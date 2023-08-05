Agnostos Theos: Paul at the Aeropagus

by

Under the blessing of Heaven, let the buyers now appear at the sales-room. We shall put up for sale philosophies of every type and all manner of creeds; and if anyone is unable to pay cash, he is to name a surety and pay next year.—Lucian, “Philosophies for Sale,” c/150 CE

Lucian, the father of Mennippean satire, spared no philosophy in his humorous dialogue, “Philosophies for Sale.” The scene he sets is something like an ancient Greek version of a college majors fair. An unnamed buyer walks through a marketplace in which adherents of the days’ common ethical systems hawk their wares like so many fish peddlers. Everyone is there: Pythagoreans, Atomists, Cynics, Heracletians, skeptics, and, of course, Stoics and Epicureans.

I bring these last two philosophical schools up because they are the two that Luke mentions in Acts 17:

Also some Epicurean and Stoic philosophers debated with him. Some said, “What does this pretentious babbler want to say?” Others said, “He seems to be a proclaimer of foreign divinities.” (This was because he was telling the good news about Jesus and the resurrection.) (Acts 17:18)

These two schools were among the most popular ethics systems in the Greco-Roman world. The Epicureans were utilitarians who believed (and really, who doesn’t?) that pain is bad and should be minimized, while pleasure is good and should be maximized. Stoics, on the other hand, believed that we live in a world that we can’t control, so we should learn to live in harmony with whatever happens.

Neither Epicureanism nor Stoicism was a religion as we understand the term today. And, other than Christians and Jews, neither was anybody else. This is important to understand as we try to interpret Paul. When most people today think of a religion, they are really thinking about two different functions: 1) a set of beliefs about a god or gods, an afterlife, and a cosmological system beyond human experience; and 2) an ethical system that tries to answer the question, “how should I behave in this life?”

For moderns, especially in the West, these two functions seem like they have always gone together. Think of the “two great commandments”—Love the Lord thy God with all your heart, might mind and strength (a belief about God) and Love your neighbor as yourself (an ethical principle). But most of the ancient world saw things differently.

The Greek and Roman gods were not moral agents to be emulated or obeyed; they were powerful forces of nature that had to be placated. The gods didn’t really prescribe an ethical code. They just wanted sacrifice and recognition. And placating the gods was a civic act rather than an ethical one. Celebrations of the gods were proclaimed and sponsored by the state, and patriotic citizens paid the proper respect to the state’s many deities.

Ethics, on the other hand, came from reason and philosophy. Schools like Stoicism and Epicureanism were not trying to discover the moral will of the gods. They were the best attempts of humans to define and systematize a good life. As Lucian showed, they involved the kind of “lo, here” and “lo, there” jostling for adherents of the sort that we now associate with religious denominations.

Paul’s speech in Athens is the culmination of the arguments that he makes throughout the Book of Acts. The location is important. The King James Bible calls it Mars Hill. But every other translation calls it the Hill of Ares (remember, Ares and Mars are sort of the same guy), or the “Aeropagus.” The site had both mythic and political connotations. Mythically, it is where Orestes was tried by a jury for the murder of his mother, Clymnestra—a spectacular trial that Aeschylus presents as the founding event of Athenian rule of law. When the Romans conquered Greece, the Aeropagus became a seat of local government where trials for serious offenses were conducted.

Does that mean that Paul was on trial before the council? Probably not. Though “Aeropagus” could mean either the council or the place that they met, the context fairly clearly discusses a place and not a tribunal. But it is a symbolically significant place for Paul’s great sermon to occur, for it is at the Aeropagus that Paul defends Christianity from the most potentially serious charge it faced in the first generation: that it taught people to disregard the gods of the state.

Luke sets the scene for this defense in the first part of Chapter 17, which is set in Thessolonika rather than Athens. Here, after Paul and Silas began to attract some converts, mobs formed in the marketplace accusing them of “acting contrary to the decrees of the emperor, saying that there is another king named Jesus” (Acts 17:7). Such a cry framed Paul and Silas as enemies of the state. It created the (probably unwarranted) fear among Romans that the Christians would bring the wrath of the gods down upon them and the (probably very warranted) fear among the Greeks that they would bring the wrath of the Romans Empire.

This, I suspect, is why the charge of the Epicureans and the Stoics—that Paul “seems to be a proclaimer of foreign divinities” (Acts 17: 18) prompted such a strong response. This was a charge that could bring the entire Church down. So Paul responded with his famous sermon about the agnostos theos, or the “unknown god”:

Then Paul stood in front of the Areopagus and said, “Athenians, I see how extremely spiritual you are in every way. For as I went through the city and looked carefully at the objects of your worship, I found among them an altar with the inscription, ‘To an unknown god.’ What therefore you worship as unknown, this I proclaim to you. The God who made the world and everything in it, he who is Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in shrines made by human hands. (Acts 17:22-24)

Paul uses some impressive rhetorical legerdemain here. The philosophers are basically asking him the question, “who is this God you are talking about?” Paul knows from recent experience that this could end badly. So he tells a new story. The Athenians are so spiritual, he suggests, that they have an “unknown god” that they propitiate just in case they missed one. And, in fact, they did miss one. And that’s what he wants to talk about.

We need not imagine that Paul was going too far down the path of comparing the Christian God to the gods of the Greco-Roman pantheon. He was probably just trying to make his point without precipitating a treason charge or another mob. But he uses this entry point to challenge his audience’s conception of what worshipping a God means.

Remember that both Epicurean and Stoicism were elaborate and all-encompassing ethical systems. They provided a set of postulates that could be used as the starting points for moral reasoning. But those postulates did not include devotion to any particular deity because they did not see deities as moral agents. They “believed in” Gods in the way that people today believe in front yards. They were there, and they required a certain amount of maintenance. If you didn’t take care of the maintenance issues, then there would be consequences, so you had to pay some occasional attention. But nobody cared what their front yard thought about helping widows.

The gods of Athens and Rome were fundamentally selfish. They did not care whether or not human beings, as a whole, were happy. They only cared that humans give them stuff, mainly large hunks of meat in the form of sacrifices. The urgent message that Paul needed to impart to his interlocutors was that God had opinions about what humans did and whether or not humans should be happy.

This message was profoundly metaphysical because it posited the almost unimaginably good news that human beings could be resurrected and saved from the dreary and undifferentiated afterlife of both the Odyssey and the Aeneid. But it was also sublimely ethical because it suggested that humans should believe and do certain things and that those things will affect one’s spiritual status. But most importantly, Paul drew from some of Rome’s poets an image for deity that contradicted most of what he saw when he visited the Aeropagus: “For we too are his offspring,” Paul concludes, and “we ought not to think that the deity is like gold or silver or stone, an image formed by the art and imagination of mortals” (Acts 17: 28-29).