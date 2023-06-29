The Cross and the LDS Church

by

For the end of June (June 19–July 2),the Come, Follow Me schedule includes last two chapters of each of the Gospels. In these texts we have crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, and we see Jesus being tried, scourged, nailed to a cross, dying, buried, and resurrected. These short chapters contain events that are central to LDS theology specifically and Christian theology generally. Yet, for LDS folks these chapters present a conundrum: as much as we regularly discuss the fact of Jesus’s death in general terms, we are also in a hurry to move past the cross and onto the resurrection. In part, and understandably, this is likely because we want to get to the happy ending. But I also think, as is evidenced by the ubiquitous lack of cruciform symbols in the contemporary LDS community, we are a people who are uncomfortable with the cross.

More than a few times, I have heard said in talks, lessons, or comments that the LDS church is “focused on the living Jesus, not on the dying Jesus like some of those other churches.”[1] On its surface, statements like this: (1) feel like an overcompensation for uneasiness with the cross, and (2) are too often said with a smugness and condescension that does not befit a follower of Jesus and which serves to denigrate other Christians. Yet, more deeply and consequentially, because of this paradigm the cross is brushed aside or dismissed altogether and therefore little time is spent by LDS members investigating what the cross has to teach us.

In perhaps the most authoritative book on cross symbology in the LDS church, Michael Reed outlines the emergence of the LDS church’s cross taboo. Reed shows that the institutionalization of this taboo was concurrent with the rise of anti-Catholic sentiment in America and only became standard church policy in the first half of the 20th century (110-116). Prior to that time the cross was present in official and unofficial LDS settings: members wore it as jewelry (79-85), it was used to decorate early chapels and temples (69-75), it was used on the exterior of early temples (50), and both the Laie, Hawaii and Cardston, Alberta temples laid out in the shape of a cross (75).

Yet, even if LDS anti-cross sentiment is an artifact of an identifiable and specific social context, and even though this taboo has not been a persistent part of LDS culture, the effect of the taboo on LDS members today is profound. Where other Christian communities and thinkers have developed remarkable cross-based liturgies, practices, and theologies, the LDS community has kept the cross at arm’s length and thus, for the LDS community, the message of the cross is largely untouched ground. In my view, it is high time to change that.

In her masterful exploration of Jacob in the Book of Mormon, Deidre Green points out that that the prophet Jacob desires to persuade everyone that they should “believe in Christ, and view his death” (Jacob 1:8). Green observes that Jacob seems to be suggesting that we should “explore the cross at length and perhaps even continually, not simply with curiosity but with a sense of personal investment” (22). But doing this will require that we move beyond social stigmas and cultural taboos and start plumbing the spiritual depths of what the cross has to teach us. In small ways, I think this is already happening with more regularity. Scholars like Green are already thinking about and working in this space.[2] And I have heard quiet conversations by fellow LDS members who have expressed the enrichment they have felt in their personal cross-focused studies and experiences. I have even seen a few LDS members who now regularly don crosses as an outward expression of their personal faith.[3] This week in Sunday School we are presented with another opportunity to open the door to this avenue of enlightenment. I hope more of us will take the chance to do just that.

[1] The most often quoted source for this idea is Gordon B. Hinckley’s address “The Symbol of Our Faith.” https://site.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/ensign/2005/04/the-symbol-of-our-faith?lang=eng While Hinckley’s statement was more carefully nuanced, the paraphrase that is often bandied about in church meetings, and which I use here, is generally not as thoughtfully articulated and effectively suggests, wrongly in my view, that any Christian that uses the cross as part of their worship doesn’t really understand Jesus’s atonement or have appreciation for the resurrection.

[2] There is a growing body of work on this subject. See for instance, Considering the Cross, “Gethsemane and Calvary in LDS Soteriology,” Michael Austin’s five-part “The Last Words from the Cross” series of posts, and Episode 127 of the At last She Said It podcast as just a few examples.

[3] This is a similar justification for the wearing of temple garments.