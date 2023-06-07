Practical Ways the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Might Better Support Parents

by

Natalie Brown is a writer, scholar, lawyer, mother, and Latter-day Saint based in Boulder, Colorado. She is writing in her personal capacity. Her views do not reflect those of the church or her employer.

Apostle Dallin H. Oaks recently advised young single adults of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to not delay having children. Such rhetoric, of course, is nothing new to members, especially women who grew up hearing that motherhood was the most important role to which they could aspire. However, Oaks also acknowledged that younger adults face challenging economic circumstances, such as rising housing prices and student debt, that can make family formation daunting even while advising members to move forward with faith.

Parenting is an act of faith. As a parent of young children and a Latter-day Saint, I have witnessed the ways in which pathways have opened for me to raise my children in difficult times. Nevertheless, I have also watched as the rapid deterioration of parenting communities and exploding prices in housing, childcare, and higher education have turned parenting into an isolating and extremely expensive endeavor. After President Oaks’s address, I turned to friends in the trenches to ask if there are steps the church might consider to make parenting easier even as members move forward with faith.

While some members still live in communities or wards in which they have parenting networks or can rely on extended family, many others are struggling to raise children in areas with no extended family, shrinking wards, and little parenting support or babysitting outside what they can purchase. The declines in community support for parenting are attributable to many factors, including rising costs of living, decreased time for volunteering as more families are pushed into dual-incomes or longer work hours, job markets that take people away from extended families, car seat requirements, lack of places for children to play unsupervised, and more intensive educational expectations. Cost of living issues are especially acute in expensive metropolitan areas that are now shedding even college-educated workers, who risk bringing big city pricing with them when they move to secondary markets.

Young couples considering having children are not unreasonable in questioning their ability to adequately provide and care for a family. Latter-day Saint Jessa Bateman, who is twenty-four and works in contracts administration in the Chicago area, reflected in response to Oaks’s message that she has anxieties about having children early “in a world the where the single-income model is largely unviable, the costs of housing and childcare are ballooning, and the only answers our religion offers to these very real concerns are ‘just have more faith’ and ‘the Lord will provide.’” For Bateman, such “advice is founded on unspoken assumptions like generational wealth and easy access to support networks like extended family that can make young parenthood easier and more economically feasible.”

However, many, if not most, young couples cannot access these resources. Bateman explains that the church must “provide more compelling evidence of the benefits of having children young to persuade myself (and many of my peers) that young parenthood is worth the very real possibility of economic decline.”

Arguments may be insufficient. For some members, there is also a sense that the Church should do more with its significant resources to help parents on a practical and financial level if having children is essential to God’s plan and the church’s growth. I am one of many, though not all, Latter-day Saint mothers who struggle with feelings of abandonment because they were raised within a Church that preaches the paramount importance of motherhood but provides mothers with little practical or financial support. Mothers, in particular, are often asked to bear the physical, emotional, and economic risks of parenthood with few safety nets outside family. Mothers are the ones who typically perform the bulk of caregiving with no compensation or Social Security credits and experience loss of paid work or promotions. Mothers are the ones who risk their bodies during pregnancy and are disproportionately likely to experience isolation if they stay home. Mothers are the ones most likely to end up in the position of asking a male priesthood leader for meager welfare assistance if they cannot support themselves due to the sacrifices they made to be parents.

Of course, the disconnect between how we claim to value motherhood and how we support it is not unique to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Erin Lawler, who was raised Catholic, noticed this same disparity in her own faith, explaining, “Catholicism reveres motherhood generally and Mary specifically as the pinnacle of love. But modern mothers are abandoned. I’m unaware of ministries that provide substantial supports to moms, other than some basics to unwed moms who might be at risk of abortion or perhaps a mothers morning out.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of course, is a global organization that cannot on its own fix the problems with parenting in the United States and elsewhere. And doing so is not its direct mission. However, perhaps it is time to begin a conversation about practical steps it could take to help members raise families in a difficult environment because it believes that families are essential to the gospel plan.

Provide more rather than fewer opportunities for community building at church

Mercedes White, a Canadian currently living with her children in Draper, UT, observes that “the Church has actively shifted away from trying to be the ‘center’ of a person’s social world: fewer hours at church, fewer activities, fewer meetings.” This shift reflects the reality that today’s overscheduled families have fewer resources and time to devote to church, but it also mirrors and reinforces the lack of community that parents are experiencing in the broader economy that increasingly shifts the costs of child raising onto individual families.

Whereas recent reductions in church programming might work better in places where many members have extended family and more access to parenting communities, White observes that they have resulted in the loss of vital resources in areas where members have less support. Recalling her childhood in Calgary, White explains that her mother “took us to the church to meet up with people for everything from exercise classes to chocolate making parties to potlucks to youth activities. Those things were free. And they gave my mom and her children a feeling of being rooted in a community.”

For White, better support for parents might start with recognizing that “needs in different places are different” and providing local communities more flexibility in tailoring church experiences that meet their needs. In some areas, that might mean more rather than less church.

Bring back custodian jobs and pay members for other services

Of course, the abundance of free activities that members experienced in the past usually relied on the assumption that women would provide unpaid labor. Families working multiple jobs in order to make ends meet have less time and money to give to the church. Providing parents access to much needed free (or at least affordable) activities, including for primary-aged children, might require more than volunteers.

The church has paid members to perform jobs like custodian in the past. Might it consider again paying local members to perform some jobs, including coordinating activities for the ward? Such arrangements could provide Latter-day Saint families with extra cash while also meeting community needs. Brooke Newey Shirts, a Latter-day Saint and relation of mine in Seattle, points out that the positive effects of paying members might be especially felt in developing countries where such jobs could provide solid incomes.

Use ward buildings as community centers

Latter-day Saint ward buildings work well for the core worship purposes of the church. However, these buildings often sit empty throughout the week. While many buildings include features like stages, such facilities are rarely used in modern wards.

Mike Craig, a bishop and father of eight, sees opportunity to meet member needs by building chapels that also function as community centers. Features like lounges, study halls, pool tables, and play areas could provide spaces for members to informally gather. Craig points out that buildings which double as community centers might be especially effective abroad, where they could provide spaces for members to access the church’s remote educational opportunities. With more members in the United States relying on remote education, too, community centers could also meet needs here and provide a Latter-day Saint community for students not attending church educational institutions in person.

In the meantime, Craig and his family are coping with rising childcare costs by belonging to a gym that provides several hours of free childcare instead of sending their children to private preschool. Craig explains, “It’s a hack that gives the kids social structure and opportunity and my wife a break from the job of being a mother to eight children.”

Expand access to subsidized higher education and childcare

President Oaks counseled young adults in his recent remarks to “work to minimize student debt.” In so doing, he identified a key challenge facing a substantial portion of the population, although he fell short of offering a solution.

Of course, one obvious means of avoiding significant educational debt is to take advantage of the Church Educational System. Church-sponsored, subsidized universities provide important opportunities to many members and make it possible for some parents to educate larger numbers of children. However, many other members pay tithing while their own children do not enjoy the benefits of subsidized tuition, either because their children are not a good fit with Brigham Young University, do not gain admission, or have other needs.

Could the Church give broader numbers of Latter-day Saint families (domestic and abroad) access to affordable higher education? Just as importantly, could it consider how it might help young families access preschool and children’s activities? Full-time infant childcare now costs more than college in most states, and the costs of part-time preschool are significant. Even families who can afford a stay-at-home parent might well find that access to preschool is necessary for children to make friends and learn social skills—as well as the parents’ sanity. And the costs don’t stop. This summer, it costs around $1,000 a week to send two elementary-school children to a full day of camps through my school district. For young couples contemplating children, the costs of childcare (including preschool and children’s activities) are a more immediate barrier than higher educational costs down the road.

The Church could expand its own educational system and build preschools, but the benefits would likely be concentrated primarily in the Mormon corridor. Perhaps a more efficient solution would simply be returning some portion of the tithing money that the church is not spending to families so that they can afford to enroll their children in other institutions or meet their other needs, thereby supporting the continuation and growth of a Latter-day Saint presence outside of Utah.

Prepare ourselves to support our daughters’ careers and not just their educations

Writer and stay-at-home mother Linda Hamilton grew up in the wake of Ezra Taft Benson’s “To the Mothers in Zion” address (1987) and absorbed the message that “my only role was in the home with kids.” Although she earned a degree “just in case,” she wishes now that “the church would do more to encourage and support moms as providers alongside fathers” because rising costs of living have made one-income families untenable in many places.

However, education is not enough for contemporary mothers to have successful careers and provide their families with economic stability. Many women struggle to balance careers and children without outside assistance. Whether a woman can do so often depends on her field, her geographic location, her employer’s policies on subjects like remote work and parental leave, as well as whether she has extended family that can provide childcare or financial resources she may need in a pinch. It’s also crucial that her spouse support (and at times prioritize) her career.

Latter-day Saint families are often underprepared to support their adult daughters’ careers because they did not plan for a world in which their daughters would work, require steady and affordable childcare, and lack the community supports they enjoyed. Ironically, the larger families encouraged by the church might particularly struggle with supporting adult children in their own family formation, because grandparents typically cannot live near all their children and may not have the financial capacity to assist them with major costs like childcare and housing.

Hamilton believes that “if the church wants to encourage marriage and families, then they need to encourage education and careers regardless of sex, as well as support legislation to expand childcare and livable wages.”

Use political capital to support families

Of course, the Church on its own can only bandage the problems its members face as parents, problems that are largely the result of political and economic trends. Without pro-family changes in political and economic policy, it seems inevitable that families become smaller. To the extent that this is at odds with the church’s goals, then the church should use its political capital to advocate for policies that shift more resources to families and compensate caregivers for the work they perform.

Whether or not it is feasible and desirable for the church to consider practical changes to address the challenges facing families, however, many I spoke with expressed desire for the church to simply respect the well-considered choices that they have made about family formation. Shannon Milliman, a Latter-day Saint, mother of five, writer, and business founder, hopes that the church realizes “that each person and family unit will have unique needs, value systems and timing.” In her mind, the church can offer its values on family formation but must also “practice what it preaches” by acknowledging that “each soul is divine and can be trusted to maximize their time and talents to fulfill the measure of their creation in their unique ways.”

