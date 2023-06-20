King Follett Sermon Book: Some Backstories (pt 1)

by

Since the the King Follett book was released in early April(?) I’ve wondered how to approach the back story of writing it. I have a lot of ideas, some might even be interesting. This time I’ll just speak briefly to the setting and maybe discuss a few things that didn’t make it into the book but might have.

One thing that comes to mind is how the sermon itself (delivered on an uncelebrated Easter Sunday, April 7, 1844) is generally approached. It is often read in isolation, as if it just dropped out of the sky and Joseph Smith never mentioned its ideas before or after. Context is everything in history, and this subject is at the intersection of many kinds of histories: book history, textual history, reception history, history of ideas, cultural history, and social history plays a role.

I started seriously working towards this book project back in the early 2000s (the English might say, in the noughties —love that—personal hat tip to Stephen Bullivant and his excellent book, Nonverts). But there were preparations long before that. I’ll come back to the early personal history in a later installment.

To the isolation point: the sermon itself is really a collection of ideas that Joseph Smith was working through for years. If you read the book you’ll see that much. But there is a related point that sort of hit the cutting room floor if you will. And that is, Smith preached in cycles.[1] This is a point that doesn’t get raised much, I think partly because we are a pigeon hole people. Our correlated lessons, and I’m not a critic generally of the approach, don’t allow for deep background: it’s cherry picking in the spirit of Nephi.[2] These cycles can be observed as topical trends both public and private. For the Follett sermon itself, it lies near the center of a short cycle from a March 10, 1844 sermon, an April 8, 1844 sermon, a May 12, 1844 sermon, and finally, a June 16, 1844 sermon.

Smith’s theological points on Easter Sunday were, in part:

1. God the Father of Jesus was a God of progress, had a beginning as God, though not a beginning as a person. Jesus was working through the same path of progress. And (to the Saints assembled) you have to learn how to become gods yourselves.

2. Human beings are fundamentally “spirits” or “minds” or “souls” who don’t have beginnings, and therefore can have no end. This was a point of comfort for the wife of King Follett (King had died a month earlier). Louisa Follett had asked for the sermon and Joseph Smith told her that she had no cause to fear that her husband was gone. He was in the “world of spirits” and his soul was a brute fact (later, this idea would first be shuttered in the service of a metaphysics for polygamy and then brought back in a different form at the turn of the twentieth century, and that resurrection would lead to a near 30 year ban on the sermon –gotta read the book for details).

These and the other major points were all just repeated ideas from earlier Nauvoo public preaching by Smith. The next day he continued the sermon, essentially, and again in May, and finally in June. So the point is, I guess, is that he’s not doing a drive-by here. It’s a continuing saga of repetition. The April sermon, known as the King Follett sermon ever after was just more visible partly because of more skilled reporting, more reporters, and a much larger audience (in the thousands).[3]

[1] I’m borrowing from Meredith Neuman’s Jeremiah’s Scribes. In fact the theoretical setting of the book is based on Neuman’s classification of Puritan preaching.

[2] Nephi’s recommendation to renegotiate meanings of scripture to present circumstances: liken to yourselves.

[3] The previous year, 1843, saw an important cycle related to the polygamy (recognized fully only by insiders) and the idea of “sealing” or binding man and woman, parent and child as interpreted from Matt. 16:17 and the as yet undercover D&C 132.