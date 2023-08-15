What kind of modesty is this?

by

If 8% of all dresses and 4% of formal gowns sold at Macy’s are garment-friendly, one thing we know is that garment-friendly dresses exist [1]. So why does it matter if a store’s selection of garment-friendly attire is 8% of its total inventory (Macy’s dresses for women) or 98% (Macy’s business and semi-formal wear for men)?

In a word: modesty.

From what I can tell, modesty seems to come in three main flavors: ritual modesty, sex-adjacent modesty and spiritual/personal modesty.

Ritual modesty

Ritual modesty is concerned with deference and humility before God, particularly in sacred spaces. In other faiths, this is most visible in head coverings for men and/or women, such as yarmulke worn by some Jewish men or head scarves worn by some Muslim women. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we engage in ritual modesty through the clothing (especially the head coverings) we wear in the temple. There’s an argument to be made that we may also engage in ritual modesty through the practice of wearing garments.

In ritual contexts, the symbolic purpose of the clothing far outweighs its physical characteristics: aspect(s) of the clothing that symbolize human deference to God matter a lot; aspects of the clothing unrelated to that symbol are essentially unimportant. For example, head coverings worn in the temple by both men and women have specific, ritually modest symbolic qualities. As long as they serve those, other characteristics don’t really matter — if the ties are tight or loose, or how much of your hair shows in front or behind.

To the extent garments can be considered ritually modest clothing, they work the same way. As Saints, vol. 3 describes (emphasis added) [2]:

One unexpected change was a modification of the temple garment. The existing garment pattern, which stretched to the ankles and wrists and had string ties and a collar, was Ill-suited for the types of clothing worn in the 1920s. Recognizing that the symbolism of the garment was more important than the style, the First Presidency instructed that a shortened and simplified garment be made available.

Sex-adjacent modesty

While ritual modesty focuses on what God sees when He looks at humans, sex-adjacent modesty focuses on the idea that men see sexual objects when they look at women. Others have eloquently discussed the way LDS dress standards are often framed in terms of sex-adjacent modesty and the objectification of women; see LDS sex therapist Jennifer Finlayson-Fife’s discussion here, LDS “your body is an instrument, not an ornament” scholars Lexie Kite and Lindsay Kite here, a BYU newspaper opinion column here, and Kristine’s description on BCC (one of many this blog has published!) here.

Many premises of sex-adjacent modesty are deeply flawed [3]. Further, study after study after study after study tells us cultures that highlight the proximity to sex or sexual potential of a woman’s body increase her risk of sexual harassment and violence and increase the blame they face for assaults perpetrated against them.

Spiritual / personal modesty

The third flavor of modesty — spiritual / personal modesty — is a Christlike attribute motivated by openness and humility. A person with spiritual / personal modesty draws their and others’ focus to the goals of their spirits rather than their bodies. Spiritual / personal modesty is spelled out and specifically cited in the new Strength of Youth pamphlet as the basis for youth dress, grooming and behavior standards:

Heavenly Father wants us to see each other for who we really are: not just physical bodies but His beloved children with a divine destiny. Avoid [clothing] styles that emphasize or draw inappropriate attention to your physical body instead of who you are as a child of God.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presumably wants adults as well as youth to practice this type of modesty. However, having only 8% of a store’s dress/clothing selection be garment-friendly makes it difficult for women to practice anything resembling spiritual / personal modesty in dress.

When only 8% of a store’s dress selection is garment-friendly, endowed women must look through 12 times more clothing than endowed men to find a comparable option that will work for them. If only 28% of sleeved, knee-length dresses are garment-friendly, endowed women must evaluate and/or try on approximately 4 times as many outfits as endowed men to find one that will work in their situation.

Simply finding garment-friendly clothing requires endowed women to place outsized emphasis on their bodies compared to the goals of their spirits. As voiced by specific women around their challenges in comments to earlier posts: sometimes hours and hours of shopping — even in LDS-heavy markets — are fruitless, leaving a woman to create garment-friendly clothing (literally) out of whole cloth. However, while sewing or altering clothing sometimes feels like a more viable option, it is an expensive, time-consuming luxury many women don’t have — and it isn’t necessarily easier! Stores that specialize in modest clothing have a limited presence and deal with scaling and supply chain issues that often make their clothing more expensive. Sometimes, after sorting through dozens upon dozens of “dresses that are perfect except for…,” the only garment-friendly clothes a woman can find and afford feel somehow inappropriate. As with the commenter who declined being her best friend’s maid of honor, solutions to this conundrum may either elicit more emphasis on the woman’s body or convince her to stay home / reduce her participation.

After finding it, wearing garment-friendly clothing also tends to objectify and draw inappropriate attention to women’s bodies. When only 8% of available dresses are garment-friendly (and this doesn’t preclude seeing evidence of the garment through the opaque fabric), it becomes easy to recognize a woman’s garment-wearing status through “garment checks.” In this pervasive social practice, members scrutinize other women’s bodies (LDS or non-LDS) for evidence of their underwear in order to determine their religious affiliation, status and compliance. I served my mission in Utah, and it was routine practice to do garment checks while knocking doors to determine the membership and/or activity level of the person answering — in fact, this is where I learned what garment checks were in the first place.

In the rare cases it’s not obvious, it’s not uncommon for those scrutinizing women’s bodies to literally take matters into their own hands. On two different occasions, two people close to me have grabbed my body under my clothes to check for garment-friendly coverage of my body. Both times I felt shocked and violated; after talking about it later, only one of those people apologized or saw this as a violation of my privacy. Comments on previous posts in this series suggest my experiences are far from unique.

This pervasive objectification of women’s bodies this generates promotes a culture that replaces personal/spiritual modesty with sex-adjacent modesty among girls and women of all ages in the church, starting long before a woman is endowed. Guidelines for Mormon Prom events, rereading little girls’ stories of personal / spiritual modesty to sexualize their clothing choices, and those who look askance at babies nestled in sleeveless dresses in their car seats are enough to tell us that.

Ultimately, because of the heightened visibility and difficulty associated with dressing in garment-friendly clothing, all women receive pervasive, intimate, invasive attention on our physical bodies. We receive it whether or not we buy garment-friendly clothing. We receive it regardless of our age. We receive it whether or not we’ve been endowed. This attention easily yields to objectification, sex-adjacent modesty, and a culture where church members see a woman’s body, underwear and physical appearance as an acceptable item of general scrutiny, communal access and public comment: the first and most gatekeeping measures of her righteousness and worthiness before God and her fellow humans.

Is this personal/spiritual exposure and immodesty something endowed women are willing to endure to honor their covenants? Indeed; this, like garments’ myriad attendant health challenges, is what women around the world mean when they attest their commitment to keeping their covenants at any cost.

But for me, when I bemoan the difficulty of finding garment-friendly clothing, it’s because I long to exercise greater spiritual / personal modesty, and garment-friendly clothing can make that feel impossible.

As Elder Bednar said in a 2021 social media video,

There’s no such thing as balance. It doesn’t exist. We can only do one thing in a given moment. So in the moment that I’m attending to my family, I’m neglecting church and employment and maybe even myself.

And in the exhausting, endless, seemingly futile moments that I spend looking for, and scrutinizing my body in, garment-friendly clothing, I am neglecting my family, my calling, and everything else.

I wish it weren’t that way. If I could sort through 12 times less clothing and still find something garment-friendly to wear (i.e., the same amount of time men spend), I could wear garments and spend that additional energy with my kids. If I could try on four times fewer dresses and still find something to wear to church, I could wear garments and spend that additional time preparing my Sunday school lesson. I would happily trade the frustration of going store to store to find only a myriad of beautiful, spiritually / personally modest dresses that are “perfect [garment-friendly] except for…” to wear garments and spend that bandwidth in my work with domestic violence survivors.

But, as Elder Bednar said, I can only do one thing at a time. If 100% (or even 50%!) of women’s clothing was garment-friendly, I could both wear garments and spend considerably more money, time, effort and everything else to focus on my spiritual goals, magnify my talents and support others. But, because only 8% of my dress options are garment-friendly, and only 28% of knee-length dresses with sleeves are garment friendly, I must spend that time and energy prioritizing the minutely detailed physicality of my body in order to wear garments. All of my other moral and spiritual obligations — to my children, to my calling, to my fellow humans — have to take a back seat.

As covenant-making and covenant-keeping disciples of Jesus Christ, the ultimate measure of our spiritual and personal modesty – and a covenant we undertake when dressed in the robes of our ritual modesty – is accepting responsibility for the mortal assets with which God has entrusted us — whether physical, mental, behavioral, financial or otherwise — and using them to draw ourselves and others to something higher. That “something higher” inevitably lies beyond a myopic focus on the objectification and presentation of our bodies. Like the new For The Strength of Youth pamphlet says, that “something higher” is our divine natures as children of a God who looks on the heart.

Maybe someday wearing garment-friendly clothing won’t make that so very, very difficult.

***

[1] I sincerely hope nobody needed my homework to prove to themselves that garment-friendly dresses *exist.* If they didn’t, church pews would be full of women that had only blankets or towels wrapped around their garments on Sunday, and that is one ensemble I’ve never witnessed.

[2] Thanks to it’s a series of tubes for this reference; see the original post/comment here.

[3] First, sexual attraction (which is about sex) and sexual predation (which is about power) are not related — they’re not even on the same spectrum. Second, sexual attraction is not a sin; sexual predation is a sin. Third, when it comes to attraction, except for a few limited parts of the body (covered by most two-piece swimsuits), no aspect of female anatomy is categorically arousing to heterosexual men unless it is not typically shown in a given social situation. This means sex-adjacent modesty exposes, rather than swathes, additional parts of women’s bodies to the sex-adjacent heterosexual male gaze. Women who leave cultures of sex-adjacent modesty frequently report shock at the decrease in their sexual objectification. Fourth, sexual predation is not limited by male aggression toward female victims. Sexual aggression by women and victimization of men constitute a considerable amount of sexual violence, particularly in same-sex relationships and violence against children. Anecdotally, in cultures that practice sex-adjacent modesty, these survivors of sexual predation are less likely to be believed or receive support — because boys or men couldn’t possibly have been assaulted, could they?

[4] To be fair to the critics, lacking any sort of feedback channel or ombudsperson, criticizing things like this Friend article is the closest that most members can come to offering feedback and commentary on church policy. Unfortunately, doing so comes at the expense of people, like my friend. Ultimately this pits members’ stories of faithful struggle against each other as the only outlets people have for their valid concerns.

[5] I’ve heard other people suggest this, including in the comments sections on previous posts: wouldn’t it be cool to have slips that were also garments? Marks could be added to existing patterns for women’s slips — ie., underwear for women — so they’d be fully wearable with women’s clothing. The garment marks and their placements would be easy to have. And then, as a somewhat old-fashioned but functional piece of women’s clothing (like men’s garments are a somewhat old-fashioned but functional piece of men’s clothing), women would have the freedom to dress in garment-friendly clothing with a much higher level of spiritual / personal modesty!