Paul and the Physical Markers of Covenant

Circumcision indeed is of value if you obey the law, but if you are a transgressor of the law your circumcision has become uncircumcision. So, if the uncircumcised keep the requirements of the law, will not their uncircumcision be regarded as circumcision? Then the physically uncircumcised person who keeps the law will judge you who, though having the written code and circumcision, are a transgressor of the law. For a person is not a Jew who is one outwardly, nor is circumcision something external and physical. Rather, a person is a Jew who is one inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not the written code. Such a person receives praise not from humans but from God. (Romans 2:25-29 NRSVUE)

One of the issues which preoccupies many New Testament texts is how circumcisions should or should not be applied to those who become Jesus followers. Despite Peter’s vision (Acts 10), and despite the subsequent Council of Jerusalem (Acts 15 and Galatians 2) which occurred c. 49-50 AD and formalized the decision that circumcision was not required, this remained a point of dispute. In fact, the issue of circumcision is one of the first issues Paul addresses in his Epistles to the Romans, written c. 61-63 AD, more than a decade after the Council of Jerusalem’s decision.

Reasonable experts disagree on whether Paul wrote to the Romans Christians about this issue as a response to a specific conflict that was present in Rome, or whether he was discussing his general approach to the issue as away of introducing himself to a community he had not yet visited. Either way, the position he takes is remarkable. And one from which, I think, the LDS community can glean quite a bit.

Recall that, in many ways, circumcision was viewed a key marker of membership in the House of Israel. Setting aside the androcentricity of this approach (and all the very reasonable questions that it inspires), circumcision was about identity, about who you were as a person. Thus, circumcision, when considered within a broader context, was part-and-parcel of other Israelite practices like regulations about priestly attire, instructions on sacrificial worship, the importance of sabbath keeping, enforcement of food regulations, etc. Like these other things, circumcision was a physical enactment of the covenant—it was part of how covenant “looked” in the real life of those who had a relationship with God. It should not, therefore, be surprising that the Israelites placed great value on these physical markers of covenant, because these were markers of identity. And that identity, as demonstrated in these physical makers, was wrapped in in their relationship with God.

For Paul, Jesus recentered the entire conversation. For Paul, identity, now, was not about adherence to Torah or any other group of teachings—identity was not found in physical markers of covenant. Jesus followers’ identities were to be found “in” Jesus. And to the extent that anything took away from or diluted that identity, it should be shed. Applied to circumcision, Paul makes the case that circumcision in-and-of-itself is only valuable to the extent that it is part of the relationship one has with God. But circumcision in-and-of-itself does not offer any person a leg up, because if someone who is uncircumcised has a relationship with God (for instance, through keeping the law) then it is as if that person is circumcised. This is the case, according to Paul, because with Jesus’s coming, “circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not the written code.”

In my view, this is a pretty extraordinary position and cuts to the heart of some very strong human tendencies.[1] As humans—then and now—we like physical markers of “in-ness” and “out-ness.” Yet Paul is telling the Roman Christians, that their identity as Jesus’s disciples is not contingent up on the physical markers of covenant. Instead, being “in” Jesus is a matter of the heart. So, if one Jesus follower has physical markers of covenant then that is great, and if another does not then that is great too. According to Paul, those physical markers matter much less than people might think they do.

So how might this apply to the LDS community. On one level, the LDS community is very much like ancient Israel in the sense that we place great emphasis on the physical markers of covenant relationships. Whether it is the physical ordinances (they’re all physical: sacrament, baptism, temple ordinances), enforcement of dietary regulations, wearing temple garments, or monetary donations in the form of tithing and fast offering (as just a few examples) for the LDS community these physician acts of covenanted-ness are (or should be!) more than just rule following; they are markers of identity. They are, in their most virtuous forms, part of how covenant looks in the real life of those who have a relationship with God. But what if these actions—which I’ll call “covenant keeping” as a shorthand, and which is a phrase which is often utilized to encompass these sorts of activities—were not as important to our identity “in” Jesus and relationality with God as they seem to be?

What if, to paraphrase the scripture from Romans above: “covenant keeping is indeed of value if you obey the Gospel,[2] but if you are a transgressor of the Gospel (and we all are) your covenant keeping becomes covenant not-keeping. So, if the uncovenanted (i.e. non-LDS) keep the requirements of the Gospel, will not their uncovenanted-ness be regarded as covenant keeping? Then the uncovenanted person who keeps the Gospel will judge you who, though having the written code and covenants, are a transgressor of the law. For a person is not ‘in’ Christ by outward acts, nor is covenant keeping something external and physical. Rather, a person is ‘in’ Christ inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not the written code. Such a person receives praise not from humans but from God.”

To be clear, I am not suggesting that we should avoid covenant keeping (later in Romans, Paul says expressly that we should not sin just so that grace may abound). What I am suggesting is that Paul teaches a profound truth that bears repeating again and again: The identity of Jesus’s disciples is not contingent up on the physical markers of covenant. Certainly—and Paul is clear about this too—these physical markers of covenant can be valuable as part of reinforcing our already-established relationship with God. But, according to Paul, the minute… the second… we start to believe that the physical markers of covenant place us above those without them in the hierarchy of Jesus’s care, or the second we start to think that they provide us special access to Jesus that others do not have, we have erred. Because it is really “a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not the written code.”

The fact that more than a decade after the Council of Jerusalem the topic of circumcision remained something that needed to be addressed is by Paul in his letter to the Romans is, I think, and indication of just how hard this lesson was—and is—to learn. Clinging to physical markers of covenant feels good; it feels safe. It is how we assure ourselves that we are God’s chosen people. But too often our relationship to these these physical markers—like the Golden Calf—become a proxy for real relationship with God. Paul spent much of his ministry trying to teach the first generation of believers to let go of that idea. And it is a good reminder for us today.

[1] This general approach is consistent with the teachings of prophets like Isaiah, Hosea, Amos, and Micah.

[2] I use the term “Gospel” here in a general way; not necessarily tied to specific LDS doctrines, institutions, or teachings (as it is used colloquially in LDS settings), but the more general Gospel of Jesus that focuses on faith, hope, and charity, which echoes throughout Paul’s writings.