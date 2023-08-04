by

How hard is it to find a garment-friendly dress?

There are a lot of factors that influence this question, including geography, budget, and the wearer’s personal definition of “garment friendly.” There are at least as many ways to try and answer the question. I decided to narrow it down to a question I thought I could answer in an afternoon:

What percentage of dresses available at Macy’s are garment-friendly off-the-rack? Is there a difference between formal and casual dresses?

If you have a guess, write it down before you read on!

On August 1, 2023, I went to macys.com and filtered for women’s dresses. I chose Macy’s because it is a ubiquitous store across the U.S. and has a reputation among endowed women as a big box store with a higher-than-average selection of modest dresses. I chose dresses as my unit of measurement because they are easily quantifiable, generally constitute an entire outfit of clothing, and are a uniting element of active, endowed LDS women’s clothing: particularly as dresses or skirts are required for sister missionaries, and all-but-required for all other women, at church on Sunday.

The church handbook says “the garment should be worn beneath the outer clothing” and “should not be modified to accommodate different styles of clothing.” Among women who wear garments, feelings and attitudes vary widely about what, exactly, this means. The most common interpretation I’m aware of is that opaque fabric must cover the entire garment, such that evidence of the garment’s presence may be seen in the folds and creases of the outer clothing, but the actual fabric of the garment itself is not visible. This is the definition of “garment-friendly” I used.

I ran the search on August 1 partly because that’s when it occurred to me, and partly because summer is a dress-heavy season (between weddings and hot weather in addition to church). I chose to look for dresses that were garment-friendly off-the-rack (meaning “as-is” when you purchase them). I considered that having to make a dress garment-friendly after purchase made the answer to my underlying question (how hard is it to find a garment-friendly dress) “hard” by default [1].

I included all women’s dresses at Macy’s in every style and size, including plus-size, petite and maternity. Styles included the entire Macy’s selection, including formal, semi-formal, work, and casual dresses. There were 8160 of these dresses. I then used Macy’s internal filters to remove dresses that would categorically be incompatible with garment-wearing. First, I limited the filters to keep only dresses that were knee-length or longer (which left me with 4,942 dresses) and to remove all sleeveless dresses (which left me with 2,402 dresses). Finally, I filtered to remove dresses with “off the shoulder” necklines. My final sample of knee length (or longer), short-sleeve (or-longer) on-the-shoulder dresses was 2,216.

I manually sorted through these to identify any additional dresses that would be incompatible with wearing garments. To assess this, I compared each dress to the women’s garment style available on lds.org that most closely corresponded to its cut and fit [2]. In this stage, I removed any dresses with:

For 218 of the 2,216 dresses (10%), I couldn’t tell from the pictures provided whether or not the dress would be compatible with garments. This was usually because there was no clear picture of the underarm cut and, based on the sleeve alone, I couldn’t tell if the dress would cover the underarm of the garment. I discarded these from my sample and was left with 1956 dresses that clearly either could or could not be worn without showing fabric of the wearer’s garment.

With that, I hope you wrote down your guesses because here come the answers….

…of the 1956 dresses that were knee length and had sleeves, 619 (28%) of them could be worn with garments. These 619 dresses represented 8% of Macy’s total selection of 8160 dresses.

What about formal wear?

Using Macy’s filters again, I filtered its 8160 dresses to retain only “formal/black tie” dresses. This left me with 917 formal, floor-length dresses. Filtering to include only dresses with sleeves, I had 419 formal, floor-length, sleeve-having dresses to review manually. Using the same bulleted criteria as above, I manually compared each of these 419 dresses against the garment from lds.org most closely corresponding to its cut and fit, and noting which dresses would and would not be garment-friendly under these criteria. After discarding 29 (7%) dresses because I could not tell whether they were garment-friendly from the pictures provided, I was left with 390 dresses that were clearly either garment-friendly or not.

Guess quickly because here come the answers to part 2…

…38 (10%) of the 390 formal, floor-length dresses with sleeves were compatible with garments, compared to 352 (90%) that were not. These 38 dresses represented just 4% of the 419 formal, floor-length dresses available at Macy’s.

And yes, the difference between 8% of all Macy’s dresses being garment-friendly and 4% of formal Macy’s gowns being garment friendly is, as they say, “statistically significant” [3]. In other words, at Macy’s on August 1, 2023 [4], it was hard to find a garment-friendly dress off the rack, and demonstrably harder to find a garment-friendly formal gown than a regular garment-friendly dress.

These numbers aren’t a perfect estimate, of course. Garments and clothing fit on each woman’s body differently, meaning that clothing that is garment-friendly for one woman is not necessarily garment-friendly for the next. For example, a tall woman with narrow shoulders may find they cannot wear any boat-necked clothing without exposing garments, but v-necks are fine. Meanwhile, v-necks may not be garment-friendly for shorter women with wide shoulders, but these women may be able to wear boat necks with garments easily. I tried to use the most generous measurement in my assessments but my own experiences in garment-wearing likely shaped my judgment in this regard.

Further, women with specific physical considerations – extra tall/short/wide/narrow, those with allergies or sensitivities to certain fabrics, those who use wheelchairs, walkers or other assistive devices – would also need to factor these considerations into their choice of clothing in ways that might intersect with the garment-friendliness of that clothing. For example, many of the garment-friendly formal gowns were neck-to-wrist, neck-to-floor-length gowns made of nylon, polyester, brocade, or other non-breathable fabrics. Women with high heat-sensitivity may find these unwearable, which would remove as possibilities many-to-most of the dresses I classified as “garment-friendly” precisely because of design characteristics that seem correlated with the dress’ garment-friendliness for many other women. The percentage of garment-friendly dresses I identified assumes the wearer has no additional physical considerations, and that is not the case for many women.

These numbers also imply that clothing is interchangeable: for example, that any of the 38 formal gowns identified could be worn to whatever the formal occasion. This is also an oversimplification. Consider, for example, bridesmaid dresses with their varying requirements, formal events with specific color schemes for attendees, and more. Even for the 619 total garment-friendly dresses available at Macy’s, requirements beyond garment-friendliness differentiate dresses a person might wear, for example: to the beach, to the temple, to serve in nursery, to a professional conference. These numbers also say nothing, of course, about the availability of specific styles in specific sizes, the actual fit of the dress on the wearer’s body, or the wearer’s personal preferences as to which dress(es) would feel most comfortable, tasteful or appropriate in their situation.

As I was sifting through these 2,216 dresses I came across some interesting trends. Certain dresses seemed less likely to be garment-friendly. These included: sundresses, dresses with a tailored structure, solid dark or white dresses, dresses with eyelet or formal lace (I found only two among the 2,216 dresses I reviewed), and dresses with asymmetric, square or sweetheart necklines.

On the other hand, certain dresses seemed more likely to be garment-friendly. These included: wrap or faux-wrap dresses, shirtdresses, boho dresses, sheath dresses, dresses with bold or animal prints, and dresses with crew-cut necklines.

Of these more-likely-to-be-garment-friendly dresses, the difference between garment-friendly and non-garment friendly clothing was often very subtle. For example, the dresses below are similar in style and structure. But small differences in the bulleted criteria above differentiate those that are garment-friendly from those that are not:

Not garment-friendly Garment friendly

So, to sum up:

Total dresses Garment-friendly dresses All dresses 8160 619 (8%) Formal gowns 917 38 (4%)

There you have it! As measured by the percentage of garment-friendly off-the-rack dresses available from Macy’s on August 1, 2023, that is how hard it is to find a garment-friendly dress.

Note for commenters: Garments and endowed women’s clothing can be a fraught topic, and everyone has their own feelings and experiences. Please do not assert clothing- or garment-related opinions, beliefs or experiences on behalf of anyone except yourself (eg., “my sister felt…”). Comments will be strictly moderated.

[1] Harder by default: when a dress is not garment-friendly off-the-rack, it becomes more expensive, due to the materials needed to modify the dress (corresponding bolero, jacket, leggings, sweater, lining, hemming) and time-consuming to apply those materials (purchasing, tailoring, etc). And if you buy a non-garment-friendly dress and then find yourself short on the time or money or bandwidth to modify it, you get stuck with a dress you can’t wear.

[2] The detailed minutiae in this assessment are exhausting, perhaps, but they are mental calculations every garment-wearing woman makes every time she acquires a dress (if you have never been a garment-wearing woman, just ask one!).

[3] Significance measured via chi-square test set to a 99% confidence level; p<0.001

[4] Again, I chose Macy’s because it has a reputation for a good garment-friendly selection. I suspect the results would be lower at any other big-box store. But I didn’t measure any other stores so I can’t say.