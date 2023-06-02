Sherlock Holmes and the Giant Rat of Sumatra: A Study in the Impossibility of a Closed Canon

by

Several years ago, I read a collection of “new” Sherlock Holmes stories. There are many, many of these in the wild, and I don’t even remember the title of the volume. I remember one story from the book by name, though, because it was such an odd name for a story: “The Giant Rat of Sumatra.” I remember the story too: Professor Moriarity has cornered the market on a new plague serum, and he tries to import a huge rat from Indonesia to act as a vector for a plague that will kill everybody in England who doesn’t buy his serum. Oh, and the ship that the rat is on is called the Matilda Briggs.

Just a few weeks ago, I listened to an audiobook (one of the unlimited free books on Audible) The Oriental Casebook of Sherlock Holmes, a supposed description of the great detective’s adventures during the Great Hiatus. Amazingly, there was a story in it about Sherlock Holmes and a Dutch naturalist tracking down an undiscovered rodent species in Indonesia. The title of the story was “The Giant Rat of Sumatra.” And the ship that they travel on? The Matilda Briggs.

As it turns out, there are a LOT of stories in the Sherlockian world called “The Giant Rat of Sumatra,” and all of them have a ship called the Matilda Briggs. Amazon currently lists more than 20 novels with this title. Most of them are Sherlock Holmes stories, but one features the Hardy Boys. Giant Sumatran rats appear to be the single most common subject of Sherlock Holmes pastiches. It’s, like, a thing.

There is a reason for this, of course. It lies in the story called “The Sussex Vampire” from the final Doyle collection, The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes. In the beginning of this story, Holmes receives a telegram from a firm of solicitors saying that they have referred a client to him. It ends with the line, “We have not forgotten your successful action in the case of Matilda Briggs.” When Watson appears confused, Holmes says the following:

Matilda Briggs was not the name of a young woman, Watson,” said Holmes, in a reminiscent voice. “It was a ship which is associated with the giant rat of Sumatra, a story for which the world is not yet prepared.

This is all that Arthur Conan Doyle ever said about the giant rat of Sumatra.

Just as I was Googling around and trying to find out why so many authors wrote books with the same title, I read Ivan Wolfe’s excellent post, “Sherlock Holmes, Mormons, and Canon” over at Times and Seasons. Wolfe does a great job using the Sherlock Holmes Canon—those stories that were written by John Watson and edited by Arthur Conan Doyle for the Strand magazine and published in either the four novels or the five official story collections.

Wolfe does a wonderful job using the Holmes canon to talk about the problems with canons generally. Not every story that Doyle edited is in the canon. There are marginal cases, self-parodies by Watson or Doyle, or stories that appear to be about Sherlock Holmes but don’t use the name, that are not considered canonical. There are elements of the story (such as the deerstalker cap) that were never mentioned in the canonical stories but have become canonical through film portrayals.

Canons, Wolfe concludes, are squishy things. They emerge through tentative agreements that nobody ever writes down but everybody seems to understand. Whenever you think you have a hard-and-fast rule for what makes something part of a canon, all of a sudden, you don’t. Looking at how this works with a secular canon like the Sherlock Holmes stories can help us see the problem areas of sacred canons too. They work on the same principles.

In that vein, the giant rat of Sumatra uncovers an interesting problem with closed canons, such as, for many people, the Christian Bible. Let’s call it the “Sumatran Rat Problem.” Closed canons invariably refer to other texts that are not part of the canon in ways that suggest a canonical connection.

The Bible does this a lot. Here are some fairly well-known examples of biblical Sumatran rats:



In a closed canon, Sumatran rats are highly problematic. A canon is basically a privileged interpretive relationship between and among different texts. Every text inside of a canon is more important to the interpretation of every other text in the same canon than is any text that is outside of the canon—at least to the people who believe that canon to be canonical. And these biblical references are not just offhand remarks. In almost every case, they are presented in ways that suggest that the author intended for us to refer to them to interpret the text before us. And that is what “canonical” means.

A closed canon—a canon that is assumed to be complete or at least finished—requires certain assumptions about completeness. Sumatran rats disrupt these assumptions by suggesting that there are other texts not in the canon that have the same interpretive status as texts that are in the canon. When these other texts are unavailable, it becomes difficult to sustain the assumption of completeness that a closed canon requires.

This is especially important to Latter-day Saints (who profess to have an open canon) because The Book of Mormon presents itself as a huge Sumatran rat that was mentioned in John 10:16: “I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”

But opening up a canon is not as easy as saying, “but wait, there’s more.” Every textual relationship in a so-called open canon has to be renegotiated in light of anything new that is added to that canon. The Book of Ecclesiastes means something different in a canon that also includes the Book of Revelation. If the Book of Jasher were ever found and added to the biblical canon, every book of the Bible, and every passage of scripture, would have to be reinterpreted in light of the Jasherian message.

This, I think, is why I am so fascinated with the idea of a Sumatran rat, or a Book of Iddo or Jasher. They hold out the possibility of a complete reinterpretation of the canon that is theoretically possible but practically very unlikely. But the possibility is still intriguing because, at the very least, it requires us all to adopt a stance of epistemic humility that acknowledges that the meaning we have might not be all of the meaning there is.