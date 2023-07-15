Chasing Zion(?)

by

Along with being a contributor to By Common Consent, I also eagerly await the new material that is posted by other authors. This year, probably like many of you, I have been challenged by Michael Austin’s posts exploring different New Testament texts that suggest “the Kingdom of God” is not “something inherited in an afterlife by those who obey his commandments, but created in this life by those who follow [Jesus’s] instructions.” Perhaps because I have his essays rattling around in my head, I was deeply impacted by my recent re-reading of the first few chapters of Acts. In these chapters, the earliest Christians, motivated by a powerful infusion of the Holy Spirit into their lives, are recorded as trying to truly embody the grand vision and scope of Jesus’s teachings. Even though individuals in this early church likely recognized their own shortcomings, as a body they seemed to genuinely believe that they could create the Kingdom of God on earth. That is to say, they believed they really could transform their communities. In LDS terminology, this group believed they could create Zion by being a Zion people and by living in a Zion way. And for them, Zion was not some esoteric notion or ideal that would only be attained after the eschaton. Rather, Zion was something to be realized in this life and in their community.

According to Acts, the first generation of Christians “were together, and had all things common; and sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all… as every man had need. And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart… Neither was there any among them that lacked: for as many as were possessors of lands or houses sold them, and brought the prices of the things that were sold… and distribution was made unto every man according as he had need. (Acts 2:44-46; 4:34-35). Though this Zion community is most often compared with those described in 4 Nephi and Moses, I think the most apt analogue to what we see in Acts is actually found during Alma’s first year as the priest over the church.[1]

During this time, shortly after the death of King Mosiah, believers “did impart of their substance, every man according to that which he had, to the poor, and the needy, and the sick, and the afflicted…[and] because of the steadiness of the church they began to be exceedingly rich, having abundance of all things whatsoever they stood in need…And thus, in their prosperous circumstances, they did not send away any who were naked, or that were hungry, or that were athirst, or that were sick, or that had not been nourished; and they did not set their hearts upon riches; therefore they were liberal to all, both old and young, both bond and free, both male and female, whether out of the church or in the church, having no respect to persons as to those who stood in need” (Alma 1:26-27, 30).

In both Acts and Alma, we see a group of believers for whom Christianity was more than set of principles, beliefs, or ordinances. For them, Christianity was a ‘way of being’ in the world, it was (to borrow a phrase from Stanley Hauerwas) “a craft.” And this ‘way of being’ carried with it the audacity (or pluck, spunk, chutzpah, nerve, boldness… whatever word you prefer) to presuppose that based solely on the teaching of Jesus, and with only the resources they had on-hand, they could act to meaningfully impact things like homelessness, poverty, hunger, inequality, victimization, and access to healthcare. And more remarkably, the scriptures record that they did, in fact, impact those things: with their limited resources they housed the homeless, provided resources for the poor, fed the hungry, lifted those treated unfairly, helped the victimized, and cared for the sick. This isn’t to say these groups didn’t also teach/include principles, beliefs, or ordinances—the scriptures record all three being present. But the scriptures suggest that the promulgation of those principles, beliefs, and ordinances was not the end goal; rather those principles, beliefs, and ordinances were the things that helped foster the individual and communal strength to build Zion communities. That is to say worship practices were in support of, not a replacement for, building Zion. A Zion society—the establishment of the Kingdom of God on Earth—was the primary goal.

Further, these examples show that the Kingdom of God was (and always has been) bigger than the church. The fact that Zion’s boundaries extend beyond denominational demarcations is stated expressly in the description of the people we find in Alma. Their Zion community wasn’t a closed group (i.e., it wasn’t a group “by believers for believers”); it was a Zion community that was fully, radically inclusive. As noted in Alma, they were “liberal to all… whether out of the church or in church, having no respect to persons to those who stood in need” (emphasis added). For this community—and others like it—establishing Zion wasn’t about increasing the resource base or driving up the member count or even increasing the personal piety of those in the community (though those may have been ancillary outcomes). These Zion communities were imbued with a spirit of abundance that made giving freely, without requirement or expectation, as natural as breathing. And I think this is because these early Christians believed that Zion wasn’t something for the distant future that would be populated by only a certain, elect, card-carrying group of saints, but a thing that they honestly believed could be built in their lifetime within a diverse community that served diverse people by meeting diverse needs. These Zion communities acted for the benefit of everyone regardless of race, creed, social position, family structure, or any of the other categories we use to divide ourselves. They seemed to think that Christianity required nothing less than—or maybe better, opened the door to—changing the world for the better.

But this is a hard, hard lesson. Speaking for only myself, I am generally content to perform a few prescribed acts of piousness, to follow a few ‘worthiness’ requirements, and to fulfil my church calling. Certainly, I lament the rampant homelessness, poverty, hunger, inequality, victimization, and lack of access to healthcare that exists, but I do it from the comfort of my suburban, middle-class house. If I’m being honest, I can’t say that I’m really trying to build Zion. Or more accurately, I’m happy to try and build Zion as long as it doesn’t cost me too much in time, money, effort, security, etc. Based on my experiences with other LDS church members, many appear to be in about the same boat: trying to be good and happy to help as long as it doesn’t introduce too much discomfort. Changing the world isn’t really on the radar. So, notwithstanding all the good things that are said and taught in church about the importance of being Zion-like people and recognizing the increasing prominence that social and charitable engagement in the community has in wards and stakes around the world, I am compelled to ask: are we Latter-day saints operating under same framework as the Christians in Acts and Alma? Do we have the audacity (or pluck, spunk, chutzpah, nerve, boldness) to believe that, based solely on Jesus’s teachings, and with the resources we have on-hand, we can meaningfully impact—today—things like homelessness, poverty, hunger, inequality, victimization, and access to healthcare? Or, like me, do we do what we can to build Zion, as long as it doesn’t cost too much time, money, effort, security, etc.

To be exceptionally clear, this post isn’t intended to throw stones at anyone or at the LDS church institution. I’m not discounting the many LDS members who make real and meaningful impact in their communities, nor am I dismissing the LDS church’s institutional outreach efforts, which have blessed the lives of millions of people. Yes, and yes. Both of those things are happening, and both are exceptional. I recognize there are some remarkable things happening at the individual and institutional level. Rather, I only want to acknowledge the uncomfortable discontentedness that re-reading Acts introduced in me. And that uncomfortable discontentedness leads me to wonder: are we, as an LDS community, really trying to build Zion? Am I? Like, really?

Reading about these early Christians made me wish I was a little more like them. I long for the courage that these early saints had: the courage to chase Zion with abandon, holding nothing back. I think the possibility to do this is still present. Objectively, as an LDS community, though we’re a small group (relatively speaking; even at 17 million, we’re dwarfed by the number of Catholics, Buddhists, Muslims), we are a group—individually and collectively—with remarkable intellectual, practical, emotional, spiritual, and financial resources. But I still wonder if we are—if I am—having the impact that we could (or should!) be having. I wonder how our efforts to establish Zion stand up against the efforts of the saints we read about in Acts and Alma. I wonder what they might think about our efforts to continue the work they started. I wonder if we are—if I am—really chasing Zion.

[1] There are a number of reasons, most notably that both were a small group of believers living in diverse society and who came to their faith through a remarkable spiritual outpouring.