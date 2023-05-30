Discovering Atonement Theory

by

I was well into adulthood before I discovered that there was such a thing as “atonement theory” and I only stumbled across it by chance. I was preparing to lead a discussion in Elders Quorum on the Atonement of Jesus, and (like most people, I think) decided to do a quick internet search for “atonement” to see what came up. I ended up on a Wikipedia entry that outlined multiple ways to understand Jesus’s atoning work. I was flabbergasted. Like, jaw-on-the-floor stunned.

Up until then, Jesus’s atonement seemed like a pretty simple concept: I was mortal; that meant I was going to die. Because of Jesus’s atonement I would be resurrected. Being mortal also meant I was going to sin, and punishment was required for my sins. But because Jesus took upon himself my punishment for my specific sins I could (if I went through the proper steps) be forgiven and eventually exalted.[1] That was how the atonement worked.[2] Full stop. That was how it was taught to me, and how I taught it on a mission.[3] Until I landed on that Wikipedia page, I had no idea that thinking about it differently was even an option.

With new-found enthusiasm, I navigated away from Wikipedia and went down a rabbit hole, excitedly digging up everything I could find on atonement theory. Eagerly (and a little naively, I realize now), I shared my findings with the Elders Quorum. My presentation floated like a lead balloon and was met with reactions that ranged from “what??” to “hmmm…” to “I think you just need to stick to the scriptures” (in response to this last point, I noted my then-recent discovery that the scriptures do not, in fact, present a consensus view on how the atonement works and attempted to provide some examples; I was not very convincing). The Elders Quorum’s lack of interest notwithstanding (and I think that was mostly attributable to my presentation being inadequate), I felt like I had swallowed the red pill; there was no going back.

Over the next few years, I explored everything I could find on my own about atonement theory. Later, in my systematic theology courses at Wesley Theological Seminary, I was introduced to various approaches to understanding atonement in a more structured way. I found the insights thrilling, even exhilarating. I began to understand that for Christians “atonement” is a foundational organizing element that impacts how we see, make sense of, and interact with the earth, other people, animals, and even the cosmos. For instance:

If we view Jesus’s atonement as exclusively focused on addressing the inevitably of individual human sin, then we see other humans as inherently sinful and the universe (and all it includes) as little more than a backdrop to the human drama associated with whether individuals choose punishment or reward.[4]

If we view Jesus’s atonement as the culmination of a life spent teaching and encouraging a new way of living/being, the then we see in those around us, and potentially in the social systems we occupy, opportunities to follow Jesus’s example and become better and do better, with the cosmos (again) largely in the backdrop.[5]

If we view Jesus’s atonement as the apogee of his efforts to identify with and liberate the oppressed, then we are driven to expose systems of oppression, encouraged to see the visage of Jesus in the victims of these oppressive systems, and inspired to understand Christianity as synonymous with breaking these systems and freeing everything in creation that needs to be freed.[6]

If we view Jesus’s atonement as fundamentally restorative[7]—that is to say not focused on “sin” per se, but instead on being present anywhere suffering exists and ushering in newness—then we see Jesus anywhere any part of creation suffers, and we are sensitized to the movement toward healing/restoration. Additionally, we see the potential to be partners in being present where suffering exists and feel called to join in Jesus’s restorative work.[8]

Prior to my exposure to different ways of understanding atonement, it was as if I had spent my life admiring a painting but with my nose pressed against the canvas—I could only see the flecks of paint that were immediately in front of me (they were nice flecks of paint, and I thought they were all the paint). But when I began to glean new insight and perspective from different perspectives on atonement, it was as if I was moved to part of the room with a better vantage point, where more and more of the canvas came into view. And from this new perspective, I saw a painting that was more remarkable than I could have ever imagined.

Having said all this, my purpose here is not to discuss the differences among, and the relative strengths and weaknesses of, the recapitulation, ransom, Christus Victor, satisfaction, penal/substitutionary, moral influence, liberation, or governmental theories of atonement (and this is by no means a comprehensive list of theories). My point in this essay is only that—in my view—Christians generally, and the LDS church members specifically, can benefit greatly from embracing the beauty and insight that can be gleaned from trying to understand Jesus’s atoning work in multiple ways, from multiple perspectives, and with multiple frameworks. While a given approach may resonate more for some than others, I believe all of them contain elements that can be nourishing and lifegiving. And spending time carefully considering these unique approaches to atonement and pondering how each connects to, and might expand, our own relationship with God and Jesus can be (again, in my experience at least) among the most rewarding, convicting, and powerful activities we undertake on the path of Christian discipleship.

Former Apostle Bruce R. McConkie said, “the atonement of Christ is the most basic and fundamental doctrine of the gospel, and it is the least understood of all our revealed truths.” And in a similar vein, Terryl Givens, after surveying a variety of LDS leadership perspectives and ideas alongside atonement-related scriptures from across the standard works finally concludes, “the essential mystery of the atonement remains for Mormons just that—a mystery.”[9] And that is exactly why those of us who profess belief in Jesus’s Restored Gospel need to spend more time expanding our vision of the atonement.

[1] I now know this approach is generally consistent with the penal/substitutionary model and is potentially an expansion of, or further refinement of, Anselm’s 11th century satisfaction model (though there some scholarly debate about whether there is a direct connection).

[2] See my prior essay discussing the ways in which this view seemingly ignores, or at least sidelines, the impact of our actions on other people.

[3] For the LDS church, this view is captured in the plain-language reading of stories like Gordon B. Hinckley’s recounting of “Big Tom” who took Jim’s punishment for stealing or Boyd K. Packer’s “The Mediator.” This model is common across many different Christian denominations; that is to say, it is not a uniquely LDS approach.

[4] This approach, as noted above, is generally consistent with the penal/substitutionary model.

[5] This approach is generally consistent with the moral influence (or exemplar) model, usually closely linked to Peter Abelard. There a case to be made that the moral influence approach could be extended to how we interact with creation, but that’s not how it was initially conceived.

[6] This approach is generally consistent with the liberation theology movement, which has been expressed in various ways by the likes of Gustavo Gutierrez, Jon Sobrino, Leonardo Boff, James Cone, Rosemary Radford Ruether, Renita Weems, and Delores Williams.

[7] I discuss this idea, in slightly different context, here.

[8] This approach is generally consistent with incarnation/creation-focused theologies, such as those which have been expressed by the likes of Elizabeth Johnson, Niels Gregersen, and Denis Edwards (building, in many ways, on the work of Karl Rahner).

[9] Terryl Givens, Wrestling the Angel, The Foundations of Mormon Thought: Cosmos, God, Humanity, 2015 (Oxford Univ Press: Oxford): p. 231.