Transactional Amity

Years ago I attended a meeting encouraging junior employees to increase “business development” — i.e. sales.

“Your clients are all around you!” exclaimed one up-and-coming manager. “Start with your friends and family. Make sure they know what services you offer. Last Thanksgiving I was surprised to discover my brother-in-law, who is a soccer coach, needed my expertise!”

“Or start with your hobbies,” interjected a senior rainmaker. “Like you!,” he targeted someone at random. “What are your hobbies?”

“Uh…walking my dog?” answered the startled employee.

“Great. And where do you walk your dog?”

“Near my apartment? — up by American University.”

“Wrong answer. You now walk your dog in Georgetown at 6:30 am.”

*stunned silence*

“Dogs are great icebreakers,” the rainmaker continued. “If you want to build a book of business, you need to meet D.C.‘s wealthy powerbrokers where they are.”

The rainmaker then circled the table, asking about everyone’s hobbies and improvising how they could use cooking, photography, and recreational sports to cultivate relationships that would someday convert into cash.

I left disgusted. The meeting’s import was clear: to succeed among East Coast elites, I was expected to rank my friends and prioritize my hobbies based on who was most likely to entrust me with millions. Something deep within my soul rebelled. I had answered “board games” when the rainmaker had circled around to me. But that wasn’t quite accurate. By the “any extracurricular that isn’t work” definition he was using, my top “hobby” was Church. I didn’t dare volunteer that in the context of that meeting. Scriptures lauding the worth of every soul (e.g. D&C 18:10) scrolled across my mind, juxtaposed against condemations of wealthy hypocrites (e.g. 1 Timothy 6:10). I refused to evaluate “individual worth” by literal reference to net worth.

Church is not a business transaction—or at least it shouldn’t be. Christ could not be clearer: we can not serve God and money (Matthew 6:24). Church is about trying to build a Zion society, where every person is a beloved child of God, and where there are no poor among us (Moses 7:18). Intentionally using Church to exploit spiritual trust in order to befriend the wealthiest members is so abhorrent as to make me physically ill.

And yet. In stewing over this “business development” advice, I’ve come to an uncomfortable realization. My friends and I use Church to network our way into more business and better jobs all the time. Our faith communities are constantly engaged in a milder version of what my ex-boss had explicitly encouraged: banking on gospel authenticity to generate business leads. In every ward I’ve ever lived in, the dentists and mechanics and real estate agents have always been flush with ward clients. Meanwhile the academics and Ivy League grads flock together, championing each other’s successes. I’ve seen start-up ventures launched at informal ward barbecues. Just a year before I had hired one of my best Church friends to be an expert witness. One reason the “you now walk your dog in Georgetown” rainmaker had struck a nerve was because his words both horrified and condemned me in the same breath. I was loathe to admit it, but we were already modern-day money changers outside the temple.

Sure, some transactions are expected in any neighborly social community. But—just like the false doctrine of the “prosperity gospel”—its wrong to tie financial benefits so explicitly to faith. Variations on this dynamic cause real harms. Friends deeply hurt to have been invited to a standard Sunday get-to-know-you dinner, only to discover it was a pitch for another family’s latest multi-level marketing scheme. Professionals expected to provide their expertise for free (and socially ostracized if they refuse) solely because of their status as a congregant. One guy in a singles ward was infamous for scanning gatherings for the wealthiest men and the prettiest women; anyone and everyone else fell beneath his notice. A childhood bishop was once excommunicated for leveraging his position to request personal loans from the ward’s highest tithepayers. Elsewhere, stake leaders have been indicted for affinity fraud. All of these tales are grounded in the same sin: prioritizing the money you can make from your faith community over the community itself.

So years later, when a friend semi-jokingly remarked that he attended church because it was such great “business development,” I lost my temper. No. No. NO! Church is not the space to celebrate capitalism. It can’t be. It simply can’t, and remain a place for faith-building. My richest experiences at Church all stem from humility — from service, from love, from confessing error, from daring to be weak instead of masking perfection. The beauty of Church is found in our shared vulnerabilities. Every week, amateurs make flawed music aided by the spirit. Every week, teenagers stumble through talks that nonetheless reflect the spiritual crises of their lives. Every week, babies giggle and scream in the chaotic backdrop. Just today, my 1-year-old cheerfully stole a missionary’s water bottle, to the great amusement of everyone in the surrounding pews. That IS the Zion experience. Where every flawed person is a beloved member of the body of Christ.

And so I have found myself recommitting to engaging with the daily life of my ward community. I didn’t attend Church in person at all for two years of the pandemic, first to follow public health guidelines generally, and later to specifically protect my baby’s health while I was pregnant and after he was born but before he could be vaccinated. But I find myself making the effort to attend more and more now, not just on Sunday but the extra activities too. My career is going well, but I can’t live a life consumed by billable hours. I need space for repentance and authenticity, where the Spirit teaches me to listen with an open heart to the story of every soul.

In choosing to engage in that vision of Church, however, I’ve also found myself imposing some new boundaries. Just as it’s wrong for me to trade on spiritual amity in a quest for personal riches, I’ve decided it’s even more of a boundary breach for the Church as an institution to be rigidly transactional towards its members. If our communities are supposed to be safe for repentance and healing, they ~can’t~ also punish members for admitting our vulnerabilities. In that sense, temple recommend worthiness interviews, ecclesiastical endorsements for Church education and employment, and other faith tests to qualify for temporal assistance, are frankly offensive. Except in a narrow set of cases where an individual is a criminal threat to the health and safety of a faith community, we shouldn’t be cutting off anyone who wants to worship with us. Turning away perceived “sinners” bears no resemblance to the Christ I know. He’s just happy we’re home. (See Luke 15.)