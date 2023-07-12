Aren’t We Not All a Little Bit…Out?

by

A couple weeks ago in Elders’ Quorum we had a discussion that hit a tangent about “today’s young people” in the church. Building on each other, several members of the quorum suggested that “kids now-a-days” (yes, they actually said “kids now-a-days”) have “one foot in the church and one foot out.” Additionally, it was claimed, they are looking to push the boundaries as far as they can; interested in seeing how close they can get to the line without going over.

I don’t think this is correct. However, that question is not what concerns me here. My primary concern is that this sort of discourse can have negative pastoral consequences and, in my view, and rests on problematic theological assumptions. It is those that I will discuss here.

It’s worth noting that there weren’t any “young people” in attendance. This should led us to ask who this conversation was for? It wasn’t in service of the parents of young people because we weren’t talking about how to help young people we were talking about how spiritually sluggish they are. In my view, conversations like this serve only one purpose: to allow the speakers a moment of Zoramite-ish self righteousness to outwardly reflect on how they are comparatively spiritually astute. The implication in bemoaning anyone’s lack of spiritual zeal is that the bemoan-er has comparatively more spiritual zeal. This is the pastoral equivalent of “no one wants to work these days” which suggests the era of work ethics (to which the speaker personally once belonged) has come and gone and that the current generation is beset with laziness.

This sort of divisive rhetoric is bad for the Body of Christ in large part because it fundamentally misunderstands what it means to be in communion with Christ. Our relationship with the Savior rests on the fundamental assumption that we need a Savior. No one, no matter how big their talk in Elders’ Quorum, is self-sufficient unto their own salvation. Suggesting that some of us are comparatively more “in” while others are comparatively more “out” is all rather moot when one looks from the direction of Gasemine and Calvary. To that end, one could paraphrase King Benjamin and genualey ask “Are we not all sort of ‘out?’”

Going one step further, lets take a moment to seriously consider this question- what if they do have one foot in and one foot out? First, I would ask what do they have one foot in and out of? One can be fully in the church at a doctrinal or theological level and one foot out at a cultural level, for instance. Or, they could be fully immersed at a social level but have “one foot out” as it pertains to certain doctrinal ideas or matters of practice. All of this is to say that having “one foot out” can, in some scenarios, just be a matter of looking a little different from the people having this discussion.

Regardless, I can tell you this public conversation about who is, and isn’t, “in” isn’t going to get anyone’s other foot in the door. I would suggest that the public analysis of how “in” the church any demographic is actually creates a permission structure for them to walk all the way out. Questioning whether or not a member of our church is truly a member of our church can operate as a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy by first teaching them that they do not truly belong here. The world outside of Mormonism does not enforce such rigid boundary markers. And for those who are given the choice between one group that questions their legitimacy and another for whom such questions are irrelevant- fully exiting the church can become the path of least resisitance.

We have a hard time understanding that most of the time the alternative to being “half way in” isn’t being all the way in– it’s being all the way out. When someone is “in”, to any degree, they are in as far as they can be right now, and we should respect and honor what they are currently able to offer. If someone really is “half-in” they are far, far more aware of the seemingly precarious nature of their situation than the Elders’ Quorum is. Being “in” as far as they are is a tremendous act of faith and should be respected as such. It is, after all, exponentially easier to do nothing. And all of this ignores the wider theological reality that, from where our Savior stands, we are all a little bit “out” anyway.

So when we publicly bemoan anyone’s current expression of spirituality because it looks, to us, to not be as “all in” as ours, we unwittingly reinforce to them that they do not fit in, communicate that their spiritual offering is insufficient and, somewhat ironically, highlight the path for them to move all the way out.

It is increasingly necessary for our people to accept our brothers and sisters at whatever level of Mormonism they are willing, or able, to offer. The continuing flourishing of our church will be dependent on our ability to recognize as full fledged Latter-day Saints those who do not always conform to what we imagine as constituting a proper Latter-day Saint. At a cultural level we must be more willing to dismiss an in verses out dichotomy in favor of a more nuanced approach that first recognizes the legitimacy of each of us as members of the Kingdom of God on earth. By fervently protecting our lines of acceptable behavor, we ignore the reality that “all fall short of the glory of God” and provide those with more outwardly facing sins than our own a pathway out of communion with God’s Restored Church.

In a moment in which we continue to lose people, especially young people, we cannot actually afford to be publicly (or privately) discussing who’s giving enough, and who needs to pick up the pace. Those questions of spiritual commitment ought to be private matters left up to the individual and Jesus Christ. Indeed, for our community to continue to flourish it will be more and more important for us to become more accepting of those who choose to be in the church at any varying degree. And we must recognize that our calling is not to determine whose offering is sufficient, it is to make space for all those who are willing to worship with us.