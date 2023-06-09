Women’s Garment Survey, Redux

by

I was intrigued by a recent MormonLand podcast interview with Larissa Kindred, a recent Dartmouth grad and former Mormon, who conducted a survey of Mormon women regarding their feelings about garments. One of the most popular blog posts I ever did was exactly ten years ago last month. It was called Female Garments: The Underwear Business, and the post included the results of my own very informal poll of 250 Mormon women. It was the third most popular post of 2013 at BCC with almost 23K views, so it’s clearly something that people were interested in.

I thought it would be an interesting idea to compare those results from when Larissa was probably still a clever Beehive with those she recently conducted. First of all, a few differences. As mentioned, my survey was much more casual than hers in methodology, and I only had 250 respondents (vs. her 8585). I used Facebook polling. She had excellent methods to seek out faithful women that she outlined in the interview. I also did not gather demographic information, a staple of good polling practices (but difficult to do in Facebook). Both of us attempted to target active, believing women who were garment wearers.[1] While we both had respondents from all over, the vast majority were in the US, and a hyper-majority were in the so-called “Mormon Corridor” of UT/AZ/ID. Additionally, my respondents skewed younger which probably resulted in underreporting of some of the types of health issues that occur as women age.[2] I did not have as many menopausal women as would be a true representation of women who are in the garment-wearing population of the Church.

Like Larissa, I had a handful of “haters” who said they didn’t believe these things should be discussed under any circumstances. Her data has plenty of respondents in different faith-level categories, though, so it can be separated out by these categories. Of her 8585 respondents, 65% are active, faithful Church members. Unlike Larissa, my poll was conducted prior to some substantial changes the Church made in patterns, fabrics, and instructions on garment wearing. Were any of those changes influenced by my post and the information it contained? Only the shadow knows.[3]

Her respondents also included various LGBTQ self-identifications, although these only constituted 1% of responses. An interesting finding she had was that the trans women had very positive experiences with garments, finding the “feminized” design aspects to be emotionally comforting. This observation made me think that a lot of the issues women have with garments are ultimately caused by gender socialization as well as some of the often overlooked problems of female reproductive issues in design, which were issues my survey highlighted.

From my results, 97% of women reported issues with garment fit and design:

78% had issues during menstruation (Larissa reported 41% which might reflect garment design improvements in the last 10 years, a skew of more faithful members in her survey, or better question design)

22% of my respondents reported issues with nursing tops, although this is likely under-reporting as many of mine indicated they had not used the nursing tops and so it didn’t apply to them.

42% of my respondents had experienced issues with rashes or infections, with yeast infections being cited as the most common problem due to fabrics that didn’t breathe and extra layers of clothing.

45% of my repondents complained about the leg length of women’s garments being made longer and longer over time (including one comment in which a woman laid hers next to her husband’s and found that his were 3 inches shorter!). While I’m not aware of any results on this issue in Larissa’s research, this is another area that may have been addressed through subsequent design changes.

74% of my respondents reported general issues with heat due to the fabrics not being breathable.

Larrisa’s data focused more on the second half of the types of questions I asked, regarding pschological impacts women experienced from garments. In my survey, 74% of women said they felt unattractive in garments. While only 42% of her repondents said the same, only 7% of hers said that they felt attractive in them (a thing I have a hard time imagining but fashion is subjective I guess), so the differences we found on this question are likely due to mine being a yes/no, and hers being multiple choice. In mine, only 14% of women went so far as to claim that garments had impacted their body image, in hers, 45% said they did, which is a pretty big jump. (For comparison sake, about 2.5% of women in the population at large suffer from body dysmorphia). Again, this is probably related to how we asked the question and what options were given for answers, but I suspect mine is under-reported given the 74% reply about feeling unattractive. I suspect it’s related to an increasing comfort with discussing mental health issues, and a growing willingness to apply psychological labels to feelings.

The next one that surprised me is that in my results, only 22% of women claimed that garments negatively affected their sexual desire and marital intimacy, but in Larissa’s results, this was much higher. 45% of her total respondents said this was the case, and of active, faithful Church-attending repondents, the result was also quite high at 37%! That’s nothing to sneeze at in a Church that encourages fecundity, especially since 80% of her respondents are of baby-making age.[4]

Another key difference is that I did not ask about how often or in what situations women were wearing them, which she did ask. This is an interesting shift because it seems that younger women are more flexible and thoughtful about when they choose to wear them, and this probably correlates with the church dialing down the specifics in the statement regarding how garments are worn, but it may also be a generational shift. She also asked about garment-policing, and she found that 60% of women had felt judged about their garment-wearing practices, either for wearing them or not wearing them in specific situations. This is for sure a big issue and always has been in the Church, particularly for women. Like me, she didn’t survey men because *shrug*.

One of the things Larissa mentions that I think is extremely salient, that I didn’t cover at all, is that when women have struggles with garments, this can erode their faith in the Church over time. Perhaps a better framing is “trust” rather than faith. If it’s a daily negative experience, rather than being a positive reminder of temple covenants and Jesus, it can wear women with garment struggles down over time and create cognitive dissonance. It highlights questions of the trustworthiness of decision makers to listen to women, and it is also a reminder of the reach and control of Church policies, even into the most intimate crevices of our daily lives.[5] From Larissa’s results, solely from faithful, active Latter-day Saint women, only 22% of them wanted garments to stay as they are, unchanged. 30% of women wanted modifications to them. The plurality of these faithful women (47%) would prefer that garments be discontinued in favor of another option.

Do any of these results surprise you?

Do you think the changes of the last ten years in design and instructions have been a significant improvement?

Do you think garments lead to women leaving the Church or losing faith in the Church? Why or why not?

What would you do with this information if you were a decision maker?

Discuss.

[1] With varying success because let me tell ya, any woman who has worn garments has got some strong opinions. Obviously this is even truer for those filling out a survey. While I don’t have demographics on my results, from Larissa’s blog, hers were: 24% traditional/devout, 31% nuanced/progressive, 35% exMo, 8% “other” (some people hate labels? or are these PIMO–e.g. active, but not believing?), and 3% believing but inactive. These sound like a plausible breakdown for my own results, but IDK.

[2] Larissa’s demo by age also skews young, like mine did (what I’m mentally calling the “fertile / menstruating years” is by far the largest population at 80%): 9% 18-24, 38% 25-34, 33% 35-44, 18% 45-64, 2% 65+. My poll was definitely lower in representation of both the youngest and oldest age categories than hers has been, but I would also ballpark the “fertile/menstruating years” as the majority of my participants.

[3] I like to think, to quote a Veronica Mars insult, blogging is “saving the world, one pointless act at a time.”

[4] Yes, I did throw up in my mouth a little as I typed that. Thank you for asking.

[5] Imagine the click-bait titles one could write: “My Church gave me a UTI!” or “80 year old men chose my underwear for me” or “Random stranger felt my shoulder/stroked my knee to see what underwear I had on”