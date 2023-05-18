by

David Aubril is a regular guest author at BCC. He is a French teacher who is fond of didactics, literature, UNIX systems and free diving (with no order of preference). He follows with great interest the contemporary debates on Gospel and Church matters, but from afar, from “the other side of the water”, as Pascal says.

Hergé, The Shooting Star, 1941-1942

“The name of the Church is not negotiable. When the Savior clearly states what the name of His Church should be and even precedes His declaration with, “Thus shall my church be called,” He is serious. And if we allow nicknames to be used or adopt or even sponsor those nicknames ourselves, He is offended.” (Russell M. Nelson, The Correct Name of the Church, October 2018).

While, in his talk, President Nelson focused on the former part of the name, I’d like to talk about the latter part. In English, if I understand well, “latter” refers to the second and last item in a series of two. It is opposed to “former”. “Latter-Day Saints” is indeed a very interesting phrasing : it establishes a connection between early Christian disciples and today’s members. It opposes two eras, the first Christian era and today, suggesting a restoration of that heritage.

But there are many languages where the word “latter” has no equivalent. How is the non-negotiable name of the Church translated then ? I did a quick test. I took the name of the Church in several languages and used Google to do a reverse translation back to english. Of course, with the full name, Google always gives “The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints”. It finds the reference instead of giving a real translation. So I just isolated the last words to see how Google would translate “latter-Day”. Below are Google translations.

Afrikaans : Die Kerk van Jesus Christus van die Heiliges van die Laaste Dae (die Laaste Dae : the Last Days)

: Die Kerk van Jesus Christus van die Heiliges van die Laaste Dae (die Laaste Dae : the Last Days) Aymara (Peru, Bolivia) : Jesucriston Khep Khepürunacanquiri Kollananac Tamapan (Khepürunacanquiri Kollananac : the Holy Ones of the Last Days)

(Peru, Bolivia) : Jesucriston Khep Khepürunacanquiri Kollananac Tamapan (Khepürunacanquiri Kollananac : the Holy Ones of the Last Days) Bahasa (Indonesia,Malaysia) : Gereja Yesus Kristus dari Orang-Orang Suci Zaman Akhir (Zaman Akhir : Latter Days ; but Zaman means Time, and Akhir End, so I guess Google finds the reference to the Church instead of translating. For Zaman Akhir, Deepl gives The End Times or The Last Days)

(Indonesia,Malaysia) : Gereja Yesus Kristus dari Orang-Orang Suci Zaman Akhir (Zaman : Latter Days ; but Zaman means Time, and Akhir End, so I guess Google finds the reference to the Church instead of translating. For Zaman Akhir, Deepl gives The End Times or The Last Days) Cebuano (Philippines) : Ang Simbahan ni Jesukristo Sa mga Santos sa Ulahing mga Adlaw (sa Ulahing mga Adlaw : in the Latter Days)

(Philippines) : Ang Simbahan ni Jesukristo Sa mga Santos sa Ulahing mga Adlaw (sa Ulahing mga Adlaw : in the Latter Days) French : L’Église de Jésus-Christ des Saints des Derniers Jours (Derniers Jours : Last Days)

: L’Église de Jésus-Christ des Saints des Derniers Jours (Derniers Jours : Last Days) German: Die Kirche Jesu Christi der Heiligen der letzten Tage (letzten Tage: Last or Final days)

Die Kirche Jesu Christi der Heiligen der letzten Tage (letzten Tage: Last or Final days) Guarani (Bolivia, Paraguay) : Jesucristo Tupao SantoKuéra Àra Pahapegua (Àra Pahapegua : The Last Days)

(Bolivia, Paraguay) : Jesucristo Tupao SantoKuéra Àra Pahapegua (Àra Pahapegua : The Last Days) Igbo (Nigeria) : Nzukọ nke Jisus Kraịst nke Ndị-nsọ Ụbọchị-ikpeazụ a (Ụbọchị ikpeazụ a : This last day ; Ụbọchị-ikpeazụ a : This deadline)

(Nigeria) : Nzukọ nke Jisus Kraịst nke Ndị-nsọ Ụbọchị-ikpeazụ a (Ụbọchị ikpeazụ a : This last day ; Ụbọchị-ikpeazụ a : This deadline) Lingala (Dem. Rep. of the Congo) : Eklezia ya Yesu Klisto ya Basantu ba Mikolo mya Nsuka (Mikolo mya Nsuka : The last Days)

(Dem. Rep. of the Congo) : Eklezia ya Yesu Klisto ya Basantu ba Mikolo mya Nsuka (Mikolo mya Nsuka : The last Days) Portuguese : A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias (Últimos Dias : Last Days)

: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias (Últimos Dias : Last Days) Quechua (Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia) : Jesucristoj Iglesiampa Qhepa P’unchaykunapi Allin Kawsajkunapaj (Qhepa P’unchaykunapi Allin Kawsajkunapaj : For the Good of the Last Days)

(Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia) : Jesucristoj Iglesiampa Qhepa P’unchaykunapi Allin (Qhepa P’unchaykunapi Allin Kawsajkunapaj : For the Good of the Last Days) Samoa (Samoan) : Le Ekalesia a Iesu Keriso o le Au Paia o Aso e Gata Ai (o Aso e Gata Ai : the Last Days)

(Samoan) : Le Ekalesia a Iesu Keriso o le Au Paia o Aso e Gata Ai (o Aso e Gata Ai : the Last Days) Spanish : La Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días (los Últimos Días : the Last Days)

: La Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días (los Últimos Días : the Last Days) Tagalog (Philippines) : Ang Simbahan ni Jesucristo ng mga Banal sa mga Huling Araw (sa mga Huling Araw : in the Last Days)

(Philippines) : Ang Simbahan ni Jesucristo ng mga Banal sa mga Huling Araw (sa mga Huling Araw : in the Last Days) Yoruba (Nigeria) : Íjọ Jésù Krístì ti Àwọn Ènìyàn Mímọ́ ti Ọjọ́-Ìkẹhìn (Ọjọ́-Ìkẹhìn : the Last Days)

It’s a rough sketch, but you see my point. In most translations, “latter-day” becomes “of the last days”. Even though the name “Church of Jesus-Christ of the Saints of the Last Days” can be catchy, it doesn’t mean quite the same thing, and you don’t get the same feeling as with the “correct name” of the Church. Instead of pointing to a former era, that phrasing only points to the end. You lose the reference to the first Christians, but you get the crepuscular perspective of a dying world. It isn’t just a label. It defines us, for the outside world, but especially for ourselves. It shapes our understanding of who we are. And it’s not the same thing to be a Latter-Day Saint and a Saint of the Last Days.

Picture missionary work with such a name. Explain to your friends or colleagues you belong to “The Church of Jesus-Christ of the Saints of the Last Days” (most languages), or, even better, “The Church of Jesus-Christ of the Saints of this Last Day” (Igbo). Annonce to your family that you are going to get baptized in “The Church of Jesus-Christ of the Holy People of the End of Times” (Bahasa). Picture your children growing up with such a Church’s name. Until 2020, in the United States, the youth grew up with a magazine entitled “New Era”. There was hope, and a bright future ahead. But everywhere else, the youth of the Church grow up in “the Last Days”.

Is there a better way to translate “latter” ? I don’t think so. The word has no equivalent in most languages. So you have to take a step back. “Latter” connects today’s members with the first Christians. And I think this is what should remain : we are the Saints of this time. Reverted to English, it would give something like “The Church of Jesus-Christ of the Saints of our Days”. This is less literal but closer to the real meaning of the name of the Church.

In October 2018, President Nelson affirmed : “So, what’s in a name? When it comes to the name of the Lord’s Church, the answer is : Everything !”(Russell M. Nelson, The Correct Name of the Church, October 2018). Well, let’s take it seriously. The name of the Church doesn’t stop at the fourth word. I wish we too, foreigners, could benefit from “the correct name of the Church”, from the beginning to the end.