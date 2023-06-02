Sherlock Holmes and the Giant Rat of Sumatra: A Study in the Impossibility of a Closed Canon

Several years ago, I read a collection of “new” Sherlock Holmes stories. There are many, many of these in the wild, and I don’t even remember the title of the volume. I remember one story from the book by name, though, because it was such an odd name for a story: “The Giant Rat of Sumatra.” I remember the story too: Professor Moriarity has cornered the market on a new plague serum, and he tries to import a huge rat from Indonesia to act as a vector for a plague that will kill everybody in England who doesn’t buy his serum. Oh, and the ship that the rat is on is called the Matilda Briggs.
Just a few weeks ago, I listened to an audiobook (one of the unlimited free books on Audible) The Oriental Casebook of Sherlock Holmes, a supposed description of the great detective’s adventures during the Great Hiatus. Amazingly, there was a story in it about Sherlock Holmes and a Dutch naturalist tracking down an undiscovered rodent species in Indonesia. The title of the story was “The Giant Rat of Sumatra.” And the ship that they travel on? The Matilda Briggs.
As it turns out, there are a LOT of stories in the Sherlockian world called “The Giant Rat of Sumatra,” and all of them have a ship called the Matilda Briggs. Amazon currently lists more than 20 novels with this title. Most of them are Sherlock Holmes stories, but one features the Hardy Boys. Giant Sumatran rats appear to be the single most common subject of Sherlock Holmes pastiches. It’s, like, a thing.
There is a reason for this, of course. It lies in the story called “The Sussex Vampire” from the final Doyle collection, The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes. In the beginning of this story, Holmes receives a telegram from a firm of solicitors saying that they have referred a client to him. It ends with the line, “We have not forgotten your successful action in the case of Matilda Briggs.” When Watson appears confused, Holmes says the following:
Matilda Briggs was not the name of a young woman, Watson,” said Holmes, in a reminiscent voice. “It was a ship which is associated with the giant rat of Sumatra, a story for which the world is not yet prepared.
This is all that Arthur Conan Doyle ever said about the giant rat of Sumatra.
Just as I was Googling around and trying to find out why so many authors wrote books with the same title, I read Ivan Wolfe’s excellent post, “Sherlock Holmes, Mormons, and Canon” over at Times and Seasons. Wolfe does a great job using the Sherlock Holmes Canon—those stories that were written by John Watson and edited by Arthur Conan Doyle for the Strand magazine and published in either the four novels or the five official story collections.
Wolfe does a wonderful job using the Holmes canon to talk about the problems with canons generally. Not every story that Doyle edited is in the canon. There are marginal cases, self-parodies by Watson or Doyle, or stories that appear to be about Sherlock Holmes but don’t use the name, that are not considered canonical. There are elements of the story (such as the deerstalker cap) that were never mentioned in the canonical stories but have become canonical through film portrayals.
Canons, Wolfe concludes, are squishy things. They emerge through tentative agreements that nobody ever writes down but everybody seems to understand. Whenever you think you have a hard-and-fast rule for what makes something part of a canon, all of a sudden, you don’t. Looking at how this works with a secular canon like the Sherlock Holmes stories can help us see the problem areas of sacred canons too. They work on the same principles.
In that vein, the giant rat of Sumatra uncovers an interesting problem with closed canons, such as, for many people, the Christian Bible. Let’s call it the “Sumatran Rat Problem.” Closed canons invariably refer to other texts that are not part of the canon in ways that suggest a canonical connection.
The Bible does this a lot. Here are some fairly well-known examples of biblical Sumatran rats:
- Joshua 10:13, 2 Samuel 1:18, refer to the Book of Jasher
- 2 Chronicles 9:29, 12:15, and 13:22 reference the prophecies of Iddo
- 1 Kings 11:41 mentions the Acts of Solomon
- 1 Chronicles 29:29 and 2 Chronicles 9:29 reference the History of the Prophet Nathan
- 1 Chronicles 29:29 also mentions “the records of Gad the Seer”
- 2 Chronicles 20:34 tells us that the acts of Jehoshaphat are written in the Annals of Jehu
- In Colossians 4:16, Paul refers to a lost letter that he wrote to the Laodiceans
- Paul refers to unknown letters to both the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 5:9) and the Ephesians (Ephesians 3:3)
In a closed canon, Sumatran rats are highly problematic. A canon is basically a privileged interpretive relationship between and among different texts. Every text inside of a canon is more important to the interpretation of every other text in the same canon than is any text that is outside of the canon—at least to the people who believe that canon to be canonical. And these biblical references are not just offhand remarks. In almost every case, they are presented in ways that suggest that the author intended for us to refer to them to interpret the text before us. And that is what “canonical” means.
A closed canon—a canon that is assumed to be complete or at least finished—requires certain assumptions about completeness. Sumatran rats disrupt these assumptions by suggesting that there are other texts not in the canon that have the same interpretive status as texts that are in the canon. When these other texts are unavailable, it becomes difficult to sustain the assumption of completeness that a closed canon requires.
This is especially important to Latter-day Saints (who profess to have an open canon) because The Book of Mormon presents itself as a huge Sumatran rat that was mentioned in John 10:16: “I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”
But opening up a canon is not as easy as saying, “but wait, there’s more.” Every textual relationship in a so-called open canon has to be renegotiated in light of anything new that is added to that canon. The Book of Ecclesiastes means something different in a canon that also includes the Book of Revelation. If the Book of Jasher were ever found and added to the biblical canon, every book of the Bible, and every passage of scripture, would have to be reinterpreted in light of the Jasherian message.
This, I think, is why I am so fascinated with the idea of a Sumatran rat, or a Book of Iddo or Jasher. They hold out the possibility of a complete reinterpretation of the canon that is theoretically possible but practically very unlikely. But the possibility is still intriguing because, at the very least, it requires us all to adopt a stance of epistemic humility that acknowledges that the meaning we have might not be all of the meaning there is.
Comments
YES! With an open canon we have to always be ready to reassess what we think we know (alongside the Bible, the Book of Mormon also references writings/prophecies that, if found, may require us to see the interpretations of those texts that appear in the Book of Mormon differently, e.g. if we had the writings of Zenos or Zenock, we might see the BoM prophets use of those texts differently).
Yet, on one hand, in the LDS church there is an “I know” culture that contains a number of apparently non-negotiable truth claims which seems to cut against the epistemic humility an open canon requires; and on the other hand we have the views of Allen D. Haynie, and Ezra Taft Benson before him, that appear willing to toss out the entire canon in favor of the words of the current prophet (or to at least assert rather remarkably that “prophetic teachings do not become more valuable with age”).
I’m genuinely curious what to do with these two poles. On the one side, I think there is something to be said for the fact that the canon contains text that have been “vetted” by history and experience. On the other hand, I take great hope in the notion that more truth will be revealed and will cause us to discover things we hadn’t considered previously. It seems to me, that rather than looking for a middle ground, we have to simply hold these two ideas in tension and embrace the paradox… but embracing paradox is not something we LDS folks are trained to do.
“Every textual relationship in a so-called open canon has to be renegotiated in light of anything new that is added to that canon.”
I think this is true, but not in the way some people might think. One pitfall of having a canon is the impulse to harmonize everything in it. The scriptures were not written to be harmonized. Unfortunately, we’re in the habit of distorting scripture’s meaning by doing somersaults and pretzel-twists to make the scriptures seem consistent.
MDavid refers to an “I know” culture. I want to think of that phrase in a somewhat different way. “I know” can also suggest an openness to new ideas gained from personal and communal experience. This openness can correct sclerotic interpretations of the canon. The scriptures are not consistent, but they are full of wisdom that real people gained from hard life experience. When ancient wisdom gets renewed from the perspective of our own struggles, it can look very different than it did before. That is as it should be.
Loursat,
Agreed. I don’t think that the privileged interpretive relationship between and among works in the same canon implies any particular interpretive strategy. It does not mean that they must be reconciled or that contradictions have to be eliminated. It just means that, however one approaches interpretive questions, the context of the canonical relationship has to be part of the approach.
Deseret Book will make your wish come true: Book of Jasher, only $59; rodents optional. https://deseretbook.com/p/annotated-edition-of-the-book-of-jasher?variant_id=197336-hardcover
There are several “Book of Jasher” running around. I have a couple. They’re fun, but they are also like “Angel of Darkness” in the Sherlock canon – interesting, but pretty hard to see fitting into the canon in any serious way (even if you don’t try to reconcile them).
Of course, some Christian Churches in Ethiopia accept the “Book of Enoch” as canon for the Bible, and it’s even more unusual than the various Jashers running around, so I guess one of them could work if you really wanted to. However, having read a few of them, they read more like the “Protoevangelium of James” – written by someone with only a passing and somewhat mythical knowledge of Judaism (like how in the Protoevangelium of James, every Jewish person apparently lives within walking distance of the temple, or the details of how the priests in the temple work seems “off” quite a bit – at the same time, the Protoevangelium of James does argue for the perpetual virginity of Mary, so it clearly had some influence).
Thanks for the hat tip.