The New Political Neutrality Policy…

… is mostly pretty similar to the old political neutrality policy.
Maybe you heard that on Thursday, the church dropped a revised political neutrality statement. You can find its new statement here.
I was curious how it had changed from the prior version and, as luck would have it, I had created a permalink to the church’s statement on February 25, 2023. (Why? Well, when I wrote my first book, I cited some website and, between citing it and going through to check my citations, it had changed. So now I permalink everything I cite in my books and articles.) You’re welcome to compare the two but, in the interest of making the comparison easier, I also blacklined the two.
What Stayed the Same?
Most of the substance of the church’s political neutrality stayed the same. Notably, the church maintains its explicit policy of not endorsing or opposing political parties, platforms, or candidates. Along those lines, it requests that candidates not imply that the church endorses them or their platforms.
And, while it has done a fair amount of wordsmithing of the section on the church’s relationship with government, the substance is unchanged: Mormon politicians are not subject to the church. They can disagree with each other and with publicly-stated church positions.
This strikes me as a big deal; we’ve seen certain conservative Catholic bishops to try to deny President Biden the Eucharist because of his political policies. (It’s worth noting that Pope Francis disagrees and encouraged Biden to continue to take Communion.) Former NY governor Mario Cuomo was Of Counsel at the law firm I worked for and he talked about the pushback he received for supporting pro-choice policies, which led me to read a speech he gave at Notre Dame explaining the role of religious political leaders.
The church’s political neutrality statement—both its current and prior versions—make it clear that Mormon politicians don’t need to go to the same lengths to navigate their dual responsibilities. Elected government officials “must make their own choices according to their best judgment and considering the constituencies they were elected to represent” on social safety net programs, on abortion, on LGBTQ+ rights, and on any other issue they face.
Small Changes
Speaking of wordsmithing, that accounts for the vast majority of the changes between versions; for instance, the new version takes some softened language and makes it more direct. (The church no longer does not “[a]ttempt to direct its members” on how to vote—now it does not “[a]dvise” us on how to vote.)
Introduction and Conclusion
Perhaps the biggest changes involve the significant reworking of the introduction and the introduction of a conclusion. The new introduction more fully lays out what the church views its role as: it focuses on sharing the gospel, on strengthening individuals and families, and on caring for those in need. To the extent it involves itself in politics, that involvement is ancillary to its primary focuses.
It does not, however, entirely write out the possibility of political involvement. It specifically carves out issues that it believes have moral valence or that affect the church’s ability to pursue its missions as areas where it will involve itself in politics.
The conclusion acknowledges the complexity of the modern world and the difficulty of laying down bright line rules for how the church will engage with the state in that world; rather than hard-and-fast rules, the church says it will seek revelatory guidance.
A Global Perspective
A few years ago, Hawkgrrrl posted about the prior version of the political neutrality statement. One thing she noted was the pullback from international stage. That version changed to focus explicitly on U.S. politics. She wrote of:
an interesting shift away from global perspectives: “As citizens we” becomes “Citizens of the United States.” It’s an interesting possible dig at non-democratic nations, and a reversal of the trend toward presenting messages that apply to all the countries the Church is in and towards focusing just on the US, in a Church that is often rightly accused of being Ameri-centric (and Utah-centric). This change also shifts the language from “we” and “our” to a passive voice. In the revised statement, US (specifically) citizens affect “their” communities and nation, not “our” communities and nation.
With the latest version, the church has shifted back to an international vision. It clarifies that its political neutrality extends, not to party politics, but to politics in and between the various countries of the world. It excises a whole paragraph devoted to what the church does in the U.S. around election time.
There is an odd detail to this internationalism, though: while the new statement adds a section affirmatively claiming the right to provide humanitarian aid throughout the world, including places facing international conflict, it expressly declines to “comment on the conflict itself.” As a friend pointed out, this sounds a little like the church being defensive about not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
And look, I get it. But if we want to be a Jeremiah on the world stage, the church probably ought to be willing to call out countries’ immoral behavior, especially when that behavior causes international conflicts that require the church to provide humanitarian aid.
That said, I really like the church’s emphasis on “alleviating suffering wherever it is found, regardless of the race, nationality, tribe, political persuasion or religious affiliation of those involved.”
Let Us Speak
Which brings me to the last change I’m going to comment on: the church affirmatively recognizes a right to what it calls “free exercise of conscience,” including the right to express publicly one’s views on societal issues.
It calls this right a universal one; while I have ideas about what prompted the church to add it, taking it at face value (along with its statement that Mormon politicians are not asked to agree with policies that the church has publicly supported) provides the strongest statement of members’ freedom of conscience. Members have, in the past, been excommunicated for publicly opposing church policy. But to the extent the church believes in a universal freedom of conscience, I find it hard to believe that, going forward, church leaders could justify such punitive measures for taking stands that don’t follow church prefernces.
Conclusion
By and large, the changes the church has introduced to its political neutrality statement are marginal and insubstantial. But both the retained and changed text emphasize strongly that the church does not want or expect political fealty, either from Mormon voters or politicians. Rather, we’re responsible for following our own consciences in the voting and legislating booths. The church reserves the right to advocate for itself and its preferences, but, on the terms of the political neutrality statement, its views don’t carry any more weight than the persuasive power of the church’s arguments.
That, of course, was just a quick run through the changes. I’d love to hear what I missed and what you think of the new version. So leave a comment!
Comments
>But to the extent the church believes in a universal freedom of conscience, I find it hard to believe that, going forward, church leaders could justify such punitive measures for taking stands that don’t follow church preferences.
I think that there is a large and recognizable difference between what you think the best policies are to govern a pluralistic society and giving place for differences of opinion of the same vs. publicly being opposed to church policy and doctrines.
Thanks, Sam. Nice summary.
You write:
“But to the extent the church believes in a universal freedom of conscience, I find it hard to believe that, going forward, church leaders could justify such punitive measures for taking stands that don’t follow church preferences.”
My reaction is that if my stake president wants to withdraw my membership related to stands I take, he can get it done. I could write the script. I don’t want to be the author of such script, but I think Elder Bednar has laid groundwork in his distinction between moral agency and free agency.
To be clear, in almost all circumstances I think it would be both morally wrong and unwise for the image of the Church to discipline for political stands. I stand for Hübener. But we’ve put that kind of power in the hands of stake presidents. With more than 3500 stake presidents in the world, someone will write the script that I choose not to put in print myself. I suspect those that choose to be aggressive in this area will view the changes you outline as reinforcing the idea that it’s unwise to go after people in the public eye and politicians particularly, but as no change with respect to the ordinary member in the pews with a contrary to the stake president point of view.
I don’t know Mike Sanders and don’t have any personal conflict. But Mike’s 8:29am comment—which I didn’t see until after I commented—I think proves my point. Make a person with that point of view my stake president and we might have some tension.
Christian:
Yes?
If you don’t believe that the president of the church is God’s prophet and holds the priesthood keys of this dispensation and is the only one authorized to exercise them and provide authoritative interpretation and administration.
And if you come out in public opposition or engage in activism towards the church, I can’t see why removing your membership wouldn’t be in the cards.
Church membership isn’t a social club, nor is it a mark of approbation of one’s character (a stamp of approval that this a good person). Good or bad, it represents one’s commitment to being part of God’s covenant people. If one doesn’t want to be part of that covenant and works against the foundation of the community, then membership is reasonably withdrawn.
Mike, your second comment assumes that the role of a prophet is to be correct and the role of members of the church is to publicly support the prophet/church unquestioningly. While both assumptions are plausible, they’re not inevitable and frankly, I disagree with both. It is perfectly common to be a member of an organization and disagree with some of its policies.
Christian, while it’s clearly possible to have a rogue stake president, the plain language and implication of this statement provide strong support that the disciplining members for their political statements is rogue.
Sam:
My second comment assumes that the role of a prophet is to be authoritative and the role of members of the church is to sustain him.
This really isnt about him being correct, but called of God.
Sustaining does not mean public unquestioning support. It does mean not attempting to steady the Ark.
Sam, I don’t have better statistics, but anecdotally I’d say far from rogue, rather mainstream. The thing is, words in the policy are seldom debated. Instead, the stake president says “I don’t like it. People complain. Don’t do it again.” The don’t do it again sets up a black-and-white case of (dis)obedience to a line authority. In practice, disobedience or defying an order, whether justified or not, is a much more threatening and common charge than acting against policy.
With apologies for citing myself, see Membership Councils, a chapter in my Living on the Inside of the Edge: A Survival Guide.
There have been two times when I really felt that the church should have come out and take a political stance against a candidate. Both times were against Donald Trump. To me it seemed a very clear cut, objective, morally consistent, and right thing to do. But I understand that many of my fellow Saints don’t see it that way. Plus, for every other election (where I don’t see it being such a moral imperative) I would be rather off put if the church did take a public stance in supporting one candidate over another. Also, when reading Saints Vol 3 I could see the troubles that the Saints had in Communist countries even with the church’s political neutrality at the time. So the political neutrality is probably worth spreading (maybe not even spreading but maintaining) the gospel for where the church could be seen as political disturber of national cohesion.
Mike, like I said, I think both assumptions are wrong. (For instance, I would contend that sustaining doesn’t mean publicly defending.) But more critically, you’re steadying the ark idea is inapposite for at least tattoo reasons. First, I’m not talking about members taking the church what to do. This is the church’s political neutrality statement: it’s about members taking political stances that disagree with the church.
Second, steadying the ark in scripture wasn’t inherently wrong. It was only seeing because God made an explicit command.
Christian: Are you talking about statements and positions in the political realm or are you talking about criticism and advocacy towards the church?
Maybe I’m just naive, but I can’t imagine being summoned before a stake president to account for personal political preferences.
Sam:
I agree both assumptions are wrong that is why I made a point of clarifying what assumptions I make.