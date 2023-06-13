On Bibles and Book Bans

by

In one of the most Utah things that has ever happened, Utah’s Republican legislators are furious with the Davis County Schoolboard for applying a law that the Utah’s Republican Legislators wrote in a way that Utah’s Republican legislators don’t. The school district has removed a copy of the King James Bible from a middle school library because it contains passages deemed (under the law) to be inappropriate for middle school children.

The resulting fiasco has been as entertaining as it has been predictable. The district received (under the law) a challenge from a parent objecting to the Bible’s gratuitous sex and violence. As they were required to do, the district reviewed the challenge with a panel of parents and teachers, who determined that the Bible did not meet the law’s definition of “pornography” but that it did contain parts that were potentially disturbing for younger students. They removed the King James Version of the Bible from the middle school library (along with 36 other books that had been challenged) but kept other versions in place, since they had not been formally challenged.

And the Utah Republican Party went ballistic. They hauled the district officials before the legislature and accused them of sponsoring hedonism, pushing atheism, and “embarrassing the state.” In the process, one legislature claimed that the Bible was the basis for “the political foundations of America.” Another claimed that, “The Bible does have some things that are questionable, but they’re implicit, not explicit. There’s no detail.”

There are all kinds of problems here. We could start with the fact that there is nothing biblical about the political foundations of America—though there were plenty of biblical aspects in the political foundations of Great Britain at the time that we declared independence. Ideas like “no establishment of religion” and “free exercise of religion” cannot be derived from any part of the Bible and, indeed, can only be held by those who reject just about everything the Old Testament says about the right way to govern.

As for not being explicit? Let’s read Judges 24:22-29. I would challenge anyone who believes that everything in the Bible is appropriate for young children to point to one other text in a middle school library that includes each of the following:

The demand of a crowd to be allowed to rape a man who has just come to town. A man offering his own daughter to be raped by the crowd instead. Another man protecting himself by forcing his mistress to be gang-raped and murdered A man cutting his dead mistress into pieces and sending them through the mail.

Now, is everything in the Bible this bad? Not at all. Is there a lot of good material that has historical and artistic importance? Definitely. But there is no way that anybody can read this passage and then argue convincingly that a school district erred in considering it not entirely suitable for young children. Passages like this are entirely within the scope of what the law, as written, considers inappropriate for some young readers; and the decision of an independently constituted committee was within the discretion given them by the law. If legislators had wanted better decisions, then they should have written a better law.

The problem here is that censorship laws are not particularly well suited to culture-war crusades. The legislators are angry because they wrote a law to challenge books that liberals like, and now liberals are using it to challenge books that they like. But that’s how the rule of law works. You can’t write a law that says, “books that support gay marriage are bad, because sodomy is immoral, but books about people in Sodom being immoral are fine because the Bible is the word of God.” You have to use plausibly neutral definitions. Nor can a law say, “only Republican parents can challenge library books” because democracy requires at least the pretense that legislators work for everybody. And you can’t just say, “you know that’s not what we meant” because winks and nods have no standing in determining legislative intent.

There is no question that Utah’s Republican legislators have been embarrassed by this incident. But the fault does not lie with the Davis County School Board, whose application of the law is completely defensible. The problem is that Utah’s Republican lawmakers don’t really understand the difference between making laws and smiting their enemies with the hand of God. Maybe if they had waited until high school to read the Bible, they would have come away with a better understanding of the limitations of smiting in a democracy.