Changing the Sacrament Prayers

An interesting feature of Mormonism is that its urtext, The Book of Mormon, is in English. That’s handy for me as a native speaker of English; I don’t have to wrestle with any other language—ancient or modern—to understand the important things the Lord and his prophets have revealed to humankind. But that also means that native speakers of all languages do have to wrestle with English in understand the important things the Lord and his prophets have revealed to humankind, like the sacrament prayers.



As Sam observed earlier this year, we are sticklers—though perhaps becoming less so—when it comes to reciting the sacrament prayers accurately. This is straightforward enough in English—we simply recite The Book of Mormon language (though substituting “water” for “wine” out of deference to continuing revelation) and we’re good. Everyone else recites an approved—assuming one is available—translation of the same passages.

These translations are hardly static—according to this article, the German version of the BOM has undergone 39 revisions, with the most recent appearing in 2003.



There’s an expression in German that the mills of the gods grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. It turns out that in a large organization there’s a certain inertia when it comes to updating the texts that are drawn from the scriptures following a retranslation. But on Friday the German version of the blessing on the wine water finally caught up with the English version. It now reads:

„… damit sie es zum Gedächtnis des Blutes deines Sohnes tun, das für sie vergossen wurde, damit sie dir, o Gott, ewiger Vater, bezeugen, dass sie wahrhaftig immer an ihn denken, damit sein Geist mit ihnen sei. Amen.“

As you can see above, the word “wahrhaftig” was deleted. This term is used elsewhere in scripture and means “truly” or “verily.” In fact, there is no exact equivalent in the English version; my sense is that it was intended to translate what must have been seen as a certain emphasis provided by the “do” in “that they do always remember Him.” But that’s just a wild guess.



Anyway, the result is that members will have to recalibrate their ears on Sundays to the “correct” version of one of our most common prayers after decades of speaking and hearing it another way.



Is anyone else familiar with similar changes in other languages?