On Bibles and Book Bans

In one of the most Utah things that has ever happened, Utah’s Republican legislators are furious with the Davis County Schoolboard for applying a law that the Utah’s Republican Legislators wrote in a way that Utah’s Republican legislators don’t. The school district has removed a copy of the King James Bible from a middle school library because it contains passages deemed (under the law) to be inappropriate for middle school children.
The resulting fiasco has been as entertaining as it has been predictable. The district received (under the law) a challenge from a parent objecting to the Bible’s gratuitous sex and violence. As they were required to do, the district reviewed the challenge with a panel of parents and teachers, who determined that the Bible did not meet the law’s definition of “pornography” but that it did contain parts that were potentially disturbing for younger students. They removed the King James Version of the Bible from the middle school library (along with 36 other books that had been challenged) but kept other versions in place, since they had not been formally challenged.
And the Utah Republican Party went ballistic. They hauled the district officials before the legislature and accused them of sponsoring hedonism, pushing atheism, and “embarrassing the state.” In the process, one legislature claimed that the Bible was the basis for “the political foundations of America.” Another claimed that, “The Bible does have some things that are questionable, but they’re implicit, not explicit. There’s no detail.”
There are all kinds of problems here. We could start with the fact that there is nothing biblical about the political foundations of America—though there were plenty of biblical aspects in the political foundations of Great Britain at the time that we declared independence. Ideas like “no establishment of religion” and “free exercise of religion” cannot be derived from any part of the Bible and, indeed, can only be held by those who reject just about everything the Old Testament says about the right way to govern.
As for not being explicit? Let’s read Judges 24:22-29. I would challenge anyone who believes that everything in the Bible is appropriate for young children to point to one other text in a middle school library that includes each of the following:
- The demand of a crowd to be allowed to rape a man who has just come to town.
- A man offering his own daughter to be raped by the crowd instead.
- Another man protecting himself by forcing his mistress to be gang-raped and murdered
- A man cutting his dead mistress into pieces and sending them through the mail.
Now, is everything in the Bible this bad? Not at all. Is there a lot of good material that has historical and artistic importance? Definitely. But there is no way that anybody can read this passage and then argue convincingly that a school district erred in considering it not entirely suitable for young children. Passages like this are entirely within the scope of what the law, as written, considers inappropriate for some young readers; and the decision of an independently constituted committee was within the discretion given them by the law. If legislators had wanted better decisions, then they should have written a better law.
The problem here is that censorship laws are not particularly well suited to culture-war crusades. The legislators are angry because they wrote a law to challenge books that liberals like, and now liberals are using it to challenge books that they like. But that’s how the rule of law works. You can’t write a law that says, “books that support gay marriage are bad, because sodomy is immoral, but books about people in Sodom being immoral are fine because the Bible is the word of God.” You have to use plausibly neutral definitions. Nor can a law say, “only Republican parents can challenge library books” because democracy requires at least the pretense that legislators work for everybody. And you can’t just say, “you know that’s not what we meant” because winks and nods have no standing in determining legislative intent.
There is no question that Utah’s Republican legislators have been embarrassed by this incident. But the fault does not lie with the Davis County School Board, whose application of the law is completely defensible. The problem is that Utah’s Republican lawmakers don’t really understand the difference between making laws and smiting their enemies with the hand of God. Maybe if they had waited until high school to read the Bible, they would have come away with a better understanding of the limitations of smiting in a democracy.
These culture wars are toxic. Everyone aligned on two sides and demonizing and antagonizing the other. There are more than two points of view in the world. Red and blue is quite an arbitrary split. Politics used to be about ideas and vision and leadership. Let’s be peacemakers instead. They are needed.
nice post ! However, sadly, I fear you are preaching to the choir.
It’s not like every household in that Davis County district wouldn’t have KJV Bible copies anyway.
The objections of the legislators are pretty damning. I hadn’t read those before. It’s a fairly bad reflection on the voters as well, sad to say.
“It’s not like every household in that Davis County district wouldn’t have KJV Bible copies anyway.”
jader3rd,
Ironically, there is probably less of a rationale for removing the KJV than any other version, since very few middle school students can read Early Modern English well enough to understand what is really going on in these stories. Consider Judges 19:24-25 in the KJV
And now in the NRSV
Michael,
I admire and appreciate your work, and normally I don’t want to get involved in these type of discussions. I feel compelled to in this instance since I’m involved in a tangential way.
I’m an elected school board member in Washington County and we have been leading the way in the management of our school libraries and curriculum. I wrote op-eds in both the Deseret News (responding to the ACLU) and in the Tribune (responding to an author whose book was removed) to clarify what’s going on with this so-called “book banning”. Media reports have attempted to twist what is going on from removing graphic sexual material that is not age appropriate to full-blown book banning with an emphasis on certain “under-represented” groups. Over a year ago, Utah passed what’s called H.B. 374. Essentially, it requires schools to remove books that meet certain statutory criteria, i.e. it ties in with the child pornography statute. In fact, if you gave a child some of this material (even if you’re the parent) you could technically be charged criminally. If the words or pictures paint a graphic sexual image in the mind (and its defined in the statute), then it should be removed. Even our most liberal employees who had problems with our policy changed their minds once they read the material under review. They said, “this needs to come out”.
Our Board (and other Boards around Utah) passed policies for removal of materials on this basis (which did not require a full review by a committee) and on other criteria which would require a full review by a committee. While each District has their own criteria and procedures under their policy, most of them in essence require the complaining person to have some type of “standing” to challenge the book, require them to read the entire book, not just rely on media reports or rating systems, and then the book is submitted to a committee made up of administrators, media personnel and parents. The committee then reads the entire book and weighs its content as to its content (even if offensive to some, age appropriateness, and literary or historical value.) The book is then either removed or left or occasionally requires parental permission to check it out. Some Districts (Davis is one) have an appeal process to the Board itself.
Obviously, the person(s) challenging the Bible and the Book of Mormon are trying to make a point. Some Utahns (sadly, the Legislative leadership and some others who share my very Republican positions) have fallen into the public relations trap that makes them look foolish. The great news is that the Davis committee felt the Bible was appropriate for High School students. I think what’s got more people upset about the Davis decision (and I communicate with several at all levels including legislators) was that Davis jumped the Bible ahead of several other challenged books. Davis has also refused to remove books that clearly violate the standard I described above which ties into the child pornography statute. One of the questions the Legislature is asking (and rightly so) is why they’re not enforcing the H.B. 374 standard, which legally defines such material as having no literary value in school libraries and curriculums. Another is why the Bible was placed ahead of other books in the queue. Obviously, a political statement is attempting to be made.
The statutes should be applied equally to books whether religious groups, political parties like it or not. I wasn’t surprised by Davis’s decision. As you argue in the post, its defensible. I wouldn’t generalize Utah Republicans by the decisions of our political leadership, or the Eagle Forum, for that matter. Having said that, Davis should have not made this a special case by giving it a priority, or not following the statute in other, more egregious circumstances. Having dealt closely with this issue for over a year and a half from a legal, educational, and political standpoint, I can assure you that we’re not removing material that should stay. Would our School District remove the Bible or Book of Mormon from our elementary schools? Frankly, I can’t say and that’s the beauty of the system. Even I, as a School Board member, don’t get to influence the committee. Its independent. It would be up to the individual committee. If they did, that’s the price that is paid for removing other books that clearly shouldn’t be there. Some politicians and others don’t have such a pragmatic view. They don’t recognize that for such policies to be successful in withstanding legal challenges is that there has to be equal application and independent review.
Terry, thank you for your very valuable insider perspective.
Terry H, I’m a retired educator who taught accelerated learners in grades 4-6 for several years. I also did a Shakespeare play with them every year. They learned to understand Early Modern English very well. In fact they were excited to learn it in order to understand it and then use those skills in reading other books written at that time. The KJV Bible was the easiest book for them to access and read. And read and understand it they did. I had parents comment that their child understood the KJV Bible better than they did!
The ban on having the KJV Bible and the BoM (which is written in pseudo Early Modern English) in elementary and middle school libraries would have affected them too because the books would be deemed inappropriate for them to read. I’m sure that this would still be the case now. All too often we hear about the students who are struggling in school and never hear about the accelerated learners who are also being grossly underserved in elementary and middle schools. As a result they become bored with school and with the learning process. Removing “challenging” books from school libraries is not the answer. While I agree that explicit sex, nonstop profanity of the worst sort and graphic violence/abuse (physical, emotional, sexual and religious types) have no place in an elementary or middle school library that doesn’t mean that other challenging books wouldn’t be appropriate for accelerated students.
I would also appreciate if those parents who are hell bent on having books removed from the school libraries actually read the books themselves before they make a complaint about them. In too many instances they haven’t actually read the book themselves and have only heard or been told that a certain book is objectionable. I strongly advocate that a group of teachers and parents who are chosen by the administration in order to reflect a wide range of personal beliefs read the books in question and then meet together to discuss the book along with its strengths and weaknesses. Anyone who complains about the book could make their feelings known to this group and their concerns would be respectfully discussed. However, they would have had to have read the book first before making objections.
I was also an accelerated learner and read many books far above my grade level. If I had questions about what I was reading (things that would now get a book banned) I simply asked my father about it and we had many fascinating discussions about what I had read. In fact, my dad and I often read the same book in order to discuss it, and any issues I needed help in understanding them. I certainly learned a great deal that way.
As a parent I understand the desire to protect children from the insalubrious parts of life. I also think that books are a mighty way of teaching readers about the realities of life and about people whose life experiences are very, very different from their own. Blanket bans on books without thoughtful, respectful dialogue is at the top of a slippery slope. FYI one of Hitler and other tyrannical leaders first steps in consolidating their place as dictator was to empty their country’s libraries and publicly burn the books that were deemed objectionable for any reason and therefore unfit for the citizens to read, all while whipping the citizens up into a frenzy of self-righteousness for protecting their children against whatever the dictator and his officials considered to be treasonous. I fear that, given the country’s mood at the moment, something similar could easily happen here. That’s why I recommend the parent/teacher/citizen boards to handle the matter rather than allowing the noisiest group making decisions that affect everyone.
Stranger,
I too was an advanced reader for my age. I think I’ve grown out of that since.
I’ve been doing a daily book review on the radio in St. George since 1994. Still doing it . . . and I certainly don’t support bans on books. However, what adults can access is not always right for kids (up until they’re adults). Also, tax dollars have other balancing requirements.
What you are suggesting is exactly what the committees are set up to do. In our District, no one can challenge a book (except on those specific terms that meet child pornography standards) without reading EVERY word. Then, the entire book is read by every member of the committee (EVERY word) and then they meet and discuss the book along with its strengths and weaknesses. The Committee consists of three administrators, three parents and three media (library) representatives. Then they weigh the book on its merits.
By law, the graphic sexual content (and believe me, its very graphic and descriptive) has no benefit for students. That’s why it doesn’t go to the committee, its just reviewed by administrators to see if it violates the statute. There were three books that survived that review that I thought should come out, but that’s why the system works. Even I, as a Board Member, don’t have control over it.
These removals are for our libraries. Curriculum (which we have more control over) is set by the Board and if a teacher were to teach Shakespeare, that would likely be OK due to the historical context. However, if the teacher were to “translate” it into more modern speech, we’d have to look at it to make sure it didn’t violate the very specific statute. Also, before we all lose our minds over this, we should also remember that parents can get their kids any of these books they want–they’re not banned.
I’m glad you and your Dad could discuss the books themselves. That should happen and does not. I encourage it on my program all the time.
So, it looks like Davis County keeps a record of all books challenged and the results of the challenge. Here is a curated list of books that were removed, books that were retained, and books that were restricted to either Junior High School or High School Libraries.
https://www.davis.k12.ut.us/academics/library/library
Books Removed from All Libraries
A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Wings and Ruin, Sarah J. Maas
Empire of Storms, Sarah J. Maas
House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas
Kingdom of Ash, Sarah J. Maas
The Carnival at Bray, Jessie Ann Foley
All Boys Aren’t Blue, George Johnson
Collateral, Ellen Hopkins
Tricks, Ellen Hopkins
Damsel, Elena Arnold
Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda, Jean-Phillipe Stassen
Emergency Contact, Mary H.K. Choi
Fallout, Ellen Hopkins
Glass (Crank #2)
Go Ask Alice, Anonymous (Beatrice Sparks)
Water for Elephants, Sarah Gruen
Out of Darkness, Ashley Hope Lopez
The Haters, Jesse Andrews
Looking for Alaska, John Green
Ugly Love, Colleen Hover
Perfect (#2 Impulse)
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe, Preston Norton
Shine, Lauyren Myracle
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison
Books Retained in All Libraries
The Clockwork Princess, Cassandra Clara
The Lovely Bones, Alice Sebold
Fade (#2 Wake), Lisa McMann
Sold, Patrick McCormick
Crank (#1 Crank), Ellen Hopkins
The Truth about Alice, Jennifer Mathieu
Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl, Jesse Andrews
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, Mariko Tamaki
Eleanor and Park, Rainbow Rowell
Beyond Magenta, Sarah Kuklin
Books Retained in Some Libraries
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Jonathan Safran Foer (H.S. only)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Chobsky (H.S. Only)
The 57 Bus, Dashka Slater (J.H.S. and H.S.)
Thirteen Reasons Why (H.S. only)
I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erica L. Sanchez (J.H.S. and H.S.)
The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo (H.S. Only)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood (H.S. Only)
Last Night at the Telegraph Club, (H.S. only) Malinda Lo
The Kite Runner, Kaled Hosseini (J.H.S. and H.S.)
The Freedom Writers Diary (J.H.S. and H.S.)
The Bible: Old and New Testaments, King James Version
I have read very few of the books on any of these lists. But, just spitballing, I think that it is correct to judge the most disturbing parts of the Bible as at least as disturbing as the disturbing parts of The Handmaids Tale and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. And, if you are allowing the Bible, it seems like an overreach to remove The Bluest Eye or The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. The latter book, especially, seems silly to ban, as the only explicit thing it deals with is masturbation, which is not exactly alien to the life experience of most adolescents.
At any rate, there is nothing on this list that suggests to me that the Bible is being held to a different standard than other books, and rather a lot to suggest that the Davis School Board has given in to parent’s complaints to the detriment of some students in the district, who would likely benefit from important books like Go Ask Alice or The Bluest Eye.
I strongly suspect, though I would have to read more to demonstrate, that LGBT+ serxuality is treated differently than heterosexuality. And I also strongly suspect that certain religious views (i.e., teenagers should not be allowed to read about masturbation) are being treated differently than equally valid views (i.e. that masturbation is normal, and teens should have the opportunity to read books that normalize it and reduce the shame and guilt surrounding it). If either of these distinctions are true, then the law is being selectively enforced in potentially discriminatory ways.
This is the language that gets a book removed without going to a committee:
76-10-1227. Indecent public displays — Definitions.
(1) For purposes of this section and Section 76-10-1228:
(a) “Description or depiction of illicit sex or sexual immorality” means:
(i) human genitals in a state of sexual stimulation or arousal;
(ii) acts of human masturbation, sexual intercourse, or sodomy;
(iii) fondling or other erotic touching of human genitals or pubic region; or
(iv) fondling or other erotic touching of the human buttock or female breast.
(b) “Nude or partially denuded figure” means:
(i) less than completely and opaquely covering human:
(A) genitals;
(B) pubic regions;
(C) buttock; and
(D) female breast below a point immediately above the top of the areola; and
(ii) human male genitals in a discernibly turgid state, even if completely and opaquely covered.
(2)
(a) Subject to Subsection (2)(c), this section and Section 76-10-1228 do not apply to any material which, when taken as a whole, has serious value for minors.
(b) As used in Subsection (2)(a), “serious value” means having serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors, taking into consideration the ages of all minors who could be exposed to the material.
(c) A description or depiction of illicit sex or sexual immorality as defined in Subsection (1)(a)(i), (ii), or (iii) has no serious value for minors.
Michael, unfortunately, many of the books featuring the groups that feel they’re discriminated against include this type of language. There are sites which cite the pages and passages that are compared to the statutory language. If it doesn’t meet this language, then that’s where the issue of “local control” comes into play and the communities can determine what the value is of the books in question. Its fairly difficult to remove books that don’t meet the statutory requirement.
Seeing the Davis list of removals, nearly all of them (and I’m familiar since we removed many of them too) met this standard. The committees then balance the challenges that don’t meet this standard and Davis determined through their committees to keep some (as did we).
“acts of human masturbation, sexual intercourse, or sodomy”
In this case, I don’t see how it is possible to keep the Bible at all. It cannot meet this standard.
Terry H, while we do appreciate the perspective and explanations that you have brought to this page, the fact remains that you (and the Legislative leadership and some others who share [your] very Republican positions) have fallen into the too-familiar Republican talking point that is called ‘fear’. Do you really believe that our society will fall apart if some books in some school shelves have some adult-situation-based words? Heaven forbid that a child should pick up a book, and, you know, actually read it. I would rather let my child attend a school where everything is available for explanation, and examination, than to be afraid of any change in the status quo.