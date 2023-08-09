When I talk with others about how difficult it is to find garment-friendly clothing for women, the conversation usually quickly turns to the question “so whose problem is it?” Usually, the main thrust of the conversation suggests it’s the fashion industry’s fault. That argument goes something along the lines of:
It’s terrible, isn’t it? Why does the fashion industry make such skimpy clothes for women, anyway? If it would just make more modest clothing, finding and wearing garment-friendly clothing wouldn’t be such a burden for LDS women.
Sometimes, that line of thinking is paired with the idea that we, as women, could reduce the burden ourselves:
Everyone has to make sacrifices for their covenants – just look at the pioneers. We just need to channel our faith like they did and know this difficulty will be for our good. Won’t that make it feel like less of a burden to find and wear garment-friendly clothing?
So, whose problem is it? Who did sin, this woman or the fashion industry, that she finds it hard to dress in garment-friendly clothing?
Let’s unpack these questions:
Who did sin? The fashion industry? Why don’t they make more modest clothes?
Well, first, the issue here isn’t modesty, it’s garment-friendliness. Plenty of Macy’s dresses were modest – 28% were knee-length and had sleeves – just only 8% of them were garment-friendly. Moreover, if modesty were the issue, this ostentatious dress shirt included in Kaylee’s research over at Exponent II (when looking for garment-unfriendly men’s business and semiformal wear) would be prohibited to LDS men, and this practical, conventionally modest dress based on my research looking for garment-friendly women’s dresses would not be prohibited to LDS women.
|Garment-friendly immodest men’s
dress shirt:
|Garment-unfriendly modest women’s
dress:
But the cash money dress shirt is fine and the black business dress is not (on multiple counts). So, leaving the rest of the (moral) modesty issue to unpack another day, the issue at hand here is (practical) garment-friendliness.
Why doesn’t the fashion industry make more garment-friendly clothing? Well… why would they? They have no covenant to uphold, and garment-wearing women of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with our very detailed wardrobe requirements, constitute far fewer than 8% of their clientele.
But also, what would it matter if they did? If the entire fashion industry woke up tomorrow morning and said, “you know what? Let’s make clothes androgynous,” or “let’s model clothes for women off of their cut and fit for men,” or even “let’s model clothes for men off of their cut and fit for women,” would that ease LDS women’s ability to find garment-friendly clothing?
Not likely, because the fashion industry has already done those things [1]. The androgynous clothes? How would most wards react to my (female) friend who wears an androgynous white collared shirt and black suit pants every Sunday? And her outfit is truly gender-neutral: both shirt and pants are neatly tailored to her body and she doesn’t even wear a tie.
My (female) friend’s perpetual church outfit looks something like this, tucked in and with more sensible shoes:
Re: women’s clothes cut to look like men’s clothes or men’s clothes cut to look like women’s clothes? These exist. All over the place. (For the sake of consistency, I limited these links to clothing at Macy’s). However, the church handbook is adamant that members not wear clothing typically associated with a sex they were not assigned at birth. In particular, general authorities encourage women to dress in ways that are feminine and not to copy men’s clothing. Which is why my friend’s solution is seen as countercultural and even, sometimes, rebellious.
In other words, no matter how accepted tank tops and sub-garment-length shorts become for men in broader society, nor how many women choose to wear loose t-shirts and basketball shorts (which, by the way, are generally more garment-friendly on men than women), nothing the mass fashion industry can reasonably do [1] will meaningfully ease the challenges women face finding garment-friendly clothing for church, business and formal occasions (again, just 8% of Macy’s dresses and 4% of formal gowns), nor impose them on LDS men (again for whom, as Kaylee found, basically everything is garment friendly).
Who did sin? This woman? What if she had faith like the pioneers?
I suspect that if, on top of all their other challenges, pioneer women could only wear 8% of the fabrics/dresses/patterns they had access to, Brigham Young would have heard about it. Moreover, the scriptures tell us over and over and over and over that faithfulness does not give a person a pass on experiencing hardship.
But the irrelevance of this question goes far deeper than that. We simply should never compare trials. Nor should we judge another person based on our perception of their trials. God would hear from almost none of us if only the people suffering from the worst trials were allowed to ask for relief. And God wants to hear from all of us.
So God looks on the heart; our view from the outside is limited. All we can see, really, among the pioneers and each other, are women who voluntarily shouldered some burden in order to live up to their covenants as they understood them. And we have heard some women report feeling sanctified in that struggle.
So this is my question: if a person is carrying an extra burden, should we abandon them to their struggle as a sanctifying end in and of itself? Are the daily challenges of life not sanctifying enough? Should Brigham Young have asked the pioneers not to use the railroad once it was completed in 1869 so that more saints could struggle across the plains in a handcart?
Are today’s women less deserving of compassion, grace or support?
So who did sin, this woman or the fashion industry, that dressing in garment-friendly clothing feels like such a burden to her?
I think neither. Feeling that something is a hardship isn’t a sin, and neither is failing to comply with a covenant you haven’t made.
But, at the end of the day, whose problem is it? Like the blind man in Jesus’ parable, while others stand around pointing fingers, the cost and consequences are borne squarely and almost exclusively by the burdened person(s), alone.
***
[1] This is one reason the distinction between “modesty” and “garment-friendliness” is so important. Acknowledging that the fashion industry has no outsized responsibility to produce garment-friendly clothing does not let it off the hook for other issues. Based on this dedicated history, Western fashion does indeed sexualize and objectify women’s bodies more than men’s, pressure gender performance, and has provided 700+ years of gender-based double standards in clothing fit, comfort and acceptability. There is nothing new under the sun.
Comments
First, when I read those percentages, 8% and 4% I wondered just what is the percentage of the adult female population who wear garments? How comparable are they? Secondly, I checked out the ladies at church Sun. and found the majority seemed to be wearing skirts and blouses, myself included. That may be in part, because of the average age in our ward. After a certain age I found dresses just did not fit my lumpy body very well, whereas a skirt and blouse can be chosen to cover a multitude of sins, so to speak. Also, crepey skin, wrinkles and varicose veins are best covered and unfortunately cover considerably more of my person than my garments do.
Men’s garments are really just long boxers and a t-shirt – which is to say, they’re basically men’s underwear. Thus, they work with men’s clothing.
Women’s garments bear no resemblance to women’s underwear. There was a comment to your last post in which somebody linked to a podcast where the speaker suggested offering a slip as an alternative. Since our garments are clearly symbolic and not utile (you still need a bra, they’re period-unfriendly, etc.) i think that’s a brilliant idea. Scoop-necked or v-necked, give us the option; above the knee; markings in all the right places – and I bet we’d have a lot more viable dress options. Plus it would give us a break from those garment bottoms that can really chafe. Granted, unless the slip was sleeveless there would still be a problem with cap sleeves, but it still sounds a lot better than what we’re talking about here.
As my sister recently said to me: The crux of the issue is that “modest/conservative/acceptable” is not the same as “garment-friendly,” and I’m not sure that a) men in charge know this and b) that striving for garment-friendly clothing is a manageable/holy goal due to the amount of time, money and discomfort that it creates
I know this is seriously frowned upon, but I all but gave up wearing my garments a few years ago. They became a massive burden, a wall almost, blocking me from seeing the great view beyond what was right in front of me. Is that wrong and selfish and any number of other horrible things? Maybe. Probably. At this point in my journey, I am at peace with it.
My underwear being “regulated” makes me very uncomfortable and I really had no idea what I was committing myself to when I was endowed. (Not too unlike an 8 year old making the commitments of baptism at what I think too young an age.)
Again, I know that a lot of people will react strongly to my perspective. That is ok.
My clothes were garment friendly until they redesigned the women’s tops. Now my previously garment friendly tops are no longer garment friendly. The curve of my garment tops is at least 2″ higher than previous designs. I did not sin. And I am appreciative that the tops no longer slide off my shoulders as they did previously, but I am frustrated that I am having to buy new tops. I can make some of them work but I have to make sure to pull the tops up several times a day. I am slowly replacing them but I can’t afford to completely change my wardrobe in a few months. I have been working on it for two years. Women’s t-shirts no longer work, I have to use men’s. Blouses that previously worked, no longer do. I notice the men’s tops didn’t change.
Okay, I’ll chime in… But be forewarned, I am a grumpy old man!
1. We really need to discard the notion that pants or slacks are inappropriate for women on Sunday. And I think they can be quite feminine. But what do I know?
2. I think the cap sleeve thing on women’s garments should be cut off and all garment bottoms should only extend to mid-thigh.
Okay, I’ve succumbed once again to my male inclination to fix complex problems by slashing rules and whacking things off. My apologies.
P.S. My wife wears a dress just like the one on the model which is noted as being not garment friendly. How so? Last I checked, my wife wore garments to church. Have I been married all these years to a garment rebel?
Old Man: I can’t speak for Laura’s assertion that the black dress is not garment-friendly. My closet is full of similar cut dresses that have worked just fine with G’s for me over the years. Perhaps it has a slit in the back? If so, yes, it’s going to show the garments. Also, there’s an issue with anything not below the knee for shorter women as their garments tend to land well below the kneecap, much longer usually than the legs in their husbands’ garments. I’m taller than average for women.
I appreciate your comments! I don’t think the inclination to simplify is usually a bad thing :-)
If you click on the link you can see the two problems with the dress: first, there is an overlap slit in the front that goes up to mid-thigh; second, the underarm of the sleeve is cut low and wide enough that garments (at least mine) would show above it.