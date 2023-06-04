Antidisestablishmentarianism; or, Being Religious for Non-Religions Reasons

by

Like me, you probably learned the word “Antidisestablishmentarianism” because of its properties as a word. It is one of the longest non-scientific words in the English language, and it showcases the way that shift meaning by multiplying prefixes (dis-, anti-) and suffixes (-ment, -tarian, -ism). And it sounds a lot like George Orewell’s newspeak, which creates complicated constructions like “doubleplusungood” to replace simpler words like “horrible.”

Antidisestablishmentarianism, however, actually represents an important position in the ongoing British debate about a state-sponsored religion. It has extra prefixes because it is a third position, equally opposed to the other two.

A disestablismentarian is someone who thinks that Church and State should be entirely separate and that a nation should not favor any religion but permit all. Both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were seriously hard-core disestablishmentarians, and the United States baked this ideology into its Constitution via the First Amendment, which forbids the establishment of religion.

An antidisestablishmentarian is someone who does not necessarily believe in the truth claims of a religion, and who usually supports widespread religious tolerance of all religious beliefs, but who also believes that having a state religion is important for civic reasons. They support the establishment of religion, but they do so for non-religious reasons. Phillip Blonde, a contemporary antidisestablishmentarian (and step-brother to Daniel Craig) argues that having an established Church of England "creates a more diverse political and social life, prevents religious extremism and helps to minimize partisan conflict and secular violence."

Now, I have no actual opinion on whether or not the Church of England should be state-supported. Not my rodeo. And I don’t actually want to talk about antidisestablishmentarianism. But I do want to use it as a way in to what I do want to talk about, which is that people can, do, and should embrace religions for all kinds of different reasons, not all of which are religious.

Matthew Arnold may be my favorite example. The great English critic and poet did not believe in the truth claims of Christianity. But he believed fundamentally that religion was necessary to culture. Without the Bible and the religious tradition behind it, the Christian world would not have the raw materials necessary to shape art, music, and literature. So he devoted much of his career to trying to de-mythologize the biblical text—to remove the miracles and supernatural stuff but preserve the tradition.

Nobody in Victorian England was happy about what Arnold was trying to do, of course. Christians felt that he was trivializing their faith, and atheists thought that he was going to ridiculous lengths to preserve a fraudulent system not worth preserving. But a lot was at stake for Arnold. He saw religion as the great fountain of culture, and he wanted to preserve that culture by making religion something that the modern intellectual could live with.

Once again, I am not invoking Matthew Arnold to argue for his particular perspective on religion. I am invoking him to establish that, as an objective fact, people throughout history have advocated religion for reasons that have nothing to do with its truth claims and everything to do with its unreligious consequences.

Most religious people are at least partially motivated by things that are not inherently religious. This may include family connections, social networks, and a sense of heritage and connection to the past. For others, religion is a good way to structure one’s thoughts about complex problems. Even when it doesn’t provide answers, it helps generate the right questions, and that can be important. And some modern Arnoldians believe that religion plays a major and ongoing role in culture. For a non-trivial number of religious people, non-religious motivations are enough to overcome deep skepticism of religion’s truth claims

Those who feel this way, and who try to define religion as something valuable for reasons other than its truth claims, often find themselves caught between two equally unsympathetic forces. Their co-religionists reject any attempt to naturalize things that they see as miraculous and divine. And the irreligious (and perhaps even worse, the formerly religious), find it intellectually dishonest to continue to support institutions whose major fact claims one does not accept. It is telling that the word most associated with Matthew Arnold, “humanism,” has become an insult for both the religious right and the academic left.

Both Scylla and Charybdis, I think, ignore the fact that religion, like everything else about human behavior, operates in a complex and dynamic system. Nothing is only one thing, and nobody ever does anything for a single reason. Motives are always mixed, and actions always do multiple things at the same time. The constant refrain that nuanced believers hear from all sides—”If you don’t believe it, why don’t you just leave?”—reduces the question to a simple choice made in the absence of any context.

But there is always context—more of it, really, than most people can even process. But we all do our best to negotiate through it, and we all owe each other the grace of acknowledging both the difficulty of each person’s path and the legitimacy of where they end up.