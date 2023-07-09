The Conversions of Paul and Peter

by

The main theme of the Book of Acts is conversion. It begins with Christ exhorting his disciples to “be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” And it ends with the Apostle Paul preaching the gospel in Rome, the heart of the Empire. And in between, we read stories of both large scale and individual conversion: the conversion of three thousand people on the day of Pentecost, Phillip’s conversion of the crowd in Samaria, the conversion of Cornelius, the conversion of the gentiles who hear Paul and Barnabas preach, the conversion of Lydia, the conversion of Apollos, and the conversion of the disciples of John the Baptist.

The two centerpiece conversion stories in Acts occur, sequentially, in Acts 9 and 10 and involve Paul and Peter, perhaps the two most important figures in the early Christian church. Both stories are deservedly well known, though only the first is usually considered a conversion story. I will suggest, though, that both stories make more sense when we read them, not just as conversion stories, but as fully complementary conversion stories that were placed together in the book to accent and help interpret each other.

The Conversion of Paul: An Enemy Becomes an Apostle

The Book of Acts does not directly say, but it very strongly implies, that most Saul’s conversion came as a result of his interactions with Stephen, the Christian evangelist who was executed by stoning in Chapter Seven. The author goes out of the way to reproduce Stephen’s powerful final testimony and then starts the story of Saul by pointing out that he was present for the event. This only makes narrative sense if we are meant to connect the story of Stephen to the story of Saul, and the most logical connection is that Saul was deeply moved by what he heard.

When the Lord appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus, his question, “is it hard for thee to kick against the pricks?” implies that he has already started to believe the Christian message—almost certainly because of Stephen’s testimony—and that he is continuing to persecute Christians despite his spiritual conviction. This places Saul in roughly the same typological position as Alma in the Book of Mosiah, who is so touched by Abinadai’s final testimony that he leaves the Court of King Noah and founds the Christian Church. Unlike Alma, though, and very much like Alma’s son, Saul has a decisive confirmation of the truth that he has already started to feel intuitively:

Meanwhile Saul, still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, went to the high priest and asked him for letters to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any who belonged to the Way, men or women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem. Now as he was going along and approaching Damascus, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. He fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to him, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” He asked, “Who are you, Lord?” The reply came, “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. But get up and enter the city, and you will be told what you are to do.” The men who were traveling with him stood speechless because they heard the voice but saw no one. (Acts 9:1-7)

The vision that turns Saul into the Apostle Paul culminates of a conversion effort that began with the testimony of a disciple. It is a decisive message instructing him to trust his feelings and distrust the huge social and cultural forces driving him to persecute the Christians in the name of the religion that he has always known.

The Conversion of Peter: An Apostle Changes His Mind

Peter’s story is rarely referred to as a conversion narrative, but it should be, as it required almost exactly the same leap of faith required of Paul. Peter, of course, was already a Christian—and was, in fact, the head of the primitive Christian Church. However, he still didn’t understand what it meant to follow Christ. And, specifically, he didn’t understand that the Church was for everyone.

Much of the action in Acts is driven by the division between the Hebraic and the Hellenistic factions of the early Christian Church. The Hebraic Christians saw Christianity as a variant of Judaism—Jesus, they believed, was the Jewish Messiah, and his gospel was meant to purify a Jewish religion that (they believed) had become corrupt. The Hellenists saw Christianity as a universal religion that could be embraced without a formal conversion to Judaism—which, at the time, included adult circumcision without anesthesia, which many considered a high barrier to entry and a significant disincentive to conversion.

When Acts began, Peter was firmly in the camp of the Hebraists. He observed Jewish laws and customs and saw his mission more as purifying Judaism than building a worldwide church. This became a problem, though, when God needed him to convert and baptize a Roman centurion named Cornelius. So before they meet, God sends Peter a vision that is every bit as profound and disturbing as what Saul saw on the Road to Damascus:

About noon the next day, as they were on their journey and approaching the city, Peter went up on the roof to pray. He became hungry and wanted something to eat, and while it was being prepared he fell into a trance. He saw the heaven opened and something like a large sheet coming down, being lowered to the ground by its four corners. In it were all kinds of four-footed creatures and reptiles and birds of the air. Then he heard a voice saying, “Get up, Peter; kill and eat.” But Peter said, “By no means, Lord, for I have never eaten anything that is profane or unclean.” The voice said to him again, a second time, “What God has made clean, you must not call profane.” This happened three times, and the thing was suddenly taken up to heaven. (Acts 10:9-16)

One can imagine what might be in a similar vision sent to a Latter-day Saint today—the substances we are forbidden to ingest, to be sure, but also the people whom we try to place outside of the Church. If there is anybody whom I believe to be unqualified for baptism or ineligible for fellowship—anybody whom I think does not belong at church, who should be shunned and despised or kept away from people like me, then that is who I need to place in the vision of Peter’s dream that I play in my own mind when I encounter the text.

The conversion of Peter works as both a complement and a counterweight to the conversion of Paul. Both men underwent genuine conversion and fundamental change – not because they were wicked, but because they were wrong. And they are both so committed to their wrongness that they can only be moved by extraordinary divine intervention. By placing these stories together, the author of Acts signals the universal need for conversion – both the Church’s greatest enemy and its most respected leader must undergo profound changes before they can be useful to God.