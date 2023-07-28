Why Stay / Leave: To Follow the Higher Law

Two friends of mine, whom I’ll call Violet and Charlotte, were born and raised in LDS families, thrive when they have rules to follow (they both seek them out), and have strict, innate senses of right and wrong. Both have historically followed every church teaching, every step of the covenant path (baptism, endowment, temple sealing, endurance, not to mention every FSOY and temple recommend guideline, etc) with exactness, even at great personal cost.
Violet is a radical feminist in a mixed-faith marriage. Together she and her husband raise their toddler as both LDS and Catholic. Her favorite coffee is a Philz Silken Splendor with light sweetener.
Charlotte is the matriarch of a single-faith family. She and her husband are deeply, vocally supportive of their LGBTQ+ children’s identities. Her favorite coffee is a homemade medium roast latte with chocolate syrup.
Can you guess which of these women is currently active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
Of course not.
What’s more, by conventional church logic, there might even be a problem with the premise. Combined with the other circumstances of their lives, if temple worthiness seems like it isn’t a priority for either of them (and it isn’t), how can either woman claim to be active? Why would either woman stay? Why not leave?
Hearing questions like this always sat weird with me, until I realized — these questions suggest that temple recommend interview standards are ends unto themselves, a “higher law” distinguishing members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from members of all other faiths.
“No, no, no,” I can imagine someone saying, “the temple recommend questions are just what get you in the door to make temple covenants. Those, along with modern revelation, are the higher law that differentiates members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
Is that really true, though? As someone who has been dealing with a lot of doublespeak in my life lately, I suppose the answer relies on whether we prioritize what people do or what people say they do. Of the endowed people I know, I believe almost all would say that, to whatever extent the church embodies a “higher law” compared to other faiths, that law is found in temple covenants and modern revelation. Everything and anything else about the church, I believe they would say, including temple recommend interview standards, are only appendages unto it.
In my experience, though, endowed members of the church tend to build solidarity through social markers like Starbucks hot chocolate and dirty soda [1]. I’ve never seen anyone knowingly nod to others that appear to be obeying the law of the Gospel. From what I have seen (and Elder Gay too, apparently), as endowed members of the church we more often understand others’ commitment to the “higher law” by witnessing men’s callings and women’s garment lines rather than by witnessing their sacrifices, or the time, talents or resources they have consecrated to building up the children in the kingdom of God.
“Ah,” my imaginary interlocutor might say, “but those other things—living the gospel, sacrificing for others, consecrating yourself to serve as Christ would if he were here — people who have never been to the temple may do those things, too. The way you know someone within the restored ‘higher law’ of the gospel cares about them is that they make temple worthiness a priority.”
Indeed, I would answer. Thus, it’s the standards and social expectations around entering the temple, rather than temple covenants themselves, that functionally represent this “higher law” for endowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
When Jesus was asked about the “higher law,” he responded with a text that, to the best of my memory, isn’t found in the temple (or recommend interview questions), though to me it seems like the ultimate object of each and every temple covenant: “thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart … [and] thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” I have long been inspired by Rachel Platten’s modern reframing of this in the chorus of her song “Stand By You” [2]. “Even if we can’t find heaven / I’ll walk through hell with you. / Love, you’re not alone / Cause I’m gonna stand by you.” Our first and most important quest is to seek heaven; to find it, we must seek it hand-in-hand with our neighbor.
In my experience, those who view a discrepancy or hierarchy between Jesus’ answer and a “higher law” of any other kind have been more than willing to commiserate, share and walk alongside me on our paths toward heaven. But, when a personal hell has erupted in my life, these are the people who have expressed a moral obligation to walk on and leave me behind. These are the people who have told me that whatever time or material support they might have used to help me has already been consecrated to God in the name of the “higher law”. These individuals have suggested that God has willed my burdens to me and thus differentiated us; they often promise to help me from afar through prayers on my behalf. The message I take away is that they would continue to welcome me on the track that leads them closer to heaven — except that, with my burdens, they feel I’d hold them back.
In contrast, those who consider Christ’s greatest commandment to be their highest law — whether they have associated it with Christ or not, whether they have associated it with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or not, whether they have associated it with temple covenants or not — are the people who I have seen enact the temple covenants endowed members of the church make. Obeying this greatest commandment above all others, these are the people who I have seen consecrate their time, abilities, resources and friendship to bless me (and others) when I (we) needed it most. They have shown me (and others) deep and abiding loyalty and love, even when it required their personal sacrifice. Speaking very personally, it has been through them, regardless of their relationship with the temple, church, or even God, that I have felt the Savior’s love, felt invited into His home, and been ministered to in His name.
What is the higher law?
Violet sacrificed a lifetime of mutual respect with the love of her life (“Chris”) in exchange for an eternal temple marriage to a priesthood-holding man (“Steve”). After their marriage, Steve made her life a total nightmare. When this happened, the components of the “higher law” that had once been mile markers in her quest for personal righteousness made her feel she couldn’t escape or find safety without falling short of the eternal marriage ideal. Safety, it seemed, necessitated losing her place in the covenant-keeping “higher law.” In this respect, she is far from alone among domestic violence survivors and sexual assault survivors in the church. These involuntary experiences outside the promised security of the “higher law” can make survivors feel like strangers and outsiders looking in on their own faith.
A mama bear in the extreme, when Charlotte’s three children came out to her as gay, bi and trans, she inserted herself between them and waves of anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric at school (where her children were out in their identities) and at church (where they were not). At this point, components of the “higher law,” once mile markers in her quest for familial unity and joy, made her feel as though she had to choose between having an eternal family and the very children she wanted to be with forever. In this, she, and her children, are also very much not alone. When individuals and families feel that loyalty, integrity, and the “higher law” come into conflict, they often begin to feel that the celestial heaven that they have hoped and prayed and worked for begins to resemble a personal hell.
One of these friends (Violet or Charlotte) stayed at church for the highest reason she came in the first place: in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she found a community of disciples who were willing to obey Jesus’ example and Gospel to sacrifice for her, remain loyal to her, and consecrate their efforts to building her up as a child of God when she couldn’t do it herself. She was filled with that same love and desire to do good; together she and the members of her ward have supported and sustained each other in their growth toward God and being the most Christlike people they can be. Based on her personal circumstances, she felt the temple recommend standards-based “higher law” was more of a hindrance than a help to her on this journey, so she began de-emphasizing it in order to focus on the Savior’s example more fully. She considers herself an active, faithful member of the church and is very happy.
The other of my friends (Violet or Charlotte) left church for the highest reason she came in the first place. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she was surrounded by people who scorned her, mocked her, and smugly compared her unwanted ejection from the “higher law” to the straightforward blessings that law continued to give their families. In another faith, she found a community of disciples who were willing to obey Jesus’ example and Gospel to sacrifice for her, remain loyal to her, and consecrate their efforts to building her up as a child of God when she couldn’t do it herself. She was filled with that same love and desire to do good; together she and other members of that faith have supported and sustained each other in their growth toward God and being the most Christlike people they can be. My friend remained worthy of a temple recommend until the day she joined that faith in order to focus on the Savior’s example more fully. She considers herself an active, faithful member in her newly chosen faith and is very happy.
What, really, is the higher law? Do any disciples of Jesus Christ stay in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints because if they left they would be deprived of the privilege of not drinking coffee? At the end of the day, at least for Violet and Charlotte, the answer was “no.” They stayed / left to pursue the beating heart of their temple covenants; the highest law Jesus taught. For both of them, that was the reason they came in the first place: they were trying to follow Jesus.
[1] By naming these beverages as social markers I don’t mean to place value judgment on them. However, personally, I do judge them: (a) I think Starbucks hot chocolate is basically liquid joy; (b) in a forced choice between a dirty soda or a well-sanitized banana slug, I’d have to think it over.
[2] In case you missed the link to Rachel Platten’s secular anthem to the two great commandments (or want a soundtrack while reading), here you go:
The highest law orients us towards others. In your examples it’s the opposite–it’s about how others should treat us. If we seek to follow the Savior then we treat others as we would like to be treated–not judge others by the way they treat us. We bless those who curse us and pray for those who despitefully use us–not give ourselves a pass because others are not living the higher law as we see it.
“Our first and most important quest is to seek heaven; to find it, we must seek it hand-in-hand with our neighbor.”
I’d rather say: Our first and most important quest is to seek heaven; to find it, we must seek it hand-in-hand with the Savior and do all within our power to bring our neighbors along.
bagofsand: How can “we treat others as we would like to be treated” if we don’t “judge others by the way they treat us?” On the cross, Christ did not say “Father, please let none falsely accuse them, let their wounds heal, and prevent their untimely deaths” — presumably the way He’d have liked to be treated; a prayer and a blessing for his tormentors that required no judgment of their actions. He said “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” — he couldn’t have forgiven them unless he’d judged the way they’d treated him as wrong.
On the flip side, when you say “not giving ourselves a pass” — who are you talking about? Unlike people’s actions toward us, we cannot and must never judge another person’s heart.
Finally, how can we “do all within our power to bring our neighbors along” without placing ourselves as hierarchically above them, arbiters of what their progress toward heaven should look like? Can our quest for heaven really mean pursuing a “higher law” hand-in-hand with the Savior and leaving someone suffering behind if they don’t do what we think they should? When did Jesus ever do that?
I’ve never witnessed any scorning or mocking amongst church members myself (not so sure about the smug comparing). But what I have witnessed is people who were welcomed, but self-reported scorning, mocking, judging. So my experience has been that when people aren’t living some idealized version of the gospel that they have in their heads, they turn interactions with church members into scorning, mocking, judging, etc.
One specific example I remember, is an individual mentioning how something they dreaded about coming to church would be that inevitably someone would ask them what they have been up to. You know, normal small talk stuff. Getting to know you type of conversation that I consider as welcoming. This individual would turn all of that small talk into temple worthiness interviews. Something that they very much were not. They felt like every member was out to magnify their flaws and shortcomings when asking “Hey, what-you been up to this week?”
Laura,
The point is that the Savior didn’t say to him self, “forget this–I’m going off to do things my own way,” because he was treated badly by those who should have known better. Rather, he forgave them and then steeled himself and stayed on task.
“Can our quest for heaven really mean pursuing a “higher law” hand-in-hand with the Savior and leaving someone suffering behind if they don’t do what we think they should? When did Jesus ever do that?”
We allow the Savior to determine what *he* thinks they should do. And because we can’t always know what his will is concerning others our default position must be one of service without judgement–as per King Benjamin. Even so, if we seek to do the Savior’s will (in our service towards others) he will help us to know what the boundaries of “wisdom and order” are in our efforts to help others.
That last comment is from Bagofsand–not Jack. Oops. I forget where I am sometimes.
jader3d: everyone has their own experiences — can you be a little more specific about the conclusions you’re drawing from yours?
bagofsand: I don’t think we disagree much in theory about your final paragraph, though we may differ in our execution. Re: “[the Savior] stayed on task” — do you say this because it seems to you someone I described in my post didn’t stay on task? If so, was their “not staying on task” related to following a higher law? How would you describe the parameters of that higher law (vs a lower law)?
Laura,
I’m uncomfortable drawing distinctions between higher and lower laws. Though certainly there are times when moral imperatives demand that we break certain rules for the greater good–like the time I ran a red light to get my wife to the hospital when she was in labor.
Even so, I think I can safely say that however the lower and higher laws may differ–so long as we’re on the high road to eternal life then we’re pretty-much where we need to be. Of course, we can debate until doomsday over what that “road” looks like. But, as per the scriptures and the teachings of latter-day prophets, at the very least it involves receiving those ordinances of the priesthood that unlock the powers of heaven and enable every member of the church to receive the spirit of prophecy and revelation by the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Thanks for your patience with me. I don’t do logic very well–so I tend to take the long way around the block with my explanations.
This sentence rings way too true:
“These are the people who have told me that whatever time or material support they might have used to help me has already been consecrated to God in the name of the “higher law”.
The place where I have most experience with this is watching how members of every faith deal with the homeless. I have made friends and attended services with a large number of faiths, and yet in all of them I have heard variations on “I’m allowed to ignore the beggar on the street” because:
“I already pay tithing.”
“I already gave my Zakat this year.”
“It’s not my spiritual vocation to serve the poor.”
“They wouldn’t be homeless if they followed the commandment to avoid drugs.”
In the same vein as Carolyn, and from the perspective of someone who observes America from the outside, and knowing that something like 70% of members and leaders are republican. On loving our fellows.
South western US has been having extreme weather, so has southern Europe, and Asia. In fact the UN says the average temperature of the world has broken records for most of July. Do republicans acknowledge this is the result of climate change, and help to reduce the contributing conditions?
Universal healthcare would cost half as much, lift people out of poverty, improve the health of many, and increase life expectancy by 5 years. Do republicans support it?
Incaseration rates in most of the first world are less than 1 per 1000, in America 7 per 1000. Law and order politics. 1.2 million in prison more than 1 million unnecessarily.
Another 42 million people live in poverty in the richest country in the world. There are countries where there is no poverty, but there are also no republicans.
Are those people in America, and throughout the world included in the neighbours the Lord wants us to love? I don’t see many republicans being able to convince the Lord this is what love looks like.
Sorry to bring politics into this but republicans also claim that individuals should do good not systems, except when it suits them. Republicans are more extreme (7 times keeps coming up in the figures) than conservative parties in other first world countries.
I do not hate America, but would point out the consequences you vote for if you vote republican, and what the eternal consequences might also be.
Homicide rate of USA 6.52/100k most first world countries under 1, So again 7 times higher.
Gun deaths 6 to 7 times that of wealthy countries at 12.8 v Australia 0.88/ 100k ; gun control conservative ideology
Geoff — I hear your concerns, but this isn’t the post for political commentary. On a day-to-day basis, we enact our personal “higher law” primarily as it relates to people whose faces we’ve seen or whose names we know — and that is a bipartisan, multinational issue in which we all have a role to play.
I can only speak to my own experience, but I just did a quick count from a salient personal hardship. Of the 8 people who expressly left me behind, there were 3 conservatives and 5 liberals. Of the 18 people who adamantly refused to leave my side, there were 6 conservatives, 4 independents, and 8 liberals.
For the 8 who left, their “higher law” called them away from me in my suffering. For the 18 who stayed, their “higher law” saved me. Just because I disagree with someone’s politics doesn’t make me right to turn down their love, or to withhold mine from them.
Laura, I suppose it is political cometary, and particularly in America you like to keep behaviour on an individual level. In much of the first world we see collective responsibility as equally important.
I read your article as asking what is the higher law, and how to love your neighbour.
Do the same nice people who would not dream of drinking coffee, and would help someone they know, have no problem voting for a government that by its policies hurts millions of people very badly, because of political ideology? I got the figure on prisons wrong it is 2.2 million, an extra million lives damaged.
Geoff, while there is much to criticize about US carceral policy, and multitudinous causes and effects related to it, public policy—in or out of the US—has nothing to do with Laura’s provocative post, which deals instead with personal and cultural approaches to our obligations as covenant people.
Carolyn, it’s interesting that I’ve had largely the opposite experience as you. The Catholic Church around the corner from my house has had a food pantry at least since Covid. Food With Friends, which provides table service meals for the homeless, got its start with a local church. The organization has since been spun off into its own organization, but it still serves meals in the same church space. In fact, many of the challenges to restrictive laws about serving meals in public spaces have been brought on First Amendment grounds, by prime who say their religious beliefs obligate them to serve the homeless.
Geoff — of course collective responsibility matters; I suspect our attitudes toward it are equally governed by our view of the “higher law.” With that in mind, partisanship isn’t any better than alcohol consumption as a substitute for Jesus’ Great Commandments. Any further comments invoking it will be deleted.
Sam and Carolyn — I love that you’ve had different experiences around this. I wasn’t able to work it cleanly into the post, but I’ve noticed the push and pull of “what is the highest law” in all sorts of places, both in and out of the church, both secular and religious. Every group has slightly different wording for the question (as Carolyn points out), but, in my experience anyway, the answers look remarkably similar:
When the “highest law” resembles the two great commandments? They end up honoring what I see as essentially the essence of LDS temple covenants.
When the “highest law” is literally anything else? They walk away from those in need and become stalwart exemplars of the Gospel’s cautionary tales.
And, like Violet and Charlotte found in their respective LDS wards, and like you guys have found between your different Catholic churches, group affiliation, rules, and canonical beliefs aren’t necessarily correlated with the way different people answer that question.