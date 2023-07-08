Let’s expand protections for those who need protecting!

by

On June 27, 2023, the LDS church’s Europe North Area Presidency announced updated and enhanced safeguarding policies and procedures aimed to better protect children, youth, and other individuals who may be vulnerable. The changes went into effect on July 1, 2023, along with the direction to implement these policies and procedures quickly.

The new policies include a requirement that anyone who “will serve with children, youth or vulnerable adults” undergo “mandatory DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking [basically, a background check]…ensuring that individuals with a history of violent or abusive behaviour are not allowed to work with vulnerable people.” Further, there are requirements for additional training, the development of stake-level calling to support training and monitor compliance with the new policies, and reminders about “reporting obligations and the role of the help line” when situations of abuse are present (emphasis added)—as a note of commentary on this on this last one, the conjunction “and” is important here because it reinforces that reporting obligations are separate and distinct from use of the help line.

These changes, which have been linked in the media to sustained pressure from LDS members in the Europe North Area, are very positive. Could more be done? Certainly. But, make no mistake, these changes are a huge step forward.[1]

Protecting the vulnerable is part-and-parcel of what it means to be Christian.[2] Really, in my view, protecting the vulnerable is part-and-parcel of what it means to be a decent human. So, why limit these new policies and procedures to only the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Isle of Man? I think these changes, over time, will be impactful by providing added protection to those who need it. So as a church let’s lengthen our stride! Why not make these policies and procedures a church-wide requirement?[3] Said differently, what do we have to lose from taking steps, church-wide, to better protect those who need protecting?

[1] Certainly, some will suggest that these changes are “too little, too late.” While not discounting that position, in my view any positive change, even if it comes later than it should, is worth lauding. I realize that changes like this do not help those who may have already been victimized; but these changes should help limit future victimization.

[2] Page 6 (internal number) of the policies and procedures (linked in para one above) include a section about the doctrinal foundation for these changes.

[3] I recognize there are some areas of the church where these kinds of background checks may not be available—but that doesn’t prohibit the church from making this a general policy that accommodates local situations. To the extent required, the church could even help pay for these background checks.