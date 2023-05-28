Transactional Amity

Years ago I attended a meeting encouraging junior employees to increase “business development” — i.e. sales.
“Your clients are all around you!” exclaimed one up-and-coming manager. “Start with your friends and family. Make sure they know what services you offer. Last Thanksgiving I was surprised to discover my brother-in-law, who is a soccer coach, needed my expertise!”
“Or start with your hobbies,” interjected a senior rainmaker. “Like you!,” he targeted someone at random. “What are your hobbies?”
“Uh…walking my dog?” answered the startled employee.
“Great. And where do you walk your dog?”
“Near my apartment? — up by American University.”
“Wrong answer. You now walk your dog in Georgetown at 6:30 am.”
*stunned silence*
“Dogs are great icebreakers,” the rainmaker continued. “If you want to build a book of business, you need to meet D.C.‘s wealthy powerbrokers where they are.”
The rainmaker then circled the table, asking about everyone’s hobbies and improvising how they could use cooking, photography, and recreational sports to cultivate relationships that would someday convert into cash.
I left disgusted. The meeting’s import was clear: to succeed among East Coast elites, I was expected to rank my friends and prioritize my hobbies based on who was most likely to entrust me with millions. Something deep within my soul rebelled. I had answered “board games” when the rainmaker had circled around to me. But that wasn’t quite accurate. By the “any extracurricular that isn’t work” definition he was using, my top “hobby” was Church. I didn’t dare volunteer that in the context of that meeting. Scriptures lauding the worth of every soul (e.g. D&C 18:10) scrolled across my mind, juxtaposed against condemations of wealthy hypocrites (e.g. 1 Timothy 6:10). I refused to evaluate “individual worth” by literal reference to net worth.
Church is not a business transaction—or at least it shouldn’t be. Christ could not be clearer: we can not serve God and money (Matthew 6:24). Church is about trying to build a Zion society, where every person is a beloved child of God, and where there are no poor among us (Moses 7:18). Intentionally using Church to exploit spiritual trust in order to befriend the wealthiest members is so abhorrent as to make me physically ill.
And yet. In stewing over this “business development” advice, I’ve come to an uncomfortable realization. My friends and I use Church to network our way into more business and better jobs all the time. Our faith communities are constantly engaged in a milder version of what my ex-boss had explicitly encouraged: banking on gospel authenticity to generate business leads. In every ward I’ve ever lived in, the dentists and mechanics and real estate agents have always been flush with ward clients. Meanwhile the academics and Ivy League grads flock together, championing each other’s successes. I’ve seen start-up ventures launched at informal ward barbecues. Just a year before I had hired one of my best Church friends to be an expert witness. One reason the “you now walk your dog in Georgetown” rainmaker had struck a nerve was because his words both horrified and condemned me in the same breath. I was loathe to admit it, but we were already modern-day money changers outside the temple.
Sure, some transactions are expected in any neighborly social community. But—just like the false doctrine of the “prosperity gospel”—its wrong to tie financial benefits so explicitly to faith. Variations on this dynamic cause real harms. Friends deeply hurt to have been invited to a standard Sunday get-to-know-you dinner, only to discover it was a pitch for another family’s latest multi-level marketing scheme. Professionals expected to provide their expertise for free (and socially ostracized if they refuse) solely because of their status as a congregant. One guy in a singles ward was infamous for scanning gatherings for the wealthiest men and the prettiest women; anyone and everyone else fell beneath his notice. A childhood bishop was once excommunicated for leveraging his position to request personal loans from the ward’s highest tithepayers. Elsewhere, stake leaders have been indicted for affinity fraud. All of these tales are grounded in the same sin: prioritizing the money you can make from your faith community over the community itself.
So years later, when a friend semi-jokingly remarked that he attended church because it was such great “business development,” I lost my temper. No. No. NO! Church is not the space to celebrate capitalism. It can’t be. It simply can’t, and remain a place for faith-building. My richest experiences at Church all stem from humility — from service, from love, from confessing error, from daring to be weak instead of masking perfection. The beauty of Church is found in our shared vulnerabilities. Every week, amateurs make flawed music aided by the spirit. Every week, teenagers stumble through talks that nonetheless reflect the spiritual crises of their lives. Every week, babies giggle and scream in the chaotic backdrop. Just today, my 1-year-old cheerfully stole a missionary’s water bottle, to the great amusement of everyone in the surrounding pews. That IS the Zion experience. Where every flawed person is a beloved member of the body of Christ.
And so I have found myself recommitting to engaging with the daily life of my ward community. I didn’t attend Church in person at all for two years of the pandemic, first to follow public health guidelines generally, and later to specifically protect my baby’s health while I was pregnant and after he was born but before he could be vaccinated. But I find myself making the effort to attend more and more now, not just on Sunday but the extra activities too. My career is going well, but I can’t live a life consumed by billable hours. I need space for repentance and authenticity, where the Spirit teaches me to listen with an open heart to the story of every soul.
In choosing to engage in that vision of Church, however, I’ve also found myself imposing some new boundaries. Just as it’s wrong for me to trade on spiritual amity in a quest for personal riches, I’ve decided it’s even more of a boundary breach for the Church as an institution to be rigidly transactional towards its members. If our communities are supposed to be safe for repentance and healing, they ~can’t~ also punish members for admitting our vulnerabilities. In that sense, temple recommend worthiness interviews, ecclesiastical endorsements for Church education and employment, and other faith tests to qualify for temporal assistance, are frankly offensive. Except in a narrow set of cases where an individual is a criminal threat to the health and safety of a faith community, we shouldn’t be cutting off anyone who wants to worship with us. Turning away perceived “sinners” bears no resemblance to the Christ I know. He’s just happy we’re home. (See Luke 15.)
In my imaginings about building Zion on earth, the biggest challenge is how to do it with 90% inclusiveness. Not the 0.5% who think like me, or the 20% who are somewhere in the same ballpark as I am, but 90% or more of everybody. Even including the people who only want to associate with the 20% who are in the same ballpark as they are, that usually doesn’t include me.
For what it’s worth, Carolyn, you are at least in my 20%. That’s a thumbs up for the OP.
As for money-changing outside the temple, I was spared most of the challenges by working in a field that almost never overlapped with anybody at Church, and whenever somebody thought there might be an overlap, I could quickly disabuse them of the thought. But you’re right that it’s “how the world works” and seems to be true of every organized group. The pitfalls are reasonably well known and to be guarded against, but I don’t think we’re going to see it disappear. In fact, every imagination of a Zion society I know or have heard of makes it a bigger issue, not less.
I would add that the more we do business with each other, including paid work for the church as one aspect of the bigger picture, the more Church discipline is a potent force. For too many of us, getting crosswise with a church authority can threaten our livelihood as well as our standing in the community.
Doing it on purpose is awful. Doing it on accident is still distasteful.
I used to see the bishop’s wife waylaying people in the halls during 2nd hour. A typical interaction looked like this: “Hi, you’re new, right? Smith? Are you Jimmy’s mom? I’m a counselor in the primary presidency. He’s in the CTR 4 class . . . here let me show you where to go…. Can I list you as an emergency substitute teacher? — Behavioral issues? Thanks for telling me. We have other kids with ADHD. We’re warm and inviting and we’ll just try to meet your child where he is — mmmhmm — You know, I just read an article about how a drop of myrrh on a toddler’s ears each night has all kinds of neurological benefits. I think it might really help with the potty training problem you describe — Why don’t you try this sample and let me know how it goes — I sell essential oils and if you’re interested, I’d love to meet with you to assess your family’s needs. I feel like it’s my mission to supply exhausted moms with assistance — the oils are expensive because they are high-quality, ethically sourced, certified organic products from Lebanon — maybe you could offset that by becoming one of my under-distributors?”
I would walk past and wince.
Here’s the thing: she was absolutely sincere. She wasn’t being manipulative, at least not deliberately. She genuinely wanted to help people, and she believed in her product. She was just completely oblivious to the power and privilege and people dynamics involved.
It all left a bad taste in my mouth.
MLMs feel gross to me, because they are absolutely banking on “true believers” converting their friends. One Essential Oils lady I knew from a former ward (before she got into Essentials Oils) called me once as “market research” to try and figure out what it would take to convince a woman like me to quit my job and join her line as a distributor. Since she claimed it was just market research, I gave her a firm “it will never happen” and explained my reasons why. That didn’t stop her from sending me “samples” for the next year in response to whatever random emotion I expressed on social media posts. That’s both genuinely thoughtful and also … way too hard of a sell.