Ananias and Sapphira: History as Parable

But a man named Ananias, with the consent of his wife Sapphira, sold a piece of property; with his wife’s knowledge, he kept back some of the proceeds and brought only a part and laid it at the apostles’ feet. “Ananias,” Peter asked, “why has Satan filled your heart to lie to the Holy Spirit and to keep back part of the proceeds of the land? While it remained unsold, did it not remain your own? And after it was sold, were not the proceeds at your disposal? How is it that you have contrived this deed in your heart? You did not lie to us but to God!” Now when Ananias heard these words, he fell down and died. (Acts 5:1-5)

As July begins, so does our study of the Book of Acts, the closest thing we have in the New Testament to a traditional history. And what a history it is! It begins with Jesus ascending into the heavens, and it continues to document the growth of the Church—from a small band of disciples who were supposed to disburse quietly after the execution of their master into multi-ethnic, multi-national movement that became a force to be reckoned with in the Roman Empire.

There is a lot of good stuff in Acts that I can’t wait to talk about: the execution of Stephen (Acts 6-7), the dramatic conversion of Saul on the Road to Damascus (Acts 9:1-19), the even more dramatic conversion of Peter in Caesarea (Acts 10: 1-23), and the Council of Jerusalem that determined the shape of Christianity ever thereafter (Acts 15:1-29).

But first we have to get through a really disturbing part of the story—a part that frustrates attempts to see early Christianity as a warm and fuzzy enterprise full of charity and forgiveness. Before we can move on to the radical inclusiveness that pervades the Acts of the Apostles, we have to come to terms with the fact that God killed two early believers—Ananias and his wife Sapphira—for skimping on their donations.

The story is a grim cautionary tale. We learned in the previous chapter that the first generation of Christ’s followers lived a communal lifestyle. “No one claimed private ownership of any possessions,” Luke tells us, “but everything they owned was held in common. . . . There was not a needy person among them, for as many as owned lands or houses sold them and brought the proceeds of what was sold. They laid it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to each as any had need.” (Acts 4:32-37).

Except for Ananias and Sapphira, who sold their property and gave some of what they had to the poor, holding some of it back because they were human beings, and human beings have a really hard time giving everything away. When they gave their money to Peter, he immediately recognized their deception, as did God, and the latter struck them dead, one after the other, after each repeated the lie.

As an actual human being who tries to live a consecrated life and always comes up short, this heavy punishment for Ananias and Sapphira strikes me as, well, scary. Wasn’t Jesus supposed to be the repentance guy? Isn’t the gospel about second chances? Couldn’t God have recognized that giving MOST of what they had to the poor was pretty darn significant instead of whacking them like a mob boss when he found out that they skimmed a little off the top? This makes no sense to me as a history of how Peter, or God, actually handled a seemingly trivial accounting problem. It makes enormous sense to me as a parable that teaches important principles by having its characters (including God) act in counterintuitive (and probably not historical) ways.

To read the story this way, we have to recognize two historical facts about the Book of Acts. First, it was written some 50-80 years after the events it describes by an author who was working primarily with oral traditions. Luke was writing to and about the Church that resulted from the events described in Acts. To do this, he uses the Church’s traditions about its early members to supplement the letters of Paul and others that the Church of his day had access to. And then, as now, oral narratives become traditions in ways that elaborate—often substantially—on the nuggets of actual history that they contain. Just think of the Mormon version of the same story—the one about Thomas Marsh and the milk strippings—which serves as the same kind of cautionary tale with the same unlikely historical provenance.

The second thing we need to keep in mind is that Luke is writing history according to the conventions that prevailed in his day. And these conventions are very different than the conventions we know today. The most important contemporary historians—people like Plutarch and Tacitus—were expected to invent narratives and dialogue to illustrate the larger historical principles that they were describing. Tacitus’s most well-known passage—the speech in Agricola in which Calgicus says that Rome “makes a desert and calls it peace”—has become one of history’s most important critiques of colonialism. But Tacitus is clear that the speech itself never occurred. Following the traditions of the day, he created a narrative to illustrate his most important point.

If we read the story of Ananias and Sapphira as a parable, what might we learn? Quite a bit, actually. Their story becomes a brilliant extension of Christ’s teachings about the Kingdom of God—the topic of the majority of the parables that he related during his ministry.

In many ways, Ananias and Sapphira represent the next iteration of the Rich Young Ruler. The RYR, you will recall, asked Jesus what he had to do to inherit Eternal Life. After giving all of the standard answers, the young man pressed Jesus for the real answer, which, it turns out, is “sell what you own, and give the money to the poor.” This is exactly what the first generation of Christians taught and practiced.

As I suggested in an earlier post, Jesus was not describing the terms of a transaction (do x and get y, with y being eternal life). Rather, he was describing the consequence of an action. His Kingdom was constitutive, not transactional. Selling everything and giving it to the poor is what having “eternal life” means—the Kingdom is built by people who want it more than they want anything else.

Rather than going away sad because they had many possessions, Anna and Sapphira try to live the higher law and fail. They sell their property and give most of it (or at least some of it) to the poor. If we read their deaths as the vengeance of an angry God, then we are going to have a hard time reconciling this passage with the main thrust of the New Testament. But if we read their deaths symbolically—as an indication that they have not fulfilled the terms necessary for the promise of eternal life—then we get a remarkable narrative that extends our understanding of the Kingdom parables.

More than anything else, the Book of Acts is about conversion. Ananias and Sapphira are examples of incomplete conversion—of loving God with something less than all our hearts, and of loving our neighbors somewhat less than we love ourselves. I don’t believe that God kills people for failing to observe the higher law. Repentance is real, and we all have opportunities to grow. But the promise of eternal life comes to us only after we have been converted completely—when we want God’s Kingdom more than we want any other thing on earth. Because only then can we create it.