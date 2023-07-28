Why Stay / Leave: To Follow the Higher Law

by

Two friends of mine, whom I’ll call Violet and Charlotte, were born and raised in LDS families, thrive when they have rules to follow (they both seek them out), and have strict, innate senses of right and wrong. Both have historically followed every church teaching, every step of the covenant path (baptism, endowment, temple sealing, endurance, not to mention every FSOY and temple recommend guideline, etc) with exactness, even at great personal cost.

Violet is a radical feminist in a mixed-faith marriage. Together she and her husband raise their toddler as both LDS and Catholic. Her favorite coffee is a Philz Silken Splendor with light sweetener.

Charlotte is the matriarch of a single-faith family. She and her husband are deeply, vocally supportive of their LGBTQ+ children’s identities. Her favorite coffee is a homemade medium roast latte with chocolate syrup.

Can you guess which of these women is currently active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

Of course not.

What’s more, by conventional church logic, there might even be a problem with the premise. Combined with the other circumstances of their lives, if temple worthiness seems like it isn’t a priority for either of them (and it isn’t), how can either woman claim to be active? Why would either woman stay? Why not leave?

Hearing questions like this always sat weird with me, until I realized — these questions suggest that temple recommend interview standards are ends unto themselves, a “higher law” distinguishing members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from members of all other faiths.

“No, no, no,” I can imagine someone saying, “the temple recommend questions are just what get you in the door to make temple covenants. Those, along with modern revelation, are the higher law that differentiates members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Is that really true, though? As someone who has been dealing with a lot of doublespeak in my life lately, I suppose the answer relies on whether we prioritize what people do or what people say they do. Of the endowed people I know, I believe almost all would say that, to whatever extent the church embodies a “higher law” compared to other faiths, that law is found in temple covenants and modern revelation. Everything and anything else about the church, I believe they would say, including temple recommend interview standards, are only appendages unto it.

In my experience, though, endowed members of the church tend to build solidarity through social markers like Starbucks hot chocolate and dirty soda [1]. I’ve never seen anyone knowingly nod to others that appear to be obeying the law of the Gospel. From what I have seen (and Elder Gay too, apparently), as endowed members of the church we more often understand others’ commitment to the “higher law” by witnessing men’s callings and women’s garment lines rather than by witnessing their sacrifices, or the time, talents or resources they have consecrated to building up the children in the kingdom of God.

“Ah,” my imaginary interlocutor might say, “but those other things—living the gospel, sacrificing for others, consecrating yourself to serve as Christ would if he were here — people who have never been to the temple may do those things, too. The way you know someone within the restored ‘higher law’ of the gospel cares about them is that they make temple worthiness a priority.”

Indeed, I would answer. Thus, it’s the standards and social expectations around entering the temple, rather than temple covenants themselves, that functionally represent this “higher law” for endowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

When Jesus was asked about the “higher law,” he responded with a text that, to the best of my memory, isn’t found in the temple (or recommend interview questions), though to me it seems like the ultimate object of each and every temple covenant: “thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart … [and] thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” I have long been inspired by Rachel Platten’s modern reframing of this in the chorus of her song “Stand By You” [2]. “Even if we can’t find heaven / I’ll walk through hell with you. / Love, you’re not alone / Cause I’m gonna stand by you.” Our first and most important quest is to seek heaven; to find it, we must seek it hand-in-hand with our neighbor.

In my experience, those who view a discrepancy or hierarchy between Jesus’ answer and a “higher law” of any other kind have been more than willing to commiserate, share and walk alongside me on our paths toward heaven. But, when a personal hell has erupted in my life, these are the people who have expressed a moral obligation to walk on and leave me behind. These are the people who have told me that whatever time or material support they might have used to help me has already been consecrated to God in the name of the “higher law”. These individuals have suggested that God has willed my burdens to me and thus differentiated us; they often promise to help me from afar through prayers on my behalf. The message I take away is that they would continue to welcome me on the track that leads them closer to heaven — except that, with my burdens, they feel I’d hold them back.

In contrast, those who consider Christ’s greatest commandment to be their highest law — whether they have associated it with Christ or not, whether they have associated it with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or not, whether they have associated it with temple covenants or not — are the people who I have seen enact the temple covenants endowed members of the church make. Obeying this greatest commandment above all others, these are the people who I have seen consecrate their time, abilities, resources and friendship to bless me (and others) when I (we) needed it most. They have shown me (and others) deep and abiding loyalty and love, even when it required their personal sacrifice. Speaking very personally, it has been through them, regardless of their relationship with the temple, church, or even God, that I have felt the Savior’s love, felt invited into His home, and been ministered to in His name.

What is the higher law?

Violet sacrificed a lifetime of mutual respect with the love of her life (“Chris”) in exchange for an eternal temple marriage to a priesthood-holding man (“Steve”). After their marriage, Steve made her life a total nightmare. When this happened, the components of the “higher law” that had once been mile markers in her quest for personal righteousness made her feel she couldn’t escape or find safety without falling short of the eternal marriage ideal. Safety, it seemed, necessitated losing her place in the covenant-keeping “higher law.” In this respect, she is far from alone among domestic violence survivors and sexual assault survivors in the church. These involuntary experiences outside the promised security of the “higher law” can make survivors feel like strangers and outsiders looking in on their own faith.

A mama bear in the extreme, when Charlotte’s three children came out to her as gay, bi and trans, she inserted herself between them and waves of anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric at school (where her children were out in their identities) and at church (where they were not). At this point, components of the “higher law,” once mile markers in her quest for familial unity and joy, made her feel as though she had to choose between having an eternal family and the very children she wanted to be with forever. In this, she, and her children, are also very much not alone. When individuals and families feel that loyalty, integrity, and the “higher law” come into conflict, they often begin to feel that the celestial heaven that they have hoped and prayed and worked for begins to resemble a personal hell.

One of these friends (Violet or Charlotte) stayed at church for the highest reason she came in the first place: in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she found a community of disciples who were willing to obey Jesus’ example and Gospel to sacrifice for her, remain loyal to her, and consecrate their efforts to building her up as a child of God when she couldn’t do it herself. She was filled with that same love and desire to do good; together she and the members of her ward have supported and sustained each other in their growth toward God and being the most Christlike people they can be. Based on her personal circumstances, she felt the temple recommend standards-based “higher law” was more of a hindrance than a help to her on this journey, so she began de-emphasizing it in order to focus on the Savior’s example more fully. She considers herself an active, faithful member of the church and is very happy.

The other of my friends (Violet or Charlotte) left church for the highest reason she came in the first place. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she was surrounded by people who scorned her, mocked her, and smugly compared her unwanted ejection from the “higher law” to the straightforward blessings that law continued to give their families. In another faith, she found a community of disciples who were willing to obey Jesus’ example and Gospel to sacrifice for her, remain loyal to her, and consecrate their efforts to building her up as a child of God when she couldn’t do it herself. She was filled with that same love and desire to do good; together she and other members of that faith have supported and sustained each other in their growth toward God and being the most Christlike people they can be. My friend remained worthy of a temple recommend until the day she joined that faith in order to focus on the Savior’s example more fully. She considers herself an active, faithful member in her newly chosen faith and is very happy.

What, really, is the higher law? Do any disciples of Jesus Christ stay in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints because if they left they would be deprived of the privilege of not drinking coffee? At the end of the day, at least for Violet and Charlotte, the answer was “no.” They stayed / left to pursue the beating heart of their temple covenants; the highest law Jesus taught. For both of them, that was the reason they came in the first place: they were trying to follow Jesus.

*********************

[1] By naming these beverages as social markers I don’t mean to place value judgment on them. However, personally, I do judge them: (a) I think Starbucks hot chocolate is basically liquid joy; (b) in a forced choice between a dirty soda or a well-sanitized banana slug, I’d have to think it over.

[2] In case you missed the link to Rachel Platten’s secular anthem to the two great commandments (or want a soundtrack while reading), here you go: