FYS Standards, or the Lack Thereof

by

It’s FSY season again, when youth 14 and older are invited to attend For Strength of Youth conferences if it’s their stakes turn. Last year, it was our stake’s turn, this year is an off year for us, however there was an option for extra spots at the local university if anyone wanted one.

And after last year’s experience, where I pulled my kids a few days early after hearing what was going on, I really had no interest in sending them this year. And I’m not the only parent seeing problems. Let me explain. There is an FSY Standards of Conduct to which all the youth and youth leaders are expected to adhere. This is what will get you sent home:

Participating in or encouraging immoral behavior of any kind, which includes breaking the law of chastity and viewing pornography in any form.

Shoplifting, theft, or vandalism of any kind.

Breaking the Word of Wisdom, including the possession of illegal substances and vaping.

Possession of weapons or firearms of any kind.

Doing anything harmful to yourself or others physically, spiritually, or emotionally, including any form of bullying.

Please be advised that all crimes and incidents or pranks of a harmful or destructive nature will be reported to local authorities. Consequences resulting from actions taken by local authorities are out of our control.

Let me tell you what won’t get you sent home: joking about trans people, jokes about gay people, jokes about people with mental disabilities with multiple instances of saying the “r” word, and racist jokes.



And it’s rampant among the youth in Utah. Most kids who find these things to be awful are usually not going to call it out to their peers (and in some unfortunate cases, their FSY leaders who are trying to fit in with the youth). So their experience is ruined because they feel bad not doing so. Not to mention those who are affected by these “jokes” even if those jokers don’t know they are joking about them. See the Salt Lake Tribune article that finds the much higher rate than you think of youth identifying as LGBT+ in Utah.

FSY is supposed to be a place of spiritual sustenance wrapped in a package of education, entertainment and edification. Unfortunately, it’s really not. One of the problems being that this type of joking is allowed, and in some ways encouraged by the current mode of our youth leaders’ (Hank Smith, Brad Wilcox and others) presentation style of teaching with jokes, many of them putting others down to build ourselves up or our church up. A few years ago, I attended a Hank Smith fireside where he spent the entire thing just being rude about school mascots, weird parents, and more and said if you adults are offended, he’s just talking like the youth. It felt like a comedy club in the chapel. And the kids laughed and laughed. It was icky. And maybe he’s changed how he presents, but I doubt it.



And we all remember the Brad Wilcox story. And was he corrected? Maybe in private, but in public, he was made the 1st Counselor in the YM Presidency from 2nd Counselor last conference.

These are the people teaching the teachers at FSY.

The second problem is the wider political culture. This year is especially bad for trans people and that gives kids who are in homes where their parents are railing against trans people and “woke” culture, leave to do the same or worse at FSY.

All joking, of course.

So what can be done? Well we need more church leaders to condemn this type of joking. The leaders are condemning racism, but more should be done and modeled. And regarding LGBT issues, President Oaks recently had the opportunity to correct a youth who was frustrated about how inclusive her ward was being in asking for pronouns and he didn’t even cite the handbook, which specifically says we do honor people’s pronouns and instead vaguely told her to love them but honor the law and kept referring to those LGBT members as “confused.”

And finally, the leaders should come out and say “never say the ‘r’ word.” It’s super frustrating that this is a thing in this day and age.

The FSY Standards of Conduct does link to the FSY pamphlet. In there, there is a section on loving your neighbor where it specifically says:



“Make sure your language reflects love of God and others—whether you’re communicating in person or virtually. Say things that uplift—nothing that might be divisive, hurtful, or offensive, even as a joke. Your words can be powerful. Let them be powerful for good.”

This needs to be plastered in every FSY dorm room. It needs to be taught from the rooftops and conference rooms. It needs to be modeled by our CES leaders, who often try for the easy laughs instead of the deeper truths.



And it needs to be in the rules that gets you automatically sent home.

Because more and more youth are choosing to go home early from FSY to get away from it.