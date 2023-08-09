by

When I talk with others about how difficult it is to find garment-friendly clothing for women, the conversation usually quickly turns to the question “so whose problem is it?” Usually, the main thrust of the conversation suggests it’s the fashion industry’s fault. That argument goes something along the lines of:

It’s terrible, isn’t it? Why does the fashion industry make such skimpy clothes for women, anyway? If it would just make more modest clothing, finding and wearing garment-friendly clothing wouldn’t be such a burden for LDS women.

Sometimes, that line of thinking is paired with the idea that we, as women, could reduce the burden ourselves:

Everyone has to make sacrifices for their covenants – just look at the pioneers. We just need to channel our faith like they did and know this difficulty will be for our good. Won’t that make it feel like less of a burden to find and wear garment-friendly clothing?

So, whose problem is it? Who did sin, this woman or the fashion industry, that she finds it hard to dress in garment-friendly clothing?

Let’s unpack these questions:

Who did sin? The fashion industry? Why don’t they make more modest clothes?

Well, first, the issue here isn’t modesty, it’s garment-friendliness. Plenty of Macy’s dresses were modest – 28% were knee-length and had sleeves – just only 8% of them were garment-friendly. Moreover, if modesty were the issue, this ostentatious dress shirt included in Kaylee’s research over at Exponent II (when looking for garment-unfriendly men’s business and semiformal wear) would be prohibited to LDS men, and this practical, conventionally modest dress based on my research looking for garment-friendly women’s dresses would not be prohibited to LDS women.

Garment-friendly immodest men’s

dress shirt:

Garment-unfriendly modest women’s

dress:



But the cash money dress shirt is fine and the black business dress is not (on multiple counts). So, leaving the rest of the (moral) modesty issue to unpack another day, the issue at hand here is (practical) garment-friendliness.

Why doesn’t the fashion industry make more garment-friendly clothing? Well… why would they? They have no covenant to uphold, and garment-wearing women of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with our very detailed wardrobe requirements, constitute far fewer than 8% of their clientele.

But also, what would it matter if they did? If the entire fashion industry woke up tomorrow morning and said, “you know what? Let’s make clothes androgynous,” or “let’s model clothes for women off of their cut and fit for men,” or even “let’s model clothes for men off of their cut and fit for women,” would that ease LDS women’s ability to find garment-friendly clothing?

Not likely, because the fashion industry has already done those things [1]. The androgynous clothes? How would most wards react to my (female) friend who wears an androgynous white collared shirt and black suit pants every Sunday? And her outfit is truly gender-neutral: both shirt and pants are neatly tailored to her body and she doesn’t even wear a tie.

My (female) friend’s perpetual church outfit looks something like this, tucked in and with more sensible shoes:

Re: women’s clothes cut to look like men’s clothes or men’s clothes cut to look like women’s clothes? These exist. All over the place. (For the sake of consistency, I limited these links to clothing at Macy’s). However, the church handbook is adamant that members not wear clothing typically associated with a sex they were not assigned at birth. In particular, general authorities encourage women to dress in ways that are feminine and not to copy men’s clothing. Which is why my friend’s solution is seen as countercultural and even, sometimes, rebellious.

In other words, no matter how accepted tank tops and sub-garment-length shorts become for men in broader society, nor how many women choose to wear loose t-shirts and basketball shorts (which, by the way, are generally more garment-friendly on men than women), nothing the mass fashion industry can reasonably do [1] will meaningfully ease the challenges women face finding garment-friendly clothing for church, business and formal occasions (again, just 8% of Macy’s dresses and 4% of formal gowns), nor impose them on LDS men (again for whom, as Kaylee found, basically everything is garment friendly).

Who did sin? This woman? What if she had faith like the pioneers?

I suspect that if, on top of all their other challenges, pioneer women could only wear 8% of the fabrics/dresses/patterns they had access to, Brigham Young would have heard about it. Moreover, the scriptures tell us over and over and over and over that faithfulness does not give a person a pass on experiencing hardship.

But the irrelevance of this question goes far deeper than that. We simply should never compare trials. Nor should we judge another person based on our perception of their trials. God would hear from almost none of us if only the people suffering from the worst trials were allowed to ask for relief. And God wants to hear from all of us.

So God looks on the heart; our view from the outside is limited. All we can see, really, among the pioneers and each other, are women who voluntarily shouldered some burden in order to live up to their covenants as they understood them. And we have heard some women report feeling sanctified in that struggle.

So this is my question: if a person is carrying an extra burden, should we abandon them to their struggle as a sanctifying end in and of itself? Are the daily challenges of life not sanctifying enough? Should Brigham Young have asked the pioneers not to use the railroad once it was completed in 1869 so that more saints could struggle across the plains in a handcart?

Are today’s women less deserving of compassion, grace or support?

So who did sin, this woman or the fashion industry, that dressing in garment-friendly clothing feels like such a burden to her?

I think neither. Feeling that something is a hardship isn’t a sin, and neither is failing to comply with a covenant you haven’t made.

But, at the end of the day, whose problem is it? Like the blind man in Jesus’ parable, while others stand around pointing fingers, the cost and consequences are borne squarely and almost exclusively by the burdened person(s), alone.

***

[1] This is one reason the distinction between “modesty” and “garment-friendliness” is so important. Acknowledging that the fashion industry has no outsized responsibility to produce garment-friendly clothing does not let it off the hook for other issues. Based on this dedicated history, Western fashion does indeed sexualize and objectify women’s bodies more than men’s, pressure gender performance, and has provided 700+ years of gender-based double standards in clothing fit, comfort and acceptability. There is nothing new under the sun.