Swirling in the Eddy: LDS Filipino, and Gay

There are more than 115 million people in the Philippines, and somewhere around 900,000 of them are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is not a huge percentage of the population, but in terms of actual Mormons, the Philippines ranks fourth, behind the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. Were the Philippines an American state (not likely, but not completely outside the realm of historical possibilities), it would be second only to Utah in its number of Latter-day Saints.

And yet most American Latter-day Saints would be hard-pressed to name a single fact about Mormonism in the Philippines.

But BCC Press is here to help. Here is a fact: Mormonism in the Philippines is as diverse and as multifaced as Mormonism anywhere else. And BCC Press is proud to present the remarkable new memoir: Swirling in the Eddy: LDS, Filipino, & Gay by Jashon Ray Fabia.

Nothing about this memoir can precisely be described as ordinary. It does not move in a straight line from the author’s childhood through the current day. That kind of order and coherence would not serve the story being told. Most of the story’s narrative takes place during the author’s childhood and early adolescence, his mission to another part of the Philipines, and his time as a student at BYU-Hawaii. The chapters are brief, but powerful. Every chapter contains a small discovery, and the overall effect is the kind of beauty-out-of-chaos that only accomplished writers telling exceptional stories manage to achieve.

The profound, uncomfortable fact that creates the story’s fierce coherence is that Jashon is fully committed to each of the three identities that make up his core. He is fully LDS, fully Filipino, and fully gay—and he commits to each of these identities with all his heart. Where they complement each other, they produce striking correspondences. Where they conflict with each other, they produce tragic dissonance. But both the correspondences and the dissonances become things of rare beauty.

Here are two subsequent chapters near the end of the book. The first takes place in June of 1996 in Pangasinian, Philippines. The second takes place 23 years later in Manilla.

Swirling in the Eddy is a small book, but it does big things. It gives us a fractured, tragic, profound, and magnificent account of a spiritual journey to embrace three distinct identities wholeheartedly—and in the process to create a single, beautiful soul.