How hard is it to find a garment-friendly dress?
There are a lot of factors that influence this question, including geography, budget, and the wearer’s personal definition of “garment friendly.” There are at least as many ways to try and answer the question. I decided to narrow it down to a question I thought I could answer in an afternoon:
What percentage of dresses available at Macy’s are garment-friendly off-the-rack? Is there a difference between formal and casual dresses?
If you have a guess, write it down before you read on!
On August 1, 2023, I went to macys.com and filtered for women’s dresses. I chose Macy’s because it is a ubiquitous store across the U.S. and has a reputation among endowed women as a big box store with a higher-than-average selection of modest dresses. I chose dresses as my unit of measurement because they are easily quantifiable, generally constitute an entire outfit of clothing, and are a uniting element of active, endowed LDS women’s clothing: particularly as dresses or skirts are required for sister missionaries, and all-but-required for all other women, at church on Sunday.
The church handbook says “the garment should be worn beneath the outer clothing” and “should not be modified to accommodate different styles of clothing.” Among women who wear garments, feelings and attitudes vary widely about what, exactly, this means. The most common interpretation I’m aware of is that opaque fabric must cover the entire garment, such that evidence of the garment’s presence may be seen in the folds and creases of the outer clothing, but the actual fabric of the garment itself is not visible. This is the definition of “garment-friendly” I used.
I ran the search on August 1 partly because that’s when it occurred to me, and partly because summer is a dress-heavy season (between weddings and hot weather in addition to church). I chose to look for dresses that were garment-friendly off-the-rack (meaning “as-is” when you purchase them). I considered that having to make a dress garment-friendly after purchase made the answer to my underlying question (how hard is it to find a garment-friendly dress) “hard” by default [1].
I included all women’s dresses at Macy’s in every style and size, including plus-size, petite and maternity. Styles included the entire Macy’s selection, including formal, semi-formal, work, and casual dresses. There were 8160 of these dresses. I then used Macy’s internal filters to remove dresses that would categorically be incompatible with garment-wearing. First, I limited the filters to keep only dresses that were knee-length or longer (which left me with 4,942 dresses) and to remove all sleeveless dresses (which left me with 2,402 dresses). Finally, I filtered to remove dresses with “off the shoulder” necklines. My final sample of knee length (or longer), short-sleeve (or-longer) on-the-shoulder dresses was 2,216.
I manually sorted through these to identify any additional dresses that would be incompatible with wearing garments. To assess this, I compared each dress to the women’s garment style available on lds.org that most closely corresponded to its cut and fit [2]. In this stage, I removed any dresses with:
- Unlined lace or sheer sleeves/yoke (such that you could see the garment through the fabric on a woman’s shoulders, arms or upper chest)
- Sleeves that did not fully cover the corner of the model’s shoulder such that the top edge of the garment would be visible, or where the dress shoulder could easily uncover the garment fabric (usually cold shoulder, split sleeves or short flutter sleeves, such that you could see the top of the garment sleeve peeking out beyond the edge of the sleeve on the shoulder/arm)
- Wide boat necks, deep v-necks or other necklines that extended toward the shoulder/chest (such that you realistically might see the edge of the garment extend closer to the neck beyond the neckline of the dress)
- Sleeves / arms that cut around or away from the armpit (such that you could see the underarm of the garment sleeve sticking out past the dress near the woman’s armpit
- Cutouts in any garment-covering part of the dress, eg., shoulders, back or collar (such that the garment would be visible through the cutout openings)
- I found no garment-friendly dresses with cutouts
- Example of non-garment-friendly cutouts
- Slits that extended above the knee (such that the garment might be visible through the slit)
- Any part of the skirt hem/lining that ended above the knee (usually high-low dresses or dresses with lined sheer/lace skirts, such that the garment might be visible below any part of the hem)
For 218 of the 2,216 dresses (10%), I couldn’t tell from the pictures provided whether or not the dress would be compatible with garments. This was usually because there was no clear picture of the underarm cut and, based on the sleeve alone, I couldn’t tell if the dress would cover the underarm of the garment. I discarded these from my sample and was left with 1956 dresses that clearly either could or could not be worn without showing fabric of the wearer’s garment.
With that, I hope you wrote down your guesses because here come the answers….
…of the 1956 dresses that were knee length and had sleeves, 619 (28%) of them could be worn with garments. These 619 dresses represented 8% of Macy’s total selection of 8160 dresses.
What about formal wear?
Using Macy’s filters again, I filtered its 8160 dresses to retain only “formal/black tie” dresses. This left me with 917 formal, floor-length dresses. Filtering to include only dresses with sleeves, I had 419 formal, floor-length, sleeve-having dresses to review manually. Using the same bulleted criteria as above, I manually compared each of these 419 dresses against the garment from lds.org most closely corresponding to its cut and fit, and noting which dresses would and would not be garment-friendly under these criteria. After discarding 29 (7%) dresses because I could not tell whether they were garment-friendly from the pictures provided, I was left with 390 dresses that were clearly either garment-friendly or not.
Guess quickly because here come the answers to part 2…
…38 (10%) of the 390 formal, floor-length dresses with sleeves were compatible with garments, compared to 352 (90%) that were not. These 38 dresses represented just 4% of the 419 formal, floor-length dresses available at Macy’s.
And yes, the difference between 8% of all Macy’s dresses being garment-friendly and 4% of formal Macy’s gowns being garment friendly is, as they say, “statistically significant” [3]. In other words, at Macy’s on August 1, 2023 [4], it was hard to find a garment-friendly dress off the rack, and demonstrably harder to find a garment-friendly formal gown than a regular garment-friendly dress.
These numbers aren’t a perfect estimate, of course. Garments and clothing fit on each woman’s body differently, meaning that clothing that is garment-friendly for one woman is not necessarily garment-friendly for the next. For example, a tall woman with narrow shoulders may find they cannot wear any boat-necked clothing without exposing garments, but v-necks are fine. Meanwhile, v-necks may not be garment-friendly for shorter women with wide shoulders, but these women may be able to wear boat necks with garments easily. I tried to use the most generous measurement in my assessments but my own experiences in garment-wearing likely shaped my judgment in this regard.
Further, women with specific physical considerations – extra tall/short/wide/narrow, those with allergies or sensitivities to certain fabrics, those who use wheelchairs, walkers or other assistive devices – would also need to factor these considerations into their choice of clothing in ways that might intersect with the garment-friendliness of that clothing. For example, many of the garment-friendly formal gowns were neck-to-wrist, neck-to-floor-length gowns made of nylon, polyester, brocade, or other non-breathable fabrics. Women with high heat-sensitivity may find these unwearable, which would remove as possibilities many-to-most of the dresses I classified as “garment-friendly” precisely because of design characteristics that seem correlated with the dress’ garment-friendliness for many other women. The percentage of garment-friendly dresses I identified assumes the wearer has no additional physical considerations, and that is not the case for many women.
These numbers also imply that clothing is interchangeable: for example, that any of the 38 formal gowns identified could be worn to whatever the formal occasion. This is also an oversimplification. Consider, for example, bridesmaid dresses with their varying requirements, formal events with specific color schemes for attendees, and more. Even for the 619 total garment-friendly dresses available at Macy’s, requirements beyond garment-friendliness differentiate dresses a person might wear, for example: to the beach, to the temple, to serve in nursery, to a professional conference. These numbers also say nothing, of course, about the availability of specific styles in specific sizes, the actual fit of the dress on the wearer’s body, or the wearer’s personal preferences as to which dress(es) would feel most comfortable, tasteful or appropriate in their situation.
As I was sifting through these 2,216 dresses I came across some interesting trends. Certain dresses seemed less likely to be garment-friendly. These included: sundresses, dresses with a tailored structure, solid dark or white dresses, dresses with eyelet or formal lace (I found only two among the 2,216 dresses I reviewed), and dresses with asymmetric, square or sweetheart necklines.
On the other hand, certain dresses seemed more likely to be garment-friendly. These included: wrap or faux-wrap dresses, shirtdresses, boho dresses, sheath dresses, dresses with bold or animal prints, and dresses with crew-cut necklines.
Of these more-likely-to-be-garment-friendly dresses, the difference between garment-friendly and non-garment friendly clothing was often very subtle. For example, the dresses below are similar in style and structure. But small differences in the bulleted criteria above differentiate those that are garment-friendly from those that are not:
So, to sum up:
|Total dresses
|Garment-friendly dresses
|All dresses
|8160
|619 (8%)
|Formal gowns
|917
|38 (4%)
There you have it! As measured by the percentage of garment-friendly off-the-rack dresses available from Macy’s on August 1, 2023, that is how hard it is to find a garment-friendly dress.
Note for commenters: Garments and endowed women’s clothing can be a fraught topic, and everyone has their own feelings and experiences. Please do not assert clothing- or garment-related opinions, beliefs or experiences on behalf of anyone except yourself (eg., “my sister felt…”). Comments will be strictly moderated.
[1] Harder by default: when a dress is not garment-friendly off-the-rack, it becomes more expensive, due to the materials needed to modify the dress (corresponding bolero, jacket, leggings, sweater, lining, hemming) and time-consuming to apply those materials (purchasing, tailoring, etc). And if you buy a non-garment-friendly dress and then find yourself short on the time or money or bandwidth to modify it, you get stuck with a dress you can’t wear.
[2] The detailed minutiae in this assessment are exhausting, perhaps, but they are mental calculations every garment-wearing woman makes every time she acquires a dress (if you have never been a garment-wearing woman, just ask one!).
[3] Significance measured via chi-square test set to a 99% confidence level; p<0.001
[4] Again, I chose Macy’s because it has a reputation for a good garment-friendly selection. I suspect the results would be lower at any other big-box store. But I didn’t measure any other stores so I can’t say.
Comments
I was particularly intrigued by this post, having had discouraging attempts finding a mother of the bride dress recently, and agree with the difficulty! I smiled because your bottom right picture at the end is the one I actually bought, at Macy’s.
Last year I searched in EVERY store in Salt Lake City for a mother of the groom dress. The only garment friendly dresses were hideous -reminiscent of Scarlet O’Hara wearing the drapes. The only option was a jacket dress. I searched online. Attractive options were more than $800. I have a black tie affair this winter. I am opting for dress slacks and a stunning sweater with fantastic heels.
Seems like friendly-garment dresses are meant to appeal to older women. Non-garment-friendly dresses are meant to appeal to younger women. Which makes sense, really.
I have no business in the comments section on this post, except that I want to add a note of thanks and praise. This is good work. Thank you.
Wow, so much research went into this. Thanks for proving statistically what we women all know. It s hard to find a dress that works with temple garments.
This is why the young women need to learn how to sew. If they are going to put so much pressure on the YW to marry in the temple, they need to also teach them “survival in temple garments 101.” Sewing skills are handy, especially for formal and bridesmaids gowns, which are much harder because of the delicate fabrics than regular church dresses. You can spend your time going frantically to every store in SLC, order online and hope it really is garment friendly, or spend those 40 hours sewing.
But, was taught how to babysit, how to make cookies for the YM, how to make a toilet paper wedding dress, and other such skills in YW, but no sewing. As a YW leader, my beehives wanted to learn to sew and it was the parents who gave us crap about it.
Anyway, so glad I don’t have to deal with this issue any longer and happy to skip church and glad that good black dress pants are good for funerals. And I’ll put a pretty blouse with the black dress pants for any wedding.
Thanks for laying this calculus out explicitly. I’ve started wearing pants to church regularly and it is such a time/energy saver. I don’t have to shave my legs or wear tights, I don’t have to pin anything or make sure my garments aren’t showing. I don’t have to try and find a dress that is perfect except for _______. I don’t have to wear a shirt under my dress to make it modest (and now I’ve got 4 layers on and it’s 118 degrees outside). I live in the Mormon Belt so I get looks and passive/aggressive comments for wearing pants, though. I tell ya, you can’t win.
This! Plus, I live in the south, where sundresses are the norm from April through September. I gave up on finding dresses in brick and mortar stores over a decade ago. Lands’ End would sometimes have a choice or two, but my Sunday options were wearing out faster than I could replace them.
Five or so years ago, though, a friend sent me a link to the website where I buy what I call my Ms. Frizzle dresses (svahausa.com), and that’s all I wear now. Do I get odd looks for my dresses with octopuses, glow-in-the-dark jellyfish, penguins, homophones, digits of pi, books, mitosis stages, sharks, etc.? (Buying a few a year has built up quite a collection.) Yup! I’ve cemented my position as a ward weirdo, but they’re comfy, have great pockets and are machine washable. Feels like a win to me! (Sorry about this sounding like a promotional post.)
I went shopping for a new dress recently. Walked into j c penny and a couple other stores. There were racks of dresses but found very few that weren’t sleeveless or barely to the knee. I told my husband how frustrating it is for women when our choices are so restricted. He can walk into into any store for a shirt and pair of pants and garments don’t even cross his mind.
Very nice work, Laura.
That beige dress—top left—looks like Eve’s outfit. Slits? The last time I purchased garments—2016–I was shocked how short the panties were. Seems like they could totally work with slits and mid-thigh shorts. I had stopped wearing garments by them. I was buying new styles out of curiosity.
Wore them for 35+ years, including in the hot humid South for 20 of those.
I was going to say, “This is why I make all my dresses”, but then I realized that most dress patterns suffer from the same issues, and altering a pattern is at least as hard as adding a jacket to a RTW dress. Not to mention the time it takes!
Thank you for collecting hard data on an issue that every garment-wearing woman has known intuitively for many years. I love this research and am grateful for your efforts. Please show it to men in power.
Men can wear 95%+ of clothes for sale with garments with no problem. For women, finding garment-friendly clothing really requires a LOT of shopping, troubleshooting, buying extra undershirts and jackets and wearing multiple layers. And then after all that, you still often show lots of weird lines, lace and seams. There is a reason why most LDS women KNOW when other women are wearing garments or not. It is because it is often really easy to see the garments and garment lines despite efforts to cover with modest clothes.
I have for a long time fantasized about creating a powerpoint to show to the President of the Church and the Quorum of the 12. This presentation would consist of 50 slides of women wearing clothes that all appear to be garment friendly (the outfits have sleeves and are knee length etc). I would have the men rate each outfit on whether or not it could be worn with garments. Then at the end I would reveal that NONE of them actually work with garments! You thought they did! They do not work! I would explain why (showing the armpit issue, cut-outs, asymmetrical necklines, slits etc etc etc). Then they would be so surprised! And they would say, “Oh we had no idea! We didn’t know this was so hard for women. We are now outlawing garments forever! No more garments!” Haha.
This is of course not even touching on garment fit and function issues with menstruation, pregnancy, and breastfeeding etc.
Martie/Martine: I actually had the exact same thought about that particular dress, which gave me some pause in classifying it. But Eve must have been wearing a shade shirt after she left the Garden of Eden because there’s no way the underarm of the garment wouldn’t show if that model raised her arms!
Anita & Klee: congratulations on your successful purchases! Anita, I suppose, knowing you got it from Macy’s, I had at least a 1/38 chance of nailing it — and even higher if you don’t like metallic fabric :-)
ReTx: That doesn’t really track with Anita or Klee’s experiences shopping for mother of the bride/groom dresses… if you are saying that you think the dresses shown on the right look more matronly than the ones on the left, remember that, once endowed, the injunction to wear garments is equally applicable to all ages.
Anna & CRC: Yes. And sewing. is. HARD. For me, it’s even harder than wearing 4 layers (bra, garment, shade shirt, shirt) on a 100+ degree day. Every time I’ve tried to sew anything more complicated than a pillow I’ve literally ended in tears, and I’m not a crier.
I long ago gave up worrying whether the neckline of my garment top is on show under a shirt. So long as the markings on not on show, I don’t understand why it matters. There’s no way I’d wear an additional shirt between the garment too and outer shirt..
That said, great post. Great analysis.
Dresses are more formal than I usually get.. I’ve worn trousers ever since the first wear pants to church event. So I haven’t really had to worry too much about dresses.
I did take a look at the geeky dress website recommended by a commenter. They look like a lot of fun, and sound practical.
I do sew, so have made dresses and skirts in the distant past.
@ECH amen!
@everyone who suggests sewing: that is a resource luxury (of time, skill, and cost for machine/supplies) that many women don’t have–no one would suggest men should just sew their father of the groom suit if they can’t find one for the wedding
@Laura when you consider that most weddings women are shopping for have particular color schemes, 4% of potential inventory gives so little to work with, let alone considering palette constraints! (When I started reading your post, I knew it’s always hard to shop as an endowed female but guessed it was closer to 1/3. This has been so eye-opening to have validating data)
I love this so much. It is so validating to see the struggle quantified.
“I love this research and am grateful for your efforts. Please show it to men in power.”
Great comment @ECH and it’s made me wonder why we don’t each consider ourselves as having our own power. The men in power only have as much power as we give them. It’s taken me a long time to realize that I don’t have to wait for new garment designs or garment rule changes to simply begin wearing underclothing that is functional for my body, the climate I live in, and other needs I may have. I started to realize how strange it would be to an outsider looking in to realize that I purchase my underclothing from a church. Owning my life is a work in progress but at this point I can’t imagine any other way.
Garments make me look at least five pounds heavier, just from the bulk they add, not to mention creases and bumps. I agree with the comments—a special emphatic YES to everything ECH said. We are wearing a version of 19th century men’s underwear. I’ve worn them for 40+ years, but am finally coming to the end of my rope, asking myself if I should give up my temple recommend and ditch them forever. So sick of battling with garments!
It is a brilliant post. Like PC says, I’m getting to the end of my tether. No clothing can possibly be comfortable and functional for all body shapes. It’s very difficult to even buy a pair of underpants that suit all builds, let alone a layer that is supposed to be worn at all times against the skin. I have permanent marks on my body from wearing them and skin problems, and it baffles me that my body is designed to sweat by my Maker and we wad it in clothing 24/7. At this point, 40 plus years, this is making me give up on my appearance. Is the practice designed to make us do that I wonder? Is that what modesty is?It’s always made me feel sexless. Is it meant to be a disincentive to sex? I’m really at breaking point with a re-design that has made things worse for me, a website that is difficult to navigate and costs of constantly trying to get this right. At this point I’m glad my daughters don’t have the burdens of being endowed.
Show it to the men in power. They will shrug and say “gee, OUR wives never complained” and consider the matter closed.
I’m not surprised that Macy’s 10% is considered a GOOD amount. We are conditioned to accept so very, very little. Look at the percentage of female speakers in General Conference.
Interesting research piece – I appreciate all the time and effort it must have taken. I’m sure there’s not one endowed woman who would disagree with how difficult and limiting it is to buy attractive, affordable clothes to wear that cover the garment. I have a very limited number of pieces I can wear on Sundays and will often wear pants in the winter. The podcast – At Last She Said It – had an excellent episode on garments with a woman (can’t remember her name at the moment) who went to bat on the issue and met with higher ups who are assigned to temple clothing. It was obvious that many of the issues that are of great concern to woman had never crossed these leaders minds. Not surprising really. There have been small improvements over the years but nothing that would compare to having more women making some of the decisions.