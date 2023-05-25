Reflections on Unity and Righteousness

by

Unity. Righteousness. As much as these words are an invitation to Godly action, they can also be, in my view at least, fraught with difficulty. Let me explain.

It has been my experience that the word ‘unity,’ is too often used to sow divisiveness. Throughout history, the call for ‘unity’ has sometimes been used to push out those who do not agree with a prevailing sentiment. Too often, the language of ‘unity’ is not a challenge to reach out to others, but rather an excuse to sink inward. It is sometimes synonymous with ‘see things like me,’ ‘believe like me,’ or ‘act like me,’ leaving those who see, believe, and act differently branded as unfaithful and pushed to the edges. I have occasionally seen the call for unity as the very thing which breeds division.

And it has been my experience that the word ‘righteousness’ is too often used to reinforce the status quo. ‘Righteousness’—maybe especially when used by those who benefit most from a contemporaneous cultural arrangement—has sometimes been transformed to become a description of social power, not a statement about spiritual power. Those who support and outwardly align with cultural expectations are labeled as ‘righteous’ and those who do not are dismissed as wicked, impure, unworthy. Too often I have witnessed the word ‘righteousness’ used to justify the unfair treatment of others and as a basis to relish in the downfall of those we dislike or who are not like us.

Of course, this is not always the case. It certainly happens that discussions of unity and righteousness can help to create lasting bonds. I wish it happened like that all the time. But—even for those who profess Christ—the language of ‘unity’ and ‘righteousness’ has, at times, torn apart individuals, families, communities, and nations. Human history shows that God’s children too often devour themselves using the language of ‘unity’ and ‘righteousness.’

And yet, it still remains true, and is clear from the scriptures, that unity and righteousness are central components of a Christian lifestyle. In fact, we find calls for both throughout the LDS standard works, and often in close proximity to each other (for instance, Mosiah 18:21, Colossians 2:2, Moses 7:18). So, because I worry that I might fall into the trap I just described and, rather than inspiring interconnectedness, I might inadvertently sow division and discord, for this brief essay, I do not want to write about unity and righteousness. Instead, I simply want to show what unity and righteousness look like in practice by drawing on examples from Jesus’s life.

First, Unity. Throughout his life, Jesus fostered unity. Jesus regularly interacted with those who, for a variety of reasons, were on the margins of society. For instance, Jesus socialized to the Jews that worked as tax collectors for the Romans occupiers; he ate dinner with them (Matthew 9:10-17, Mark 2:15-22, Luke 5:29-39), he visited the house of Zacchaeus (Luke 19:1-10), and even called a tax collector, Matthew, to be one of his apostles (Matthew 9:9–13, Mark 2:13–17, Luke 5:27–28). Jesus also engaged personally with the sick (e.g., Matthew 12:15, Matthew 14:14, Luke 4:40, Mark 3:10) the demon possessed (Matthew 8:28–9:1; Mark 5:1–21; Luke 8:26–40), and the ritually impure (Matthew 8:1–4, Mark 1:40–45, Luke 5:12–16 and also Matthew 9:20–22, Mark 5:25–34, Luke 8:43–48). More than just visiting the lost sheep, Jesus actions were about extending boundaries of the fold to ensure all of his sheep were included.

As another example, when his friend Lazarus died, Jesus still took time to mourn with those who mourned (Romans 12:15, Mosiah 18:9). In in a touching gesture of unity, Jesus—the one who knew Lazarus’s death was not the end, the one who would shortly bring Lazarus back to life, and who would eventually open the doors of resurrection—still, in a show of solidarity, carved out a brief moment in his eternal ministry to weep with those who grieved the loss of someone they loved. This was unity on the smallest, and yet grandest, scale (John 11:1-43).

And then there is the great intercessory prayer—the prayer delivered immediately before Jesus was taken into custody by the Romans. In this prayer, after affirming that he had done the will of his father, Jesus’s deepest desire was that we would be “one” (John 17:20-21) and be united together, and with Jesus, and with God. It is striking that, at a time when Jesus was facing down his death and when could have prayed for anything, that unity was the focus of his attention and the prayer of his heart.

Second, Righteousness. Throughout his life, Jesus forced those around him to reconsider taken-for-granted ideas about righteousness. Knowing that alignment with a specific brand of Sabbath day observance was a key litmus test for the ‘righteousness culture’ of his day, Jesus asked the religious experts whether it was lawful to heal on the Sabbath. Unsure of what to say, they held their tongue, meanwhile Jesus proceeded to heal a man suffering from disease and in so doing broke through narrow ideas about ‘righteous’ Sabbath worship (Luke 14:1-4). Similarly, Jesus chastised the religious leaders of his day for being overly concerned with things like how well they prayed in public and the value of tithes they paid at the temple, while they were simultaneously omitting what Jesus called the “weightier matters of the law, justice, mercy, and faith” (Matthew 23:23).

Or, when presented with the woman taken in adultery, Jesus turned the tide of accusation with the simple phrase, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone,” and, when all her accusers left, he then uttered one of the most marvelous phrases in all scripture: “neither do I condemn thee, go thy way and sin no more” (John 8:1-11). Jesus made clear that righteousness is more concerned with helping people moving forward, than it is about stoning those who sin differently than we do.

In fact, at least twice Jesus was asked a version of the question of “what is righteousness?” One time, a young rich man came to Jesus and after affirming that he had followed all of the commandments from his youth was still compelled to ask: “what lack I yet?” (as an aside, I find it interesting that this young man, who was apparently living what would be considered a ‘righteous life,’ somehow felt that even in keeping all of the commandments he was missing something) (Matthew 19:16-20). And once Jesus was asked by a religious expert of the day “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” (Matthew 22:36). Though potentially not as sincere as the young rich man’s question, the question was essentially the same.

Jesus’s answers to the rich young man and to the religious expert are phrased slightly differently. Yet in these separate answers he delivered the same core message. To the rich young man he said in effect, “give all you have to the help the people around you and come follow me” (Matthew 19:21). To the religious expert Jesus said, quoting the Law of Moses, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Matthew 22:37-40). In both situations Jesus reminds us that righteous discipleship is ultimately and primarily an expression of love.

Even these examples constitute a woefully incomplete list of the ways Jesus demonstrated unity and righteousness. Yet, this brief list is sufficient to makes clear that unity and righteousness are an inevitable outcome when one is guided by love. Time and time again, it seems, the core of Jesus’s message comes down to that one word: love. [1] I am embarrassingly aware of my need to do better when it comes to developing this attribute. However, I also believe that Jesus is willing to help me every step of the way.

[1] It is interesting to note the consistency that Jesus’s focus on love has with the “principles of righteousness” discussed in Doctrine and Covenants 121 which include long-suffering, gentleness, meekness, love unfeigned, and kindness (D&C121: 36, 41).