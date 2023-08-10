How to Address Right-Wing Extremism Among LDS Members

Yesterday, the FBI shot and killed Craig Robertson at his Provo home while attempting to serve a search warrant. Based on media reports, Robertson appears to have been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a right-wing extremist who threatened violence against the President of the United States and fantasized (online, at least) about murdering people he perceived as his political enemies.
We don’t know a lot of details about the service of the warrant or the shooting. It shouldn’t need to be said, but I’m going to say it anyway: his death is tragic. Yes, the things he wrote were not only disgusting, but actually evil. Still, the penalty for being evil is not death: threats against the President or the Vice President are punishable by a fine and/or not more than five years in prison.[fn1]
At the same time, I’m sympathetic to the FBI having a hair trigger here. Robertson had guns, and had made threats not only against the President and various politicians, but against FBI agents themselves. On three days in March he posted “TO MY FRIENDS IN THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF IDIOTS: I KNOW YOU’RE READING THIS AND YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW CLOSE YOUR AGENTS CAME TO ‘VIOLENT ERADICATION,'”, “TO MY FRIENDS IN THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF IDIOTS: I KNOW YOU’RE READING THIS AND YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW CLOSE YOUR AGENTS CAME TO ‘BANG,'” and “THE FBI TRIED TO INTERFERE WITH MY FREE SPEECH RIGHT IN MY DRIVEWAY. MY 45ACP WAS READY TO SMOKE ‘EM!!!”
We don’t know whether Robertson was carrying, pointing, or firing a gun when the FBI tried to serve the warrant. We don’t know whether the shooting was legally justified. But in a better world, Robertson would still be alive, either because he hadn’t made his stupid and terroristic threats or because the FBI had subdued him by other than shooting him. But to be clear: (a) his death is not something to celebrate, and (b) his death isn’t the result of unjustifiable FBI overreach.
With that said, the LDS church has a right-wing extremist problem. It’s not just Robertson. Ammon Bundy and his family have been engaging in violent right-wing insurrection. Members of the church participated in the January 6 insurrection.
Now, the church and Robertson’s ward members are not directly responsible for his violent threats (or for the Bundys’ behavior or for the January 6 rioters). I’ve seen people suggest that Robertson’s ward members should have taken more seriously his Facebook posts and, perhaps that, in light of them, he shouldn’t have had a calling. Which is possible, if his ward members or bishop were aware of them. But different wards seem to have different cultures around Facebook. I suspect, for instance, that I’m only connected to my wife and two or three other people in my ward on Facebook. If his ward members were unaware of his online extremism, I don’t see any reason why they should be expected to react to it.
But the church could be more direct in its condemnation of violent right-wing extremism. Yes, it condemned “violence and lawless behavior” (which was a good move!). Yes, Pres. Oaks has championed civility in public political discourse. But these messages don’t seem to be sticking. Or, at least, they’re not being received by the people who need to hear them.
But the church could! In researching my forthcoming book,[fn2] I came across discussions of LDS tax protestors in the 1970s. Basically, by the 1960s, tax protest had become a big thing in the South and in the West, including in Utah. But members of the church put a uniquely LDS gloss to tax protest, with one man claiming had had a “deep religious conviction” that the federal income tax was unconstitutional.[fn3] A Salt Lake-based precious metals dealer told the LA Times that Utah was at the heart of the tax protest movement, with 14,000 people actively opposing and defying the tax law.
The IRS disputed his claim. But whether or not members of the church were leading, or disproportionately participating in, the tax protest movement, the perception that they were proved an embarrassment to the church. In an October 1972 Conference address, President Harold B. Lee said,
“Now there is another danger that confronts us. There seem to be those among us who are as wolves among the flock, trying to lead some who are weak and unwary among Church members, according to reports that have reached us, who are taking the law into their own hands by refusing to pay their income tax because they have some political disagreement with constituted authorities.”[fn4]
Instead, Pres. Lee said, members must not “break the laws of the land.”
The following year, the church followed up with a Priesthood Bulletin in which it said that tax protestors should not speak in priesthood or sacrament meetings, firesides, or other places they could propound their anti-tax ideology.
These statements actually were not as effective as one would expect so, in 1976, the church announced that conviction for tax fraud or evasion would automatically lead to disciplinary proceedings, and instructed bishops to ask known tax protestors about their tax payments during temple recommend interviews.
And that seemed to turn the tide. That same year, Utah’s IRS director announced that he saw a shift in tax protest in Utah. But that shift required direct (and repeated) language from church leaders as well as ecclesiastical penalties for failing to comply.
Now, does that mean that no member of the church today is a tax protestor? Absolutely not. And there’s no way to know whether Robertson would have made terroristic threats if the church had been more direct and aggressive about rooting out right-wing extremism.
But there’s reason to think it would have reduced the chances. After all, as an active member of the church, presumably a clear statement by the church that this type of behavior was absolutely inappropriate (along with potential sanctions) would have made him think twice about his behavior.[fn5]
And even if it didn’t, to the extent it is clear that church culture condemns that type of behavior and rhetoric, he would have found a less-receptive (or, at least, smaller) audience for his violent threats (assuming, of course, that most people who saw his Facebook posts were his coreligionists). This type of cultural approbation would do at least some work toward stemming the types of rhetorical violence and extremism that bled into the real world with actual violence and extremism.
Robertson’s death was tragic. His Facebook posts were disgusting. And, even though I believe that this type of violent right-wing extremism is embraced by a tiny minority of church members, it is prevalent and accepted enough that the church needs to be direct and forceful in quashing it. And, based on its experience in the 1970s, the church is capable of being direct and forceful.
[fn1] The Supreme Court has made clear that “true threats” are not protected by the First Amendment as free speech. It’s not my area, so I don’t know the precise contours of “true threats,” but one at least one legal commentator I respect believes that at least some of Robertson’s posts would meet the standard for being unprotected true threats.
[fn2] I’m not sure yet about the timing, but never fear! I’ll tell you about it once the publication schedule is complete!
[fn3] For the record, a religious conviction that you don’t need to pay your taxes doesn’t somehow invoke a First Amendment trump card. The courts have been very clear that the government’s need for revenue is compelling enough that it supersedes even a sincere religious opposition to taxpaying.
[fn4] While I’m talking tax here, interestingly, the next paragraph could have been spoken specifically about Robertson, the Bundys, or the January 6 rioters: “Others have tried to marshal civilians, without police authority, and to arm themselves to battle against possible dangers, little realizing that in so doing they themselves become the ones who, by obstructing the constituted authority, would become subject to arrest and imprisonment.”
[fn5] Of course, there’s no guarantee; in Evangelical circles, congregants are pushing back when their pastors teach them to behave in Christlike ways.
Thank you for your courage and candor.
Thanks for this, unless of course, the local leadership agrees with the guy. I had a friend who felt persecuted for wearing a mask in ward counsel meetings. The local leadership felt covid was a “scamdemic.” The right wing nuts are found on all levels of the church.
Thanks Elaine and Elizabeth. And your point is important, Elizabeth: while I have no reason to believe his local leadership agreed with him, that’s always possible. Which is why the church’s top-down, and very explicit, approach to tax protestors strikes me as the right approach here, too. Violent extremism is the kind of thing that the church both can and should be forceful and clear on, and should have ecclesiastical penalties that go beyond the rhetoric that was both ineffective in the 70s and seems to be ineffective today.
> We don’t know whether the shooting was legally justified.
> But to be clear: … (b) his death isn’t the result of unjustifiable FBI overreach.
To be clear: the *investigation* wasn’t unjustifiable overreach, even if the *shooting* might be.
That’s right, taylor; in retrospect, in case I wasn’t as clear as I thought I was being: it’s very clear that the investigation was justified; we just don’t know about the shooting.
It has on occasion been frustrated to see which campaigns the church has deemed worthy of mobilization and which ones it hasn’t. Remember the effort to get Meet the Mormons on streaming platforms by having everyone promote it on social media?
But I agree, Sam, that this particular case merits more direct and explicit treatment.
Thank you. Unfortunately it seems the one time reading in sacrament meeting of the June 1, 2023 First Presidency letter “urg[ing] Latter-day Saints to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs, always demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse” has not resulted in the hoped for demonstrated Christlike love and civility in political discorse.
Sam, I struggle to see how the current leadership of the Church could give instruction like President Lee did, when those same leaders are paying multi-million dollar fines to the SEC for knowingly breaking the laws of the land. It breaks my heart to say it, but it seems like the FP / Q12 / PB doesn’t think D&C 58 applies to them.
Comments about “violence and lawless behavior” and “civility” aren’t enough. It’s too easy for people to think those comments aren’t referring to them. Where is the language from church leaders specifically calling out right wing extremism? There won’t be any change until they do.
I’m sorry but this is possibly the worst article I’ve ever read. I work in law enforcement and specifically focus on terrorism, domestic violent extremism, homegrown violent extremism, etc., so I know a thing or two about this. However, I’m going to start with the first half of this article that admits we don’t know all of the facts, we don’t know what went on, we don’t know if he pointed a gun, we don’t know the culture in his ward (but suggest he shouldn’t have a calling?), etc. Basically, the article was set up for failure from the beginning because it makes it very clear everything that would follow would be an assumption and speculation. Do we really have a “right-wing” problem in the church – a church with millions of members all around the world and in different countries? You cite a couple of examples, and that justifies your position? At one point the author says the church should address right-wing extremism, or do a better job of it, but why can’t they just address extremism in general? There are PLENTY of left-wing extremists as well. This entire article only focuses on one group, when really extremism overall is bad. Why target one specific group? I know, you’ll say “because of the examples I’ve given and there are no examples of left-wing extremism…” That’s probably because you didn’t look for it. Let me ask you this…does Islam have a terrorist problem because of extremism within their faith? Would you dare echo that sentiment? Highly doubtful, yet there have been many more violent attacks from Islamic extremists. Maybe it’s a mental health problem? Maybe it’s people getting radicalized due to the news and online searches. I’m pretty sure the brethren have talked extensively about searching for sources of truth and being careful what you put in your mind. The church doesn’t have a right-wing problem. It has a people problem, because people are imperfect and make mistakes, both right and left, black and white, male and female. Maybe before writing about something you have absolutely zero knowledge about, do a little research so you can speak intelligently about this topic rather than spending the first half of your article talking about the information you don’t have? And the second half talking about a tax case from the 70s. Atrocious article but hey, it got published on common consent (no surprise)
Thanks Sam. I agree and hope to see more calls for civility from the church.
I also think it worth mentioning how much good the church does in fostering civility, particularly among men. I know literally dozens of men whose natural propensity bends to extremism (mostly right-wing extremism) but who weekly get a calming dose of the spirit and civility at church (yes, especially in EQ). I have three sons who entered adulthood since Trumps election. The dialogue they’re exposed to online and at school is deplorable. My influence helps, but frankly the church – especially their peers at church – have been the most effective bulwark against that extremism. It’s a true balm of gilead.
I’ve got some differences with the church, but on this point I truly believe the church is fighting the good fight and is a salt to the world. I’m proud to be a member, though I do hope the salting gets heavier through 2024.
Hey MB, thanks for reading. And also, congratulations! Yours is the type of comment I usually just delete, but I’m going to leave it up. That said, I’m going to ignore most of your long and rambling comment, but I do want to highlight one thing you said that I assumed someone would: why am I focusing on right-wing extremism rather than extremism in general? Because that’s what happens in the church. I mean, if you can point me to a left-wing extremist in the church making violent threats, I’m happy to say the church should address it. But you can’t, because it’s not happening.
Anyway, again, thanks for playing, and good luck next time!
There are several problems with the statements the Church has made thus far to address political violence, to name a few: 1) they do seem to favor statements that are so vague (the exact sort of thing MB is calling for, both-sidesism) that everyone who hears them assumes they are written for their political opponents only, not for themselves, 2) as Sam rightly points out, within the church, the extremism is a right-wing problem, and 3) the Church itself has recently used violent rhetoric to recommend anti-LGBT attitudes and suggested that “musket fire” be aimed at the perceived (imagined?) enemies of the Church. While that was at a BYU address and not over the general pulpit, and while I would hope all reasonable people recognize that it was rhetorical, this is extremism we’re talking about here, not “reasonable” people. There have been many many recent examples of violent rhetoric turning into actual violence, with increasing regularity.
Thank God for protecting President Biden from Rogue religious zealots!
Sam,
If right wing extremists riot across the country I assume you would object and especially so if Mitt Romney joined in the protest and the LDS church issued a supportive statement. When BLM was the cause of the protests and cities burned and Romney and the LDS church declared support, did you object? Can you explain why some violence should be tolerated and other violence condemned?
A Disciple- I’m gonna need citations for Romney and the church declaring support for violence. You seem to equate any protest with violence. This is quite silly; I personally have witnessed many protests which did not include violence. One can voice agreements to a cause that bring others to violence without agreeing with the violence.
The core of the problem is the John Birch Society and its progeny, starting with Ezra Taft Benson’s embrace. The Birchers are a secret society and their extremism (Eisenhower was a communist, opposition to fluoride and vaccinations, etc.) is the genesis of right wing extremist today.
Here in Idaho the current face of LDS extremism is Ammon Bundy who just saw a jury award $52 million for an effort he led to extract a child from a hospital (the kid was starving to death).
A Disciple, I’m not sure where you’re getting the impression that I support some violence and oppose other violence. Honestly, if someone were making true threats against Donald Trump, I would hope that law enforcement would similarly do its job (though, as with this case, I would hope it wouldn’t end in death).
Which is to say, even if your comment has any relevance to this post, I couldn’t answer your question because you’re projecting viewpoints on me.
Sam: can you see any reasons why the church might have been more concerned or at least more inclined to engage with the tax protest movement? That’s asking you to go a bit beyond the center of your post, which I think is solid, but it does raise the question about why the church hasn’t done anything like this yet.
One route to go in answering that would be that leadership believe that right wing extremism is a smaller problem than the work involved in identifying what exactly to police and trouble of trying to it. I think I know “right-wing extremism” when I see it but I have to admit it is a bit defuse of a target, whereas the tax protest had pretty clear boundaries: comply with tax law. No Vietnam/Iraq morass there, clear goals met with necessary level of force.
But perhaps some of the more cynical would wonder if the church feared some sort of stick. Could the church get in legal trouble if enough people (inside or outside) became convinced that tax evasion was a Latter-day Saint tenet? Or is it possible that even without direct consequences the church would find itself estranged from civil power? Or lose the benefits of social mid-century mainstreaming?
I’m not asking you to do a historian’s work, though I’d certainly love it if you or anyone else is privy to the kind of history that would reveal the conversations behind the choice to make tax compliance an ecclesiastical standard. Any way you can speak to potential legal hazards or speculate on politics / public position would be welcome.
I think questions added to the temple recommend interview would help. Something along the lines of “Do you espouse or condone murder of any human beings?” “Are your political views aligned with civility and tolerance?”
FYI, it was reported on a local Utah news source that Robertson was a financial clerk, if so, he likely possessed a valid temple recommend.
Thanks for your thoughts on this, Sam. I live in Ammon Bundy’s area and used to have to work with tax protestors quite a bit–including a County Prosecutor that hadn’t filed returns in twelve years–when I was counsel to our State Tax Commission.
I really like the needle you threaded here in expressing concern, charity, and sympathy for Robertson while also noting that his behavior is unacceptable. I shared something very similar with my coworker that asked me about it (I’m post-Mormon now but they knew I would know about it).
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I hope the Church will address this issue directly and decisively. Often times the sovereign-citizen type members are also the ones that are fiercest towards those of us who have left the Church, completely unnecessarily. I’d love if we could all be softer to each other. Any criticism (one way or the other) should be focused on ideas, not people.
Thanks again–
This guy’s age, name, and appearance make me wonder if he is either the father of or related to an individual who was a mission companion of mine when I served. Sadly, all of the description would fit, including the extremism. I pray not.
In general, I agree with the desires of this post for the church to get more specific in identifying and condemning this kind of behavior. I think the church has been trying to dance around the problem for too long. It has consequences on both the individual scale as we’ve seen here and the macro-scale as has been occurring across the church. This has weighed on my soul heavily particularly since the pandemic and the Jan 6th insurrection.
W, that’s a great question, and I wish I had a compelling answer for you. But lacking that, I’ll take a couple guesses. One reason, perhaps, is just the fact that church leaders are different people with different personalities and different priorities.
Another may be the fact that tax protestors identified their religion as a motivating factor/important identity of their tax protests in a way that more closely implicated the church. (It’s true that the DezNat crowd apparently does that today, but they’re very online in a way that church leadership isn’t; meanwhile, the 1970s tax protestors were talking to newspapers, and church leadership read the papers.)
Finally, to some extent, tax protest is administratively easy to figure out and classify. Either you’re paying your taxes or you aren’t. (That’s actually not entirely true–as a tax person I’m going to say it’s far more nuanced than that, but in popular perception, it’s an on-off switch.) Questions of whether you’re framing your political opinions in unacceptable ways require more judgment. I mean, this guy was clearly over the line, but as you get closer to the line, the question becomes harder.
Of course, I could also be entirely wrong–this is only supposition on my part. But it wouldn’t shock me if those three reasons make up a significant portion of the difference between then and now.