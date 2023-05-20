What to Do About Ensign Peak Advisors

In my last post, I wrote about the 60 Minutes segment on Ensign Peak Advisors. As part of that segment, the interviewer asks Bishop Waddell, “But don’t you agree this would be a nonissue if there were more transparency?”
He responds, “No. Because then everyone would be telling us what they want us to do with the money.”
Frankly, I think he’s wrong. But for now let’s respect that. For purposes of this post, I’m going to assume that the church will maintain a significant investment portfolio. And whatever I think about it,[fn1] I’m going to be indifferent to whether and how it should spend down that portfolio. Because I think EPA’s current status, as an external tax-exempt investment advisor, is ultimately untenable, notwithstanding the fact that it’s legal.
What do I mean? Well, as a general rule, investment managers are for-profit, taxable endeavors. EPA is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. (Critically, “nonprofit” doesn’t mean it can’t earn a profit. Some nonprofits—including, notably, hospital chains—are tremendously profitable. The “non” in nonprofit means that the profit earned can’t benefit any individual. While this is a little over-simplified, it basically means a nonprofit can’t distribute its profits as dividends.)
Nonprofit status is governed by state law. Some states require that a nonprofit engage in one of an enumerated list of purposes. (Illinois has a list of 35 purposes a nonprofit can be organized to pursue.) Other states allow a virtually unlimited range of purposes. (Utah, for instance, following the modern trend, allows a nonprofit to be organized “to engage in any lawful act,” with one or two exceptions.)
Not all nonprofits are exempt from the federal income tax, though. To qualify as tax-exempt, an organization has to meet an organization and operation test. The organizational test requires that the organization’s governing documents limit its purpose to one or more charitable activities (and the Internal Revenue Code lists the acceptable charitable activities) and prevent it from engaging in more than an insubstantial amount of noncharitable activities. The operational test looks at whether the organization does, in fact, limit its activities primarily to charitable activities.
So right here, EPA runs into a theoretical wall. The church itself clearly qualifies as exempt—religion is one of the explicitly-listed charitable purposes. But investment management? Nope.
Prior to about 1997, that didn’t matter. The church had an internal investment management team. And an exempt organization can manage its assets. But once EPA was separately incorporated, if the church wanted it to be exempt, it had to figure out how that would work.
And look, EPA probably an “integrated auxiliary.” An integrated auxiliary has to qualify as exempt, has to be affiliated with a church, and has to essentially support itself or receive its support largely from the church.[fn2]
But the thing is, if an investment advisor just sits on the money, it doesn’t look like it’s doing anything charitable. Decades ago, the IRS issued a ruling creating the commensurate-in-scope rule, which basically says that to qualify as exempt, an organization has to spend a commensurate part of its assets on charity. I’ve argued that this rule doesn’t apply to integrated auxiliaries, and the New York State Bar Association says its scope and application are generally unenforced and also unduly vague, especially in light of the fact that Congress is capable of imposing distribution requirements if it wants to.
It’s also worth noting that it turns out that EPA does distribute money back to the church on a pretty regular basis, which undercuts the idea that it’s not doing anything charitable with its money.
All of that said, it still strikes me as weird and uncomfortable that we have an exempt organization, the whole role of which is to manage a multi-tens-or-hundreds-of-billions-of-dollar portfolio.
So what should be done? Honestly, I think EPA should give up its tax-exempt status. I mean, it’s not the only exempt money manager out there—Harvard Management Company is also a 501(c)(3) organization. But unlike EPA, HMC files public disclosures of its finances and doesn’t appear to actually hold Harvard’s endowment; it just manages it.
What are the consequences of converting EPA to a for-profit investment manager? There’s one substantive one. It would pay taxes on its income. And what is its income? Presumably the church pays its something for managing the church’s assets. It has to pay its employees and rent and other expenses.
Which means it would be slightly more costly to operate. But the church has the resources to pay slightly more; in fact, the vast majority of its for-profit endeavors are separately incorporated in taxable entities.
And converting EPA to a for-profit entity eliminates questions of whether it’s actually engaged in charitable activities, and whether it actually merits tax exemption. It wouldn’t be! And that would be just fine!
And doing so also future-proofs EPA against legislative or regulatory changes that put increased emphasis on the commensurate-in-scope doctrine. And they frankly undercut any argument that EPA should be more transparent than just filing its 13Fs.[fn3]
So, in spite of the marginal tax costs, I believe that converting EPA to a for-profit investment advisor would be better for society and for the church.
[fn1] I think the church should very publicly and accountably promise to spend X% of its principal annually on certain charitable endeavors.
[fn2] This history of “integrated auxiliaries” has an interesting Mormon pedigree. In 1969, Congress made some significant changes to the rules governing tax-exempt organizations. Senator Wallace Bennett of Utah worried that those changes would provide worse treatment for church auxiliaries like Relief Society, MIA, and other organizations that, at the time, were still separately incorporated. So he added the word “auxiliaries.” Congress prefaced it with “integrated,” though integrated auxiliaries was not an actual real thing, to ensure that there would be a close relationship between these organizations and the relevant church.
[fn3] UPDATE: To clarify, based on Loursat’s comment: become for-profit wouldn’t answer the question of whether EPA should be more transparent. It would eliminate any legal argument for it. And to be clear: under current law, an integrated auxiliary doesn’t have to file a Form 990 with the IRS. But there are strong arguments that, because it, like other tax-exempt organizations, receives an effective subsidy, it should be subject to the same disclosure requirements that other tax-exempts are subject to. For-profit entities don’t receive the same class of subsidy and don’t have the same duty to society to be transparent.
Sam, I appreciate your posts on this subject. They really help clarify many aspects of this situation.
I have a question. If I understand what you’ve written here, you say that turning Ensign Peak Advisors into a for-profit entity would “undercut any argument that EPA should be more transparent than just filing its 13Fs.” Why do you say this?
You persuade me that making EPA a for-profit firm would help the church in some important ways, but I’m not seeing how it would undercut all arguments for transparency. I can see that it would undercut arguments for transparency that are based on legal requirements for non-profits. But for me, the weightiest arguments for transparency come from the moral obligations of stewardship and the practical realities of what it takes to lead a church based on love, trust and shared sacrifice.
I have read several article on this EPA fund, many of them discuss the legalitie of the “problem” as though it was a small glitch in the way the leaders have handled the fund.
This article spends considerable time working through how the church can solve the problem of the EPA without mentioning the biggest problem of this situation.
The LDS leaders lied to their members for 20 years about a whole lot of money and would still be lying to us if David Nielson had not spilled the bean.
Lying is one of the Big Ten no nos, one of the big rules.
When we break these rules we are to repent and ask for forgiveness which these guy have not done.
“We consider this matter closed” is what they have done.
No apology, nothing.
I do not trust them anymore to take care of anything much less a multi-billion dollar fund.
We have been demanding full financial disclosure for several years since we found out about their secret stash of 120 billion and they continue to refuse.
Our home teacher, who is an accountant and has seen many con men pull off all kinds of nasty tricks, says the only reason people resist giving a full accounting of their financial actions like the General Authorities is they have something big to hide.
There can be no moving on as to what to do about this fund until the LDS leaders give us an accounting, a full one.
Our trust is gone, their integrety is suspect.
If this was a business or a company or any other kind of charity these guys would be in jail by now.
Sorry, Loursat. That’s what I get for blogging early on a Saturday morning. I meant it undercuts any legal argument that EPA should be transparent. I’ll edit the post when I get home to make that clear.
And Chloe, I’m not going to delete your comment, but it’s irrelevant to this post. I laid out the specific question I wanted to look at. I’ve approached this from several angles over the years, but the question of organizational structure and compliance is one thing that I find interesting and one place I can add value to the public conversation.
And to be clear, nobody would be in jail. The securities law violation was a civil, not criminal, violation.
The church never needed and does not need a separate corporation to manage its investments. They can answer this issue by moving the money back to the church and dissolving Ensign Peak. Churches can have reserves and are completely tax exempt due to being a religion.
Mark, that’s clearly an option. I’m assuming for these purposes the church had a reason for putting its investments into an external entity.
Sam-it might be that the Creator is behind all of this. Why, because he restored the church through the prophet Joseph Smith and guides today’s prophets.
‘”But don’t you agree this would be a nonissue if there were more transparency?” [Bishop Waddell] responds, “No. Because then everyone would be telling us what they want us to do with the money.”’
The author of the article, Mr Brunson, then states, “Frankly, I think he’s wrong”…
…and then Mr. Brunson proceeds to prove Bishop Waddell right by using the rest of his article to tell us all what he thinks the church should do with the money. That is, pay taxes on it because Mr Brunson’s qualitatively-relative time horizon and vision of ‘charitable activities’ is perhaps different from the church’s time horizon and vision of ‘charitable activities’.
Once we step away from the demands of the law and the responsible regulatory agency, we step into a world of vague individualistic moralism and the immeasurable diverse views of people who each have an opinion of what they think the church should do with the money.
The church was fined $5m and life goes on with the church providing the regulatory agency what they require going forward. Done. Questions resolved…unless people want to engage in the navel-gazing fantasy of dreaming about what the church should do with the money. That’s their prerogative. It’s like daydreaming about what to do with future lotto winnings…just need that winning ticket.
From a “going concern” perspective, I don’t mind at all that the church has a large ‘war chest’ of relatively liquid assets that makes hardcore detractors think twice about waging a financial war of attrition upon the church via lawsuits, etc, in a bid to weaken the church or make it go bankrupt. If they disagree with a religious organization, they can use their free speech and debate platforms rather than performing end-runs via financially starving the organization. This financial warfare is becoming a common method of “cancelling” similar organizations that espouse counter-cultural views these days.
As for what the church does with the money, well, it’s the church’s money.
@Dan: There is something to that. I would only ask the same courtesy in return. If/When I decide to send my tithing dollars to other charities rather than the church, will the church also agree that my choices are appropriate for my situation and continue to approve my temple recommend? Or will they tell me that, if I want to have a TR, that I must tithe to the church?
Sam, I am sorry if I stepped out of line in my post.
Sincerely.
The remark about going to jail was made by a friend who believes, and I probably should have included this info, that all of the litigation reagarding the EPA fund is not over.
While this was SEC and civil he belives there will be many many more.
The states where the LLCs were set up to funnel money into the stock fund is just one possiblity.
Again my apologies, I misunderstood the boundaries on the comments.
So, JFK – is the Creator behind the SEC violations?
Chloe, no problem! There’s a lot to think about here, and I’m just trying to carve out a narrow part of that.
Dan, while I welcome people coming and and sharing their views, I do prefer it when people read what I’ve written before they disagree with me. I’ll point out that I didn’t lay out what I think the church should do with its money (though I did suggest that the church pick a percentage of its endowment and spend it on something). Rather, I suggested that EPA become a for-profit entity. EPA would pay taxes on its net income, but that net income would expressly not be the church’s—it would be the amount of fees the church paid to EPA for its investment management services.
JFK, it is true that the Creator has a master plan. (But seriously, click on the link.) Also, God’s plan doesn’t hinge on entity choice; through the history of the modern church, it has used a number of different corporate forms and combinations, and church leaders have shown some degree of willingness to adapt their preferences in light of the legal consequences in different jurisdictions and times. You’re really stretching to suggest Joseph Smith has anything to do with the corporate form EPA chooses to take.
I totally agree. The other thing the church absolutely should do is simple – an annual report with all of the church’s financials. Both non profit and for profit entities owned and managed by the church should contribute to the annual report. Then yes people will have an opinion about what to do about those investments and businesses but the church could proudly show what good they are doing or commitments they have for their business investments to contribute to the mission and vision of the church. Just like any other corporation.