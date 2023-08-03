Prophetic Teachings Get Better with Age

by

In the most recent General Conference, Elder Allen D. Haynie gave a talk entitled, “A Living Prophet for the Latter Days.” In support of his larger message about the importance of modern-day prophets, he asserted that “unlike vintage comic books and classic cars, prophetic teachings do not become more valuable with age.” This sentiment, which I have heard expressed in different ways and using different metaphors throughout my time in the LDS Church, seems like an idea that is worth teasing out a little more.

As a starting point, let’s be clear that as a church we believe that the word of God—no matter how long ago it was delivered—contains timeless truths that are perpetually relevant (this belief is reflected in both the eighth and ninth articles of faith, “We believe the Bible…[and] the Book of Mormon to be the word of God;” “We believe all that God has revealed…”). This valuing of past prophets’ teachings is why we have the standard works. In fact, the entire Come, Follow Me program is premised on the notion that we all need to spend more time studying, learning from, and applying the words of past prophetic teachings contained in the standard works. Further, when it comes to past LDS church leaders, their words are regularly cited as the basis for current actions and as the foundational revelation for LDS beliefs and worship practices.[1] And, for many years the Teachings of the Presidents of the Church series was the focus of second hour instruction. This appreciation for past prophetic teachings is evident throughout our institution—just look at any General Conference transcript. You will see reference after reference and citation after citation to past (sometimes ancient and sometimes more modern) prophetic teachings.

And in my own lived experience the prophetic teachings that have impacted me most profoundly are generally teachings that are ancient, and in many instances thousands of years old. Let me point to just one example: In the New Testament, in the first epistle of John, we are taught that we need to “love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love” (1 John 4:7-8). This message not only reiterates Jesus’s teachings that we should “love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another (John 13:34-35), it also reinforces ancient teachings found in Leviticus that we should “love thy neighbour as thyself” (19:18). In a world that is (as President Nelson noted in the same conference) in dire need of peacemakers, this charge to love is just as important now as it was anciently. These prophetic teachings go back many thousands of years.[2]

What’s more, the ability to refer back to ancient teachings for the purpose of exploring their interplay with new teachings is important for a church that embraces the reality that all church leaders, just like all everyone else, are imperfect and fallible. B.H. Roberts said of church leaders, “It is not given to mortal man always to walk upon that plane where the sunlight of God’s inspiration is playing upon him… Sometimes, the servants of God stand on planes infinitely lower… Sometimes they speak merely from their human knowledge, influenced by passions; influenced by the interests of men, and by anger, and vexation, and all those things that surge in upon the minds of even servants of God. When they so speak, then that is not Scripture, that is not the word of God, nor the power of God unto salvation…men, even some of high station in the Church, sometimes speak from merely human wisdom; or from prejudice or passion; and when they do so, that is not likely to be the word of God.” [3] So, how are we to know when church leaders are inspired by God and are communicating God’s will?

There are a variety of ways the scriptures (past prophetic teachings!) suggest that such discernment occurs, for instance, by examining the fruits of the teachings (e.g., Matt 7:16, Luke 6:44, 3 Nephi 14:16, Moroni 7:5-17) and seeking confirmation from the Holy Ghost that the teachings are correct (e.g., D&C 9:8, D&C 50:14-22). Additionally, alongside these other tools of discernment—and since (as is noted on the Church’s website) “[prophets] become the Lord’s mouthpiece” only “when [prophets] act in harmony with the will of the Lord,”[4] and because we believe the scriptures contain the word of God as articulated to other prophets and thus reveal eternal principles—we should expect harmony between new and past (even ancient) prophetic teachings. To be very clear, this does not mean that all new teaching must mirror past teachings; certainly, a prophet can strike out in a new doctrinal direction or provide new guidance for a contemporaneous situation (we see this all the time in the scriptures, from Noah, to Moses, to Isaiah, to Lehi, to Joseph Smith). But we should expect that these new prophetic teachings will remain harmonious with the will of the Lord as recorded in our sacred texts.[5]

This interplay between old and new is something that is baked into the lives of LDS members and the LDS church as an institution. It is how we move forward while being grounded in eternal principles. It is at the core of how we understand “restoration”: new and old, coming together harmoniously (Acts 3:21). And when discord exists between new and old, we take steps to address it. Let me give one example: In 1978 President Spencer W. Kimball formally reversed prophetic teachings about race advanced by President Brigham Young and subsequent Church leaders which had held sway for 126 years.[6] Alongside other influences that prepared President Kimball to receive the revelation that resulted in Official Declaration 2 (like examining the fruits of the teaching and seeking guidance from the Holy Ghost), President Kimball’s son, Edward, affirms the importance of President Kimball searching past prophetic teachings from the scriptures. President Kimball’s search of past prophetic teachings led him to conclude “that the restrictions ‘did not come from explicit scriptures but rather from interpretations by various Church leaders.’”[7] That is to say, President Kimball looked at the interplay between ancient prophetic teachings and the then-new teachings of Brigham Young and others, and President Kimball and found disharmony. And it was this discord between ancient prophets’ teachings and the prophetic teachings of LDS leaders contemporaneous with the priesthood/temple ban that, among other things, helped reaffirm for President Kimball the need to change direction.[8] The point is that seeking harmony between current and past prophetic teachings is not a sign of faithlessness or a signal that one doesn’t sustain current leaders. Rather it is one of the methods of discernment we have been given and which is fully consistent with the LDS view of restoration. And, as the example of the 1978 revelation shows, a critically important tool for a church comprised of imperfect people.

I do not view valuing modern-day revelation and embracing past prophetic teachings as mutually exclusive positions. Wilford Woodruff, who was himself a past prophet, said, “the principles which have been revealed for the salvation and exaltation of the children of men … are principles you cannot annihilate. They are principles that no combination of men can destroy. They are principles that can never die. … They are beyond the reach of man to handle or to destroy.”[9] When prophets teach these principles, they are teaching things that are eternal in nature. There is no expiration date on these teachings. These prophetic teachings do not become more tattered and jalopy-like as the centuries pass. Like great music, inspired poetry, and beautiful paintings, past prophetic teachings get better with age.

[1] e.g., Proclamation 1 and 2 still serve as the official word on polygamy and the priesthood/temple ban, and D&C 138 is one cornerstone for our approach to proxy temple work; these are just two examples, thumb through the General Handbook and you’ll find myriad references to the standard works and past LDS leaders.

[2] I could go through this same exerciseover and over, pulling out of the standard works prophetic teaching after prophet teaching, each of which would be hundreds or thousands of years old and which would be so undeniably relevant that the thought of dismissing them as having become less valuable because of age would feel silly.

[3] Roberts, B.H., Defense of the Faith and the Saints, Vol I & II, 2017 (Desert News: Salt Lake City, UT) 2:458-458, Pg. 470.

[4] The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doctrine and Covenants Student Manual, Enrichment f: “as if from mine own mouth”: the role of prophets in the church, available at: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/manual/doctrine-and-covenants-student-manual/enrichment-f-as-if-from-mine-own-mouth-the-role-of-prophets-in-the-church?lang=eng.

[5] For instance, consider Moses’ delivery of God’s will as revealed at Sinai: innovative and yet in harmony with past prophetic teaching. Or modern prophetic teachings about work for the dead: innovative and yet in harmony with past prophetic teaching. Or Peter’s vision about the expansion of the early church to the gentiles: innovative and yet in harmony with past prophetic teaching.

[6] It’s notable that in describing this teaching Brigham Young and many subsequent church leaders referred to it as a commandment founded on doctrine, or as a doctrine itself, that was eternal in nature, not an administrative policy. Thus, for these leaders this was a prophetic teaching in every way. Further reading, see: https://www.dialoguejournal.com/articles/joseph-fielding-smiths-evolving-views-on-race-the-odyssey-of-a-mormon-apostle-president/ and https://www.dialoguejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/sbi/articles/Dialogue_V08N01_13.pdf

[7] W. Paul Reeve, Let’s Talk About Race and the Priesthood, 2023, (Deseret Book: Salt Lake City, UT), 105.

[8] Additionally, the Church’s essay on past LDS teachings about race opens with a statement that is expressly supported by prophet teachings which are all thousands of years old (2 Nephi 26:33. See also Acts 10:34–35; 17:26; Romans 2:11; 10:12; Galatians 3:28); and those scriptures are the doctrinal foundation for the LDS church’s disavowal of the “many theories” that were advanced by 19th and 20th century LDS church leaders “to explain the priesthood and temple restrictions.”

[9] Though the original text is found in Journal of Discourses, 22:342, see here for one, of many, references on the LDS Church’s website: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/1993/10/for-time-and-all-eternity?lang=eng