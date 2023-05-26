The Parable of the Ten Virgins: It’s About the Wait

by

“Then the kingdom of heaven will be like this. Ten young women took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom. Five of them were foolish, and five were wise. When the foolish took their lamps, they took no oil with them, but the wise took flasks of oil with their lamps. As the bridegroom was delayed, all of them became drowsy and slept. But at midnight there was a shout, ‘Look! Here is the bridegroom! Come out to meet him.’ Then all those young women got up and trimmed their lamps. The foolish said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil, for our lamps are going out.’ But the wise replied, ‘No! there will not be enough for you and for us; you had better go to the dealers and buy some for yourselves.’ And while they went to buy it, the bridegroom came, and those who were ready went with him into the wedding banquet, and the door was shut. Later the other young women came also, saying, ‘Lord, lord, open to us.’ But he replied, ‘Truly I tell you, I do not know you.’ Keep awake, therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour. (Matthew 25:1-13)

If necessary, I am pretty sure that I could prove that every generation of Christians from the very beginning has seen itself as the last generation before the end of the world. Sometimes this involves detailed calculations derived from the apocalyptic books of the Bible (Daniel and Revelation). Sometimes it involves sophisticated readings of the “signs of the times” such as wars, rumors or wars, and earthquakes.

Apocalyptic eschatology is woven into the fabric of Christianity. The whole religion doesn’t seem to work without it. Mostly, it makes us act like idiots because we imagine that Jesus will swoop down and get us out of whatever messes we get ourselves into. Debt ceiling negotiations fail, and we default on our bonds? No big deal; the Big Guy will be here soon. Climate change? Fuggedaboutit. It’ll be plenty hot at Armageddon. No money in the Kirtland bank? Pshaw Jesus is our security. There is no consequence so great that it won’t be neutralized by the immanent eschaton..

I like to think that Jesus anticipated this kind of irresponsible reasoning, and that is the reason that, immediately after giving his apocalyptic prophecies in Matthew 24, he gives the Parable of the Ten Virgins (Matthew 1:1-13), whose entire message is that we shouldn’t expect God to come and solve all of our problems for us. Unfortunately, this is also one of the parables that people misread the most.

The misreading goes like this: the wedding represents the Kingdom of Heaven, and the Bridegroom represents Christ—so the ten virgins are waiting for the coming of Christ. The oil in their lamps, then, represents the things that they will need when Christ comes: a testimony, a righteous life, a store of scriptural knowledge, and so on. The wise virgins represent those who will be prepared when Christ comes. The foolish virgins are those who will be unprepared. And the overall message we are told to draw from this parable is something like, “you never know when the Second Coming is going to happen, so you had better be prepared at all times.”

This is certainly a fine message, but it can’t really be derived from the plain sense of the text. The interpretive error that most people make is to assume that the women need the oil to get into the wedding feast. But that is not how it worked. Nobody needed oil once they were inside the party grounds. The families would pay the lighting bill once the party started. People didn’t have to bring their own lamps to be able to see all the food they were eating at a wedding feast.

Even if this had been some weird “bring your own lamp” wedding feast, the foolish virgins would have been fine. They could have just kept their lamps off and waited in the dark. Except that waiting in the dark was not an option. Women without lamps in a wedding feast are fine. But women can’t go wandering around in the dark outside of the walls. They could get lost, or robbed, or mauled by wild animals. They absolutely had to have oil in their lamps while they were waiting for the bridegroom.

The foolish virgins came without extra oil because they thought that the bridegroom would come sooner than he did. They thought that they were prepared because they never imagined that it would take so long. They thought that the bridegroom would come and solve their lighting needs before it became a problem. They were prepared for the wedding, but they were not prepared for the wait.

Read this way, the Parable of the Ten Virgins is a necessary corrective to the common notion that Christ’s coming will ever be so immanant that we won’t need to take care of stuff in the meantime. I have known people who declined to attend college or train for employment because they were absolutely certain that the end of the world would happen before they got through. I have had other people tell me that there is no point in trying to solve serious social problems because the current social order won’t be around long enough to make solutions necessary or even possible.

This has been a distressingly common opinion for 2,000 years, and it has never been right. But it has caused a lot of people to do a lot of stupid things and ignore a lot of serious problems. Smart virgins should factor the end of the world out of their moral and practical calculations, both personal and public. It’s the only way to get there with lamps full of oil.