The King Follett Sermon Book: Some Backstories (pt 2)

One of the themes of Joseph Smith’s best known sermon was resurrection. Natural, since it was advertised as a funeral address. The sermon touched on resurrection in a couple of ways, the most interesting historically was the resurrection of children. In the the King Follett book I spend some space on this but I’d like to spend a little time here on some things that didn’t make it into the book. Smith’s assertions about resurrection were somewhat unusual, though partly parallel to the Book of Mormon’s discussion of the resurrection of the body. Nauvoo was not a safe place for children. Malaria carrying mosquitos were ubiquitous and the parasite weakened the aged and the young so that other infections or stresses became deadly. Many young children perished in the city. Smith declared in the sermon that mothers bereft of young children would receive them again in the resurrection at the end of time. Those infants and babies would be brought back as infants and babies, not as adults. Elsewhere Smith had noted that this held for all of humankind, those who died in the prime of life would return in that form, the elderly would return in that elderly form (one wonders whether this extended to things some might call defects). The particular assertion about infants and children became a durable source of trouble later and it was a major point of contention with Joseph F. Smith (1838-1918) [president of the LDS church from 1901 to 1918].

Plenty of confirmation bias was present in later discussions of the Follett sermon’s picture of child resurrection (along with other ideas in the sermon). Like the other themes of the sermon, this wasn’t the first time Smith had expressed the idea but like those other themes, Follett drew the most attention of audiences after Smith’s death as it was easily the most common and accessible sermon imprint of early Mormonism. Knowledge of Joseph Smith’s other addresses that mentioned the idea was inverse to the Follett sermon.

Joseph F. Smith’s (JFS) objection to static resurrection appeared in his own funeral addresses early on. JFS didn’t object to the resurrection of children in their death stature. But he did object to his uncle’s claim in the Follett sermon that such resurrected children would never change their resurrected stature. There was no question that Joseph preached this on more than one occasion. But it was the Follett sermon that put the burr under JFS’s saddle along with his doctrinal mentor, Orson Pratt.

In the book, I didn’t draw too much attention to the fact that quite a number of Latter-day Saints supported the Follett sermon idea. Smith’s theology had multiple material aspects and physical form for God meant a sacredness of that form occupied by Humanity. Intuitive physicality was the basis of many of Joseph Smith’s claims. A fixed form after resurrection was not out of line with this. But many didn’t like the idea of tiny infant gods, and how did those infant gods fit in with Smith’s secret revelations on polygamy as potentially necessary to the highest glory. It seemed contradictory. Yet quite a number of Saints were loyal to the Follett picture of child gods. I’ll give one example.

On June 2, 1888, Joseph E. Taylor (first counselor in the Salt Lake Stake presidency–a big deal at the time) gave a discourse at the Logan temple of the church on the subject of resurrection. He quoted the Follett sermon on child resurrection and noted that the idea that infants and children are resurrected with the same stature they had at death and that stature would be fixed ever after has “been most severely criticised [sic] at times in private circles. To all the criticisms that I have heard I have one reply to make, which is, that if ever Joseph [Smith] was inspired by God, he certainly was at this time.” Taylor was referring to the Follett sermon in general but he meant his blanket rule to apply to this teaching about child resurrection. JFS’s confirmation bias burned him to acquire any sort of testimony he could get to prove that his uncle did not teach the offensive idea. The story of that is in the book, but the methodology was this: Joseph didn’t make mistakes, but his scribes/reporters were guilty of foolish errors. Even if they were independent reporters with identical errors. JFS and others could make such statements since they laid the blame on worker bees, not the prophetic voice. JFS’s crusade extended to other parts of the sermon and changed its reading in church printing through 1971.

