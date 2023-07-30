Ekklésia in the Modern Day

by

That so much energy is spent by the ancient Christians figuring out how to build a religious community is, in some ways, surprising. The word ekklésia—translated as “church” in New Testament—does not cross Jesus’s lips in the Gospels of Mark, Luke, and John; and ekklésia and only gets two brief mentions in Matthew’s Gospel (Matt 16:18; 18:17). Though Jesus has a lot to say about the Kingdom of God,[1] ekklésia does not seem to be an overriding topic of concern for the Jesus we meet in the New Testament.

Yet, in other ways the ancient Christians’ focus on ekklésia makes complete sense. With Jesus’s departure, if this burgeoning group of Jesus followers was to expand the reach of his message geographically, demographically, and over successive generations, some sort of structure was required. Who is authorized to speak for the group and who is not? What are the core beliefs? What are the requirements for membership in the group? How should people within and across different geographical spaces be organized? Which individuals are responsible for which tasks (and, for that matter, which tasks need to be done)? What constitutes formal worship? How and where do formal worship services occur? How do all of these different parts fit together? In fact, discussions about structuring the new ‘way of being’ which Jesus introduced are woven throughout the epistles and Acts of the Apostles—it’s an issue with which the ancient church grappled again and again, in ever-evolving social contexts. The development of this structure was bumpy, and even halting at times, but it was developed, and it lasted.

That Christianity exists more than 2000 years later is a testament to the work done by the first generation of Christians to lay the foundations of something that could endure. It is true that the LDS church’s restoration message includes doctrines and practices that extend beyond these first Christians. And, occasionally, some LDS members appear critical of the two millennia of Christian tradition which proceeded Joseph Smith’s revelatory experiences (unnecessarily and unhelpfully, in my view). Yet, by an any objective measure, there is far more that connects those of us who participate in the LDS church to the larger Christian tradition than there is that separates us from it. The LDS church, like other Christian denominations, stands on the shoulders of the ancient Christians and those that followed.

Now-a-days the ancient Christians’ grappling with structure may seem like a distant concern, one for another time and place. Many (most?) LDS parishioners around the world attend neatly organized meetings, with correlated lessons, singing similar hymns, in buildings paid for by donations received by the church, overseen by a coherent, top-down hierarchal structure. The Church even has a General Handbook that articulates offficial policy on everything from building cleaning, to medicinal marijuana, to Church Membership Councils, to financial audits. The LDS Church now has its own institutional character. Sure, there are changes around the edges (with varying levels of impact)—church is two hours not three hours, young women’s classes have different names, no more High Priest Groups—but the big structural questions seem fairly settled and not up for debate. The language we use suggests as much. In English, the Temple Recommend question regarding one’s participation in church-organized gatherings and worship asks, “do you strive… to attend your meetings?”. [2] The verb “to attend” seems to reinforce the institutional otherness of church and even implies a sort of passivity on the part of the attendees. In this kind of institutional context, the grappling with structure that we witness throughout the epistles and Acts may feel far-removed from our modern religious experiences.

Yet, the word ekklésia did not appear with the advent of Christianity. In secular settings the word referred to an assembly of citizens concerned policy or governance. Thus, in the most general sense, the word ekklésia might best be understood as a body of people gathered both to map out and to embark upon a common way forward. This suggests a jostling; a rubbing together of ideas; a friction (the good kind) among participants. A sense that as the group moves forward together there will continue to be a necessary tension between what has been done and what will be done. And that, because this body is comprised of reasonable people with different perspectives and different understandings, everyone should expect discussion, dialogue, and compromise as the path forward is marked out and embarked upon. This is exactly what we witness with the ancient church. Because God did not mandate every single detail of their developing structure, they were empowered to figure out how to move forward. And they did it together. To be clear, this Jesus-focused ekklésia was grounded in its holy texts and sacred traditions, the teachings of Jesus, and the influence of the Holy Spirit—it was, after all a religious enterprise—but at its core, this body of the believers was an ekklésia, with all the jostling and friction we might expect. And that is what made this time so exciting and so challenging.

I find the not-fully-settled-ness, the still-being-created-ness, of the ancient Jesus-focused ekklésia compelling. It is part of why I enjoy the epistles and Acts. In many ways it is this vision of ekklésia that keeps me in the pews today. I love the notion that my small worship community is comprised of reasonable people with different perspectives and different understandings, and that we should expect discussion, dialogue, and compromise as our shared path forward is marked out and embarked upon. Yes, this discussion is grounded in holy texts, sacred traditions, inspired teachings, and the influence of the Holy Spirit. But in non-trivial ways the LDS view of restoration requires this sort of ekklésia as we continually revisit taken-for-granted assumptions, reconsider old ideas in the light of new contexts and new revelations, and open ourselves and our institution to new ways of living the message of Jesus. For me—probably to the consternation of some of my fellow congregants, at times—I operate as if our modern ekklésia remains in a state of still-being-created-ness. For me, the jostling is how I worship. Personally, I find that my worship is most stale when I am least engaged. When I am just attending meetings, I get very little out of them, and offer even less to those who are sitting next to me. My worship requires ekklésia.

I suppose this approach to ekklésia is premised on my hope that at the ward, stake, and general levels there really is active discussion, dialogue, and compromise as our shared path forward is marked out and embarked upon. And, further, this approach to ekklésia is premised on a hope that what I bring to the ekklésia is valued. Sure, it may not be the case that everything I want happens or that every idea I offer is accepted, but my hope is that my contribution is at least recognized, respected, and considered. I have a hope that in this restoration version of the ancient ekklésia we, the ekklésia, remain willing to revisit taken-for-granted assumptions, reconsider old ideas in the light of new context, and open ourselves and our institution to new ways of living the message of Jesus. It is my hope in the power of, and inherent in, ekklésia—what Paul calls the “body of Christ” (1 Cor 12:12-31)—that keeps me coming back each week.

[1] As a starting list, see for instance, Matt 4:17; 5:3; 6:10, 33; 7:21; 8:12; 10:5-7, 23:27; 11:11-12; 12:28; 13:24-52; 18:1-5, 23-35; 19:23-26; 20:1-6; 21:31-43; 22:2-14; 25:1-46; Mark 1:15; 4:21-34; 10:23-27; Luke 6:20; 9:2, 46-48; 12:32; 13:18-21, 24-27; 14:15-24; 16:16-17; 17:20-21; 18:24-27; 19:11-27; 21:5-32; John 3:3-5; 18:35-36.

[2] See: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/october-2019-general-conference-temple-recommend#questions