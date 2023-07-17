The Council in Jerusalem and the Cost of Discipleship

by

The Book of Acts is not a play-by-play color commentary. Though opinions about the date of its composition vary, most scholars place it between 80 and 90 CE, with some placing it as late as 110 CE. This is important to our understanding because it means that the author already knew what was going to happen. Acts was written to a multicultural Church that was spreading across the Roman Empire. Its main objective was to explain how the Church got that way.

The Council of Jerusalem, or First Apostolic Council, was probably held sometime between 48 and 50 CE. It is the central event of the Acts of the Apostles. Everything before it explains how the early Church got into the predicament that the Council had to solve. Everything that comes after—which is primarily an account of Paul’s extensive mission to the Gentiles, culminating with his preaching in Rome itself, the center of his world.

None of this could have happened if the Church had not decided to accept non-Jewish converts without requiring them to first submit to Jewish law, including adult circumcision, which, without anesthesia, was a serious barrier to entry. And this was the open question that had to be decided. Peter’s vision in Acts 10 prepared him for the conflict that he was about to face.

Peter’s initial interaction with Cornelius did not play well with his coreligionists. The main body of Jewish Christians, which the KJV refers to as “they that were of the circumcision,” confront Peter with the fact that he “wentest in to men uncircumcised, and didst eat with them” (Acts 11: 2-3). He retells the story of his Spooky Jewish Hell Dream, and he may or may not have convinced them, but they “held their peace” and acknowledged that “God also [hath] to the Gentiles granted repentance unto life” (Acts 11:20).

And then we cut to Antioch, where Steven had been preaching for some time, but only to the Jews. The Syrian city of Antioch was one of the first Christian congregations, largely because it had a large Jewish section that was very receptive to the Christian message. But let’s be careful here, since there were a lot of cities named “Antioch” (Antiochus, like Alexander, liked to name stuff after himself). And the Antioch of Acts 11 is not the same as the Antioch of Acts 13, which is called “Antioch in Pisidia” and is now in Turkey, though a very different part than the first Antioch. The later Antioch is the site of Paul’s first missionary journey, accompanied by Barnabas.

It is in Psidian Antioch that Paul throws down the gauntlet to the Jewish faction that dominates Christianity. Paul preaches first to the Jews, who are not impressed. So he speaks to, and converts, a large number of gentiles: “But when the Jews saw the multitudes, they were filled with envy, and spake against those things which were spoken by Paul, contradicting and blaspheming”:

Then Paul and Barnabas waxed bold, and said, It was necessary that the word of God should first have been spoken to you: but seeing ye put it from you, and judge yourselves unworthy of everlasting life, lo, we turn to the Gentiles. For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest be for salvation unto the ends of the earth. And when the Gentiles heard this, they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord: and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed. And the word of the Lord was published throughout all the region. (Acts 13:45-49)

Paul, who is a newcomer to the Christian community, will not give in. What is at stake is literally the cost of discipleship. If that cost includes a painful surgical procedure of dubious utility, Paul knows, most non-Jews will reject the gospel. Even more crucially, though, the Church will be acknowledging that the grace of Christ is not sufficient for salvation, which (for Paul) would contradict the entire Christian message that he had been preaching to Jews and Gentiles alike. Paul forces the Christians to decide this issue once and for all.

This sets up the first general council of the Church. But it is not, as many expected it to be, a clash between Peter and Paul—or between Petrine and Pauline Christianity. Peter had already been prepared for the conflict by his vision, so he declined to participate in the debate. Rather, I imagine, he listened quietly to both sides present their case—Paul and Barnabas on one side and the bulk of the Jewish converts to Christianity on the other. And then he settled the issue:

And when there had been much disputing, Peter rose up, and said unto them, Men and brethren, ye know how that a good while ago God made choice among us, that the Gentiles by my mouth should hear the word of the gospel, and believe. And God, which knoweth the hearts, bare them witness, giving them the Holy Ghost, even as he did unto us; And put no difference between us and them, purifying their hearts by faith. Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear? (Acts 15:7-10)

As a result of Peter’s conversion, the Apostles issued their first general epistle to the Christians of Antioch, Syria, and Cilicia: “Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment” (Acts 15:24). But with this decision in hand, Paul was free to begin converting Gentiles throughout the Roman Empire and setting up Church in many of the major cities. Had the decision gone the other way, the history of the world would have worked out very differently.

The first council of Christianity did some remarkable things. In it, the apostles debated with each other intensely, weighed the consequences of their decisions thoroughly, and came to a decision that dramatically expanded the pastoral reach of the Church. But to do this, they had to radically reconsider what was essential to Christianity and what was not. And they had to make sure that the cost of discipleship included only those things that were necessary for discipleship. Though it made them uncomfortable, they had to acknowledge the folly of requiring unnecessary sacrifices from those willing to join them in building the Kingdom of God.

