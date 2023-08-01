Come on Barbie, it’s Patriarchy

by

Let’s talk about the Barbie movie. The Barbie Movie is a lament of patriarchal woman-ness that utilizes a satirical swapping of gendered roles to illuminate the depth of (mostly cultural) gender inequality. As the tagline says, “she’s everything…he’s just Ken.” Barbieland operates as an inequitable matriarchy in which the Barbies are running the show and the Kens are accessories to their interests. “Barbie,” the narrator informs us “has a great day every day. Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him.” The manly men influencers of social media, whom I imagine are unable to unpack satire, have decried the film as preaching that men are unnecessary and stupid. Obviously, that’s not the point. What the film does try to do, as I read its argument, is present a flipped version of patriarchy’s historical relegation of women to second-class auxiliary roles in an effort to show how inequality fosters social suffering.

That is the most basic take on the film I could possible give. I am not suggesting that I am presenting anything revolutionary with that interpretation. To that end, I would also argue that the film itself does not present anything too revolutionary. It’s purpose, after all, is not to usher in the next feminist wave…it’s to sell Barbie dolls. And to sell those dolls primarily to millennial parents who, because they are on average more feminist than their parents and grandparents, have likely been more reticent to gift them to their daughters. In other words, any celebration of Barbie’s on screen feminism needs to be mediated by the reality that we are buying (literally) into Mattel’s plan to rehabilitate the dolls’ image and market them to a new, more liberal, generation.

However, I also think the film has something interesting to say about the current LDS approach to gender. Not long ago I read The Making of Biblical Womanhood by Beth Allison Barr. Her fascinating book is a mix of memoir and scholarship that tracks her own feminist awakening, along with how it rubbed against the culture of her evangelical faith, and the historical roots of Christian patriarchy. As both a scholar of antiquity and an evangelical woman she speaks with great authority on both. The central argument of her book has relevance to LDS patriarchy and how the Barbie movie challenges that patriarchy. Barr argues that when Christians are advocating for patriarchal norms within the church they are not opposing the world, they are emulating it. And, in their emulation they are shirking their commission to “not conform to the patterns of this world” (Romans 12:2).

To quote her directly:

“Christians were not the only ones to argue that women’s subordination is the divine order. Christians are, historically speaking, pretty late to the patriarchy game. We may claim that the gendered patters of our lives are different from those assumed in mainstream culture, but history tells a different tale….Christian patriarchy mimics the patriarchy of the non-Christian worlds” (p. 12). “Isn’t is ironic (not to mention tiresome) that we spend so much time fighting to make Christianity look like the world around us instead of fighting to make iit look like Jesus Christ?” (p. 36). The Making of Biblical Womanhood

Since reading her book, that is the point I keep coming back to. Over and over again we Mormons have justify our approach to gender and sexuality as standing for God’s ordained pattern in defiance of a confused and fallen world. But how hard can we claim to be opposing the “patterns of this world” when our patriarchal tendencies can be found so ubiquitously in this world as to be the topic of a multi-million dollar box office hit? The premise of the Barbie movie is that patriarchy is so common as to be taken for granted. That is after all why it engages with satire and places the Kens in the role of accessory, to highlight the unseen gender politics of everyday living in the world. With that in mind, it is difficult to swallow the premise that in advocating for male leadership, traditional families, the sanctity of marriage, or for men’s exclusive right to the priesthood, that we are standing in defiance of anything. To any casual observer it would instead appear that we have bought into, rather than against, “the patterns of this world.”

In that way the Barbie movie is a challenge to LDS patriarchy not because it has anything to say about Mormons, but exactly because it doesn’t. It purports to be a satirical painting of how the world has, and continues to work. And we Mormons are just a small part of that world. There is a similar argument to be made in regards to the LDS approach to LGBTQ issues. For instance, it is hard to say that we are opposing the world’s view of trans people when Fox news is consistently stoking fear about gender neutral bathrooms.

We Mormons have taken a lazy view about what the world really looks like. We often imagine that when someone in the world refers to God in their argumentation that they stand with us against the world’s tides. It is worth remembering that terrible worldly things have been justified using our Heavenly Father, including our ancestor’s forced removal from Missouri and Illinois. We should remember Jesus’ words “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will. enter into the Kingdom of Heaven; but he who. does the will of my Father who is in heaven” (Matt 7:21).

There is more to say but I will leave it at this: I agree that we have a holy commission to stand for truth and to be a witness of God. Indeed, it is out of my conviction that I am troubled by our tendency to hurriedly rally to louder patriarchal voices at the expense of being one in Christ. To that end, I fear that we are spoiling our responsibility to stand as a light to the world by conforming to these terrible worldly tendencies. If we are to truly be one in the Body of Christ we must reject our patriarchal tendencies, in favor of The Better Way. And, we must do this, even and especially when it means, standing against the world when it uses the name of God to advocate for worldly values.