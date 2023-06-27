The Joseph Smith Papers: Vol. 15, Documents Series. The Final Print Volume of the JSPP

by

June 27, 2023 marked 179 years since the deaths of Joseph Smith and Hyrum Smith. Shot to death in Carthage, Illinois, their lives measured the founding of Mormonism and the origins of the Latter Day Saint movement. The Church Historian’s Press introduced Volume 15 of the Documents Series (covering May 16, 1844 to June 28, 1844) of The Joseph Smith Papers today with two events. First, Elders Gerrit W. Gong and David A. Bednar of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke to gathered representatives of the press and historians connected to the project. Elder Gong stated two purposes of the project: a complete and accurate account of Joseph Smith and to bring an understanding of the early history of the Church. He noted that the 27 print volumes (there will be online volumes on legal and financial records to come) contain almost 50,000 scholarly footnotes. He thanked the Larry and Gail

Miller family for their ongoing financial support of the project. Representing the Millers, philanthropist Gail Miller, was present. She and her late husband, Larry Miller, supported the JSPP from the beginning even through the 2008-9 recession when it seemed a very difficult commitment. Elder Bednar predicted that the project would bring great things in the future. He remarked that the work and learning of the project will make for a more effective telling of the restoration.

Next, editors of volume 15 spoke about a few featured items and answered questions from the audience.

In addition, the Papers staff had some fine documents on display. The most spine tingling for me, this:

Joseph Smith’s 1832 diary.

Joseph Smith’s handwriting in that first diary. So strange and impressive to touch it.

If you decide to own one of the JSP volumes, this one is near the top of the list. My favorite document in the volume? The first sermon of June 16, 1844. In your face people! I remember the first time I picked up that bifolio from the folder a decade ago. In my imagination, Thomas Bullock was sitting beside me saying, “remember me, I wrote that down on that rainy, fateful day.”

End of an era folks. Thank you to Dean Jessee for starting this thing, Larry and Gail Miller for funding it, the Church for sponsoring it and throwing open the collections, and all the editors and historians who worked on it. A landmark historical accomplishment in modern times.