses, which I think were honest if slightly evasive. I believe he shows clearly what the institutional church values (money, the ability to act independently of U.S. norms and laws, evasiveness since they feel they are accountable to God and not to members of the church or heaven forbid, journalists) and what it doesn’t value (transparency, members of the church having a role in decision making about use of church resources).
Discomfort with his responses simply shows that your values are different from those of the institutional church. There are many members whose values match those of the organization, people who stay who have different values than the organization, and people who leave because their values are different. We all have to figure out for ourselves what to do. But I am glad for Bishop Waddell’s comments, which are useful for those trying to figure out how church leaders think and what the church values.
President Hinckley is probably rolling over in his grave after the church’s PR department’s snarky comment about 60 minutes. He worked so hard to build bridges specifically with 60 minutes and came prepared and positive- I’m sure he is facepalming and/or steaming from the ears.