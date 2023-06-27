To Wonder: Embracing Uncertainty + Openness to Newness

by

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more and more attracted to verb to wonder. In the scriptures the term is actually used as both a noun and a verb. Used as a noun, it often sits alongside words like sign (as in “signs and wonders” or “marvelous work and a wonder”). The noun wonder is a thing: a miracle, marvelous event, or unexplainable outcome. It feels like this is the more common usage of the term in LDS discourse. In fact, a key word search of Book of Mormon, Pearl of Great Price, and Doctrine and Covenants, shows that wonder is only used 10 times in those books of scriptures, and seven of those times it is a noun.[1]

In the New Testament, however, the verb to wonder is used more often, many times as the English translation of the Greek verb thaumazó. In the New Testament not only does thaumazó generally have positive implications, but it is also, many times, a signal that a reorientation in worldview is just about to happen. For instance, in the Gospel of Luke, it is how the townspeople react when the shepherds tell them that an angelic chorus has just announced the birth of the Messiah: “And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds” (Luke 2:18). As I understand this verse, the sense is that for some of these people the act of wondering opened the way for embracing the newness of Jesus’s mission. And, later in Luke, it is how the disciples react to seeing the resurrected Savior: “they yet believed not for joy, and wondered” (Luke 24:41). This wondering seemed to create fertile ground for the recognition that against all odds and expectations Jesus had indeed returned, setting the stage for an entirely new phase of discipleship individually and collectively. And it is how Stephen describes Moses’ reaction to the burning bush: “When Moses saw it, he wondered at the sight” (Acts 7:41). As Stephen tells it, Moses’s wondering seems to have been why he approaches the bush. This act led to Moses receiving a divine call, and eventually to Moses playing a key role in the Israelite nation’s embracing of a new law and new covenant that would guide them into the future.

What I find so fascinating about the way in which the verb to wonder is used above is that in each instance it is used to convey a kernel uncertainty that includes, deeply embedded within it, an openness to being surprised. And in each instance, it is this uncertainty + openness to newness, this wonder, that creates the condition whereby individuals are able to receive information/revelation which was previously unimaginable. Furthermore, in each instance, the ability to wonder resulted in these individuals’ worldviews being completely reoriented. Said a different way, without the ability to wonder—without that feeling of uncertainty + openness to newness—these individuals would not have been able to receive the innovation God was ushering in.

It seems to be that to wonder carries remarkable potential. I think some examples from the life of Joseph Smith and Spencer W. Kimball suggest power of wonder. Throughout his life, Joseph Smith was faced with unclear options, unforeseen realities, and unanticipated situations. In those moments, his uncertainty about how to proceed with his own spiritual journey or with guiding the church (which church to join, how baptism was to be accomplished, what happens to those who die before baptism, etc.) was punctuated by a complete openness to newness. This wonder resulted in theophanies and angelic ministrations that completely reoriented Smith’s worldview—more than once—and pushed forward God’s restoration activities. Also, Spencer W. Kimball, when he became church president, was apparently both uncertain about the priesthood/temple ban imposed on black members of our LDS community and seemingly open to complete newness.[2] This wonder eventually resulted in a revelation that reoriented both his own personal worldview and also church policy away from a practice whose justifications we now disavow but which had been kept in place by the ten preceding church presidents.

What would have happened if any of these people were so certain about their worldview that they were not open to newness—what if they had never wondered? Consider those that the Gospels portray as being certain that Jesus was not the Messiah, i.e. those who would not even entertain the idea because they were certain that their understanding of scripture or assessment of people was sound: these individuals accept Jesus or his mission. Or, consider those that the Gospels and epistles portray as being certain that Jesus was not resurrected because such a thing just is not possible: these individuals continued to fight against such notions, never accepting resurrection as a possibility.[3] Consider what would have happened if Moses simply dismissed as rubbish a talking, burning bush because Moses was certain that bushes do not talk and neither do they burn without being consumed. Moses may have never led the exodus, experienced Sinai, or received the Torah from God.[4] And if Presidents Smith or Kimball had been certain about the religious principles and practices that they inherited—i.e. if they had been closed off to newness because they were certain about what they already knew—then the positive reorientations in worldview that each helped usher in, reorientations which brought the LDS community closer to God, may have never occurred.

My sense is that to become the type of people God wants us to become, and if we are to be a “living church” (D&C1:30), we must more fully integrate the verb to wonder into our individual and church practice. On occasion in my LDS church experience there have been some in my orbit that seem to encourage “questions;” but most of the time the questions that are encouraged are not really wonder because these are questions for which the “correct” answer is both obvious and known with certainty by others. To wonder is different; it is to start in a place of honest uncertainty and with a complete openness to newness, even if an eventual answer challenges the status quo, upends the general consensus, or contradicts an idea about which the majority feels certain. In my worship experience, to wonder is generally not encouraged. Indeed, in my limited LDS church experience, it is certainty which is seen as a virtue among the Saints; to wonder is tolerated at best and considered a vice at worst. And I think that is a mistake. In fact, in a remarkable essay, the Rev. Dr. Steve Harper pithily explains the damage that certainty can do: “Certainty eclipses wonder and mystery. It asphyxiates love. Certainty replaces relationships with regulations. Certainty turns people into issues to be addressed and opponents to be overcome. Certainty accepts and fellowships only with those who agree. Certainty eclipses life together.” In my view—and I think the examples above from the New Testament and from the lives of Presidents Smith and Kimball suggest this conclusion—certainty can stifle revelation and cut us off from the source of life; certainty can be the servant of the status quo and a tool of retrenchment.

So, rather than striving for certainty as the precipice of one’s spiritual journey, I believe that if want to be truly open to the real-time influence of God’s guiding hand the LDS community must strive to re-learn and to re-embrace the uncertainty + openness to newness which comprise wonder. If we as a community cannot wonder—i.e. if we cling with (probably unmerited) certainty to any doctrine, practice, or policy—then when the “the Holy Spirit [tries] to tell us something we [need] to know,” as Elder Uchtdorf explains, it will not be able to “get past the massive iron gate of what we [think] we already [know].” There are myriad issues which about which many in the LDS community wonder (i.e. they are uncertain + open to newness),[5] but unless a healthy sense of wonder about these issues is both encouraged and acted upon at all levels of the church, we may never receive the “many great and important things” that are not yet revealed and thus never experience the potential reorientation in worldview that God is ready to give us.

To be clear, to wonder, at least as I have tried to describe it here, is not contentious or perfidious. To wonder is not synonymous with to forsake or to spurn or to abandon (indeed, all of those actions are actually grown from seeds of certainty), but more closely connected with to ponder or to reflect or to consider. To wonder is premised on faith and is a spiritual practice. To wonder is to ask, knock, and seek (Matt 7:7-8) with real intent (Moroni 10:4) because one believes that God is ready to lead us into newness. To wonder is to embrace epistemological humility, recognizing that we currently “see through a glass darkly” (1 Cor 13:12), by continually asking the question, “what lack I yet?” (Matt 19:20) and then being open to act upon the answer even if (especially if!) the answer requires a reorientation to a new way of being, thinking, or believing. To wonder is, in my view, foundational to God’s restoration enterprise on both the grand and personal scale because without wonder there is also no growth or progression. So let us all wonder more and let us wonder together. And let us not forget that an embrace of wonder must also include extending grace and understanding to each other as we each grapple with the unique challenges of our individual circumstances and situations.

[1] Interestingly, of the three times it is used as a verb, two uses come within a few words of each other. This is from Mormon 9:26-27: “Behold, all ye who are despisers of the works of the Lord, for ye shall wonder and perish. O then despise not, and wonder not.” The other usage is in Helaman 14:7 where Samuel the Lamanite is describing how individuals who see the sign of Jesus’s birth will react: “And it shall come to pass that ye shall all be amazed, and wonder, insomuch that ye shall fall to the earth.”

[2] Said another way, if Kimball was completely certain the priesthood/temple ban was correct he would have never done the work required to receive the revelation which ended it.

[3] Both of the previous points can also be supported by Book of Mormon texts, where the same pattern exists: those who were certain that Jesus was not the Messiah or that resurrection was not possible, were never open to either. Folks like Paul and Alma the Younger may seem to be exceptions, but even they, eventually, came to a place where their uncertainty + openness created fertile ground for accepting newness and the reorientation in worldview that accompanies it.

[4] Looking at another part of the exodus narrative, it was Pharoah’s certainty in his own power—his inability to possess uncertainty + openness to newness—that, eventually, cost him and all Egyptians the lives of their first born.

[5] This could include the ordination of girls and women to priesthood offices, LGBTQI+ inclusion, environmentalism, and the handling of the LDS church’s assets, for instance. But there are many others.