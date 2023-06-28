The Question Is How to Live

by

‘“There is only one remedy! One thing alone can us from being ourselves cure!” The finger came down on the desk with a smart rap. The case which he had made to look so simple before became if possible still simpler—and altogether hopeless. There was a pause. “Yes,” said I, “strictly speaking, the question is not how to get cured, but how to live.”—Joseph Conrad, Lord Jim

“The question is not how to get cured, but how to live.” This line comes It comes just slightly before the midpoint of Lord Jim, as Conrad’s alter-ego, Marlow, talks with his friend Stein about the novel’s title character. I am probably alone in considering it the most important sentence in the book, and one of the most important lines of any kind in any book. It is on the top shelf of advice that I give myself when my problems seem overwhelming. I don’t need to figure out how to solve every problem in order to have a good life. It is only necessary to figure out how to have a good life.

The critical insight here is that we can live a good life with most of our problems still intact. This has always been hard for me to accept, as I consider myself a problem solver. But I can’t solve all of my problems, or even most of them, no matter how hard I try. I don’t think that I am atypical. Anybody who lives long enough will find that, in time, they manage to solve all of the problems that they know how to solve and are increasingly left with problems they don’t know how to solve.

This has been a constant theme of my own mental health struggles. For all of my life, I have suffered from extreme anxiety, often manifesting itself as the obsessive-compulsive disorder called scrupulosity. At first I thought it was just how I was. When I was about 30, I got a diagnosis and all of a sudden had a name for what was wrong with my brain. that name came with several prescriptions and an aggressive therapy regime. Finally, I thought, I was going to be “cured.”

That is not, however, how it works. One does not get cured of an anxiety disorder the way that one gets cured from, say, pneumonia. And when I finally figured that out, it produced the worst depression I have ever felt. I could never be cured. I would always have this thing inside of my head whose primary function seemed to be to make me miserable. I despaired for my future, imagining another 60 years of misery and mental torment that would leave me a shattered husk of my former self.

It hasn’t worked out that way, though, because I finally heard what Conrad was trying to tell me in Lord Jim (which I was teaching in a British novel class at the time). The problem is not how to get cured. At best, a cure is secondary. The real problem we are trying to solve is how to live well, to experience what the Greeks called eudaimonia, or “human flourishing.” And I found that this could be done by finding ways to manage my anxiety. This is something that I have to do every day, but it is doable. And a good life is havable—even though I still feel anxious a lot of the time.

Understanding Conrad’s argument, “the question is not how to get cured, but how to live,” has also kept me from ever having what people now often call a “faith crisis.” I have certainly experienced, and continue to experience, most of the characteristics associated with a faith crisis—religious doubt, uncertainty, inability to believe specific fact claims, and profound discomfort with certain social teachings. I have been dealing with all of these things for most of my adult life while, at the same time, valuing my spiritual heritage and appreciating the spiritual language that I inherited to discuss things that matter.

A “crisis,” by definition, is a situation that cannot continue. What I have discovered over the last 30 or so years is that I can live quite nicely, and even happily, with all sorts of contradictions in my spiritual life. And indeed, it is clear to me that I would have to live with a lot of contradiction and discomfort wherever I ended up on the religious practice spectrum. Doubts, uncertainties, and contradictions produce discomfort. But discomfort does not have to destroy one’s life or one’s peace of mind. Becoming comfortable with a high degree of constant discomfort has contributed immeasurably to my own human flourishing.

It is, I believe, a fool’s errand to try to remove contradiction and discomfort from one’s life. The world is too chaotic, and our own perspectives are too limited, for us to ever reach the point where everything makes sense all of the time. But we can, and must, decide what we can live with. And then it becomes our responsibility to figure out how we are going to live, and live well, despite all of the problems we are never going to be able to solve. That, after all, is the point.