A Different Wentworth and a Different Letter. B. H. Roberts on Faith Crisis, Part IV: Roberts on Why College is Compatible with (Certain) Religions.

B. H. Roberts continues his reply to Philip Wentworth’s Atlantic piece.

Roberts, senior president of the Seventy, will die in a few months. It’s 1933 and James Talmage will be dead four months after Roberts’s Improvement Era article appears. Roberts will die exactly two months after Talmage. It’s close to the end of an era. In answering Wentworth’s claims, Roberts will repeat his own versions of some common Mormon tropes. Roberts sees Wentworth’s faith crisis as a result of two factors (see part III for the first) one of which is a common Protestant view that revelation ceased with Jesus’ Apostles. Mormonism, in Roberts’s view, is open to new revelation (mostly he sees this in terms of Joseph Smith’s revelations) and he includes the notion that Scientific truth is a form of revelation, whether some sort of inspiration or the discovery of physical facts via scientific methodology.

Roberts has already had a series of debates and arguments with other church leaders over science and its place in church teachings (largely with Joseph Fielding Smith over evolution) and while church leaders declined in the end to pick a winner, he lost the battle in the end because he died too soon.[1] However, it’s evident that he hadn’t changed his mind. Here’s the final part of his answer to Wentworth loss of faith narrative.

Roberts quotes from the book of Daniel: “He revealeth the deep and secret things. He knoweth what is in the darkness and the light dwelleth with him.” He finds it embarrassing that any institution would limit knowledge or build a wall against it to protect a faulty faith. His picture of the “Church of the New Dispensation” is that “truth,” whether revealed by God or discovered “by research of man” will ultimately be in harmony, whether by discarding wrong scriptural hermeneutics in the face of science fact or by finding the puzzle interface between science and revelation. The Church of the New Dispensation (Roberts’s habitual term for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) cannot experience the impasse that Wentworth sees in his Christian upbringing over against his Harvard education. “The Church of the New Dispensation is free to accept the discovered truth of science: indeed, through her principle of believing in the harmony of all truth.”

Roberts ends his piece by saying that if the Church forsakes reliance on “God’s Moral Government” (see part III) “whatever aberrations” might be present in the Church, “they will not be permanent. There will be speedy recovery, and return”. Roberts had great faith in the institution as an eventual vessel of truth and salvation. His claim that Wentworth’s faith crisis was a result of the fault of his Christian upbringing in the fear of mankind’s discoveries in science. It’s rigid approach to say, Genesis as history (especially the literal timetable of first 11 chapters) wouldn’t be an issue for a properly trained Latter-day Saint Harvard student. In the end, things would be more complex than Roberts hoped.

[1] Roberts’s doctrinal war with Smith ended in 1931, but both parties never changed their views. Smith still respected Roberts’s body of work and cited it to others in answer to their questions, and after Roberts’s death, Smith even rehabilitated some of Roberts’s work that had been dismissed by his father, church president Joseph F. Smith. But Smith won the war over science with his work like the 1950s Man, His Origin and Destiny where Smith made creationism and anti-evolution a standard church teaching for many decades.