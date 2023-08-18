What are we to do with Junia?

by

At the very end of the Epistle to the Romans, Paul acknowledges Junia as “of note among the apostles” (Romans 16:7). Why does this matter? (1) Because Junia is a female name and (2) Paul recognizes her as “among the apostles.”

To clear some brush: over the years there has been discussion about whether the inclusion of the name “Junia” is a mistake—perhaps it was supposed to be “Junias,” which would make it a male name. There has also been discussion about whether “of note among the apostles” should be read to mean “was a great apostle” or “the apostles knew and thought highly of.” I am going to spare folks the details (which have been worked out by better qualified individuals than me and are readily available for those who care to look) but based on my research the weight of scholarly opinion suggests “Junia” is correct, and thus Junia is a woman. Further, general consensus is—and frankly the majority of English translations of the bible (including the KJV) seems to reinforce that—“of note among the apostles” should be read to mean “was a great apostle.”[1] In Romans 16:7, Paul says ‘Junia (a female) is a great apostle.’ Now, moving on.

When it comes to Roman 16:7, Taylor Petrey suggests that the questions about Junia which are most relevant for an LDS audience are not connected to whether Junia is a female apostle (she is), but rather: (1) What does “apostle” mean to Paul? (2) And how is it connected with priesthood authority? To the first question, the LDS women’s project correctly notes that in the original Greek “the word [translated as] ‘apostle’ simply means ‘one sent out.’”[2] Thus, and this is consistent with Petrey’s take as well (see link above), Paul’s use of the term “apostle” is not a reference to someone who has a position of leadership in specific hierarchal structure. It’s the functional equivalent of a missionary or emissary. So, Paul saw Junia was an emissary for the ancient church, and an excellent one at that.

This leads to the second question. Since Paul’s usage of the word “apostle” was not connected to any specific priesthood office but rather used as a general term, Petrey concludes[3] for Paul “church authority is not sacerdotal… [and while] Junia’s status as apostle does not entail that she held the priesthood” it similarly means that Paul probably considers that all the other people he calls “apostles…did not hold the priesthood either.” So, Paul did not see Junia as holding any special authority, but neither did any of the other “apostles;” they were all emissaries and apparently on equal footing.

Though these insights run against general cultural currents in LDS members’ approach to both ancient use of the term “apostle” and its connection to priesthood authority, these insights likely get us closer to Paul’s perspective on these issues. And rather than glossing over these insights, or dismissing or ignoring their implications, we should take seriously what Paul seems to be saying and ty to figure out what Paul’s statement about Junia means for us today.[4] So what are we to do with Junia?

I do not want to overreach in drawing my own conclusions. My sense is that the only things I can definitively draw from this verse are that (1) the early church (like, the really early before-the-Gospels-were-even-written-church) simply looked different that its Latter-day version does, (2) that the roles and responsibilities of various members anciently were somewhat different then they are now, and (3) that modern usages for terms like “apostle” should not be applied to ancient texts.[5] However, even these fairly modest conclusions open some really interesting doors of conversation.

If we believe “in the same organization that existed in the Primitive Church” does that mean we should make more room for the Junias (and Pricillas, and Phoebes, and Deborahs, and Huldas, etc) who are among us, and, if so, what does that look like? Since the roles and responsibilities for women and men have evolved over time, how can they continue to evolve? And if our understandings of words like “apostle” are changeable, then perhaps our definitions for other words and concepts can also change? My point is, while it may be true that this lone reference to Junia may not single handedly make the case for female ordination, it is equally true that a discussion of Junia does allow us to consider, afresh, the ways in which women and men contribute to and carry forward the Kingdom of God now and in the future.[6]

[1] For those with an inclination to research this, I recommend starting at “The Junia Project”: https://juniaproject.com/who-was-junia/. Kevin Barney also did a thorough review of this issue on BCC: https://bycommonconsent.com/2007/06/16/elder-joanna/. Additionally, the Lewis Center for Church Leadership (a Methodist organization that is housed at Wesley Theological Seminary, where I attended seminary) has a very interesting article that addresses the Methodist’s decision to ordain female clergy which is worth a read: https://www.churchleadership.com/to-the-point/to-the-point-why-women-are-clergy/

[2] See also: https://biblehub.com/greek/652.htm

[3] Petrey points to a number of New Testament verses that bear out the notion that “apostle” was not used to reference someone with specific priesthood authority/office: 1 Cor 4:6, 9; 1 Cor 9:5-6; 1 Cor 15:3-7, Phil 2:25; 1 Thess 1:1; 2:7.

[4] Despite whether one considers the Pastorals to be authentic (I do not), Paul’s record on issues tied to women’s roles is complicated. Thus, the fact that Junia (among other women) is called out so directly here is, in itself, indicative of her prominence in the ancient church.

[5] For what it’s worth, I think this idea is strengthened by the existence of Pastorals—which were likely much later texts than Romans, perhaps even late first or early second century texts. The Pastorals have a preoccupation with church organization. If the role of apostles and other church leaders (i.e. priesthood-ordained leaders of a recognizable, structured hierarchy) was as clear in the ancient church as modern readers sometimes seem to believe it was, the Pastorals would not have needed to spend as much time on organization is they do.

[6] In Taylor Petrey’s article, referenced throughout this short post, he concludes with this thoughtful reflection: “the Bible has often been the very catalyst for new revelation throughout the LDS tradition. Much of the Doctrine and Covenants resulted from a close reading, and puzzlement over, the meaning and implications of biblical texts, including John 5:29, the book of Revelation, 1 Peter 3:19; 4:6, and others. That is to say, the precedents in the Bible prompt new and fresh catalysts to bring forward revelations. How Junia will figure into this tradition remains to be seen.”