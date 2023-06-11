Believing Our Own Stuff: God Is Found Where Love Is Found.

by

I’m a fan of the “At Last She Said It” podcast. I have benefited greatly from the insights of Susan Hinckley, Cynthia Winward, and their occasional guests.[1] As anyone who is a regular listener will know, the hosts regularly circle around the idea that sometimes it seems like we in the church “don’t believe our own stuff.” Though they have applied this framing to discussions of multiple topics, from repentance to grace, today, I want to apply this same frame to another topic: it seems like, sometimes, we don’t believe our own stuff when it comes to connection between God and love.

At a recent church meeting, a few different friends each expressed their continued amazement at the degree to which God’s presence abounds throughout world, including in places that they did not initially expect. And each tied the realization of the abundance of God’s presence to encountering love. That is to say: because my friends found love they found God, and that happened in surprising places. As I pondered on this idea, the children’s hymn “Where Love Is” came to mind. I was struck by the expansive doctrine of love and of its connection to God that this hymn articulates. “Where love is, there God is also,” the song teaches (and so did my friends!). Said in a way that is a little less poetic, but perhaps a little more direct, “God is found where love is found.”

This doctrine (after all, hymns are one of the ways to teach doctrine) has at least two important dimensions. First, this hymn teaches (and my friends’ experiences attest) that experiencing divine presence is not primarily a function of being in specific places, but rather a function of our openness to experiencing the divine that is present wherever you are. This is an idea that the LDS church teaches. We teach that “God is everywhere. [God’s] presence surrounds us. Once we realize this, we can begin to learn how to find [God] in our daily lives (see also here, for instance, which states clearly “[God’s] love is everywhere”). But do we really believe our own stuff? Sure, many LDS folks talk about feeling God’s presence in the temple and in church meeting houses. What about in nature (that one seems pretty easy to accept.) What about at the grocery store (maybe that one is easy too). But, what about in the home of a kind, caring person who does not accept LDS teachings—do we really believe we can feel divine presence in that home? What about at a wedding celebration that includes an open bar—do we really believe we can feel divine presence at that event?[2] I’m not trying to be flippant or caviler; these are just examples (and maybe bad ones). Rather I am simply trying to say that if we really believe divine presence is everywhere, then our ability to feel that presence is not location specific (and maybe not even situation specific) and is, rather, tied to our sensitivity to the divine presence that everywhere surrounds us.[3]

Second, this hymn teaches (and my friends’ experiences attest) that there is an explicit link between be love and God: experiencing one is experiencing the other. True, deep, abiding love is not a passing fancy according to our doctrine: love is a fruit of God’s spirit and a gift from God (Galatians 5:22,, Moroni 7:48, 1 Corinthians 13:1-13).[4] In fact, 1 John 4:7-11 teaches expressly that “he that loveth not, knoweth not God” because “God is love.”[5] Our doctrine holds that love is a (the?!) defining characteristic of God. Said directly: God and love cannot be separated. But do we really believe our own stuff? Sure, some feel love and thus find God in the temple and in meeting houses. What about in nature (again, that one seems pretty easy to accept). What about in the grocery story (maybe that one is also easy to accept). What about in the home of a kind, caring person who does not accept LDS teachings—do we really believe that feeling love in that person’s home is to find God in that home? What about at a wedding celebration that includes an open bar—do we really believe that feeling love at that event is to find God at that event? Again, I’m not trying to be flippant or caviler; these are still just examples (and maybe still bad ones). Rather I am simply trying to say that if we really believe that feeling love is to find God, then we also believe that God is to be found anywhere love exists.

Though this way of framing of the connection between God and love may be a little outside standard LDS church discourse, it is nonetheless what we say we believe. And yet, even though it is what we say we believe, it feels to me that church discussions are sometimes more focused on putting up boundaries that dictate where God is definitely not found. And, it feels like sometimes as a church we hold more tightly to the idea that feelings of love which occur outside of officially sanctioned settings aren’t really “real love”—and thus, instead of finding God, one is finding some sort of clever counterfeit. Which is why I ask: do we really believe our own stuff when it comes to the link between God and love?

The idea is simple and so beautiful: God is found where love is found. I feel like many of our children and young people understand the connection between God and love in an intuitive way, and I know many adults who embrace this doctrine with both arms (even when, in some cases, it had to be learned later in life). Yet, some in our community still seek to put limits on God’s presence/feelings of love. From my limited perspective, whenever I have come across attempts to box God in, it feels to me like fear masquerading as wisdom (to paraphrase Aung San Suu Kyi). I’m not sure of the source of that fear, but the scriptures teach that God is the author of love, not fear (2 Timothy 1:7). As Richard Rohr famously said, ““God is always bigger than the boxes we build for God, so we should not waste too much time protecting the boxes.” Indeed, as Christians we are to “let love abound” (Philippians 1:9) and by so doing we flood the earth with the knowledge of God (Hosea 4:6). And believing our own stuff—learning to find God in all the places we find love—is a good place to start. After all, as our children sing, “where love is, there God is also.”

[1] And, if I’m being honest, on a personal level listening to a podcast that is expressly by women/for women and which discusses complicated topics also helps keep me from defaulting into the androcentric, heterosexual normativity which comes all too easily for me.

[2] I can imagine some may want to respond to this by pointing to John 14:15; however, my sense is Elder Deiter F. Uchtdorf’s talk, “The Merciful Obtain Mercy,” in which he specifically counsels us to avoid judging people who “sin differently” than we do, should check such impulses. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2012/04/the-merciful-obtain-mercy?lang=eng

[3] This statement becomes significantly more complicated when one considers how it might apply to those who are in situations of abuse, neglect, or exploitation, etc. It feels trite and unthoughtful to say, “but don’t worry, God is present… you just need to be sensitive to feeling it.” Thus, I acknowledge this challenge but have no solution. It continues to be an issue with which I grapple.

[4] The hymn itself references as a foundational text Alma 13:28-29, which reads in part, “…humble yourselves before the Lord, and call on his holy name, and… be led by the Holy Spirit, becoming humble, meek, submissive, patient, full of love and all long-suffering…having faith on the Lord; having a hope that ye shall receive eternal life; having the love of God always in your hearts.”

[5] See also 1 John 2:8-11 and 3:14