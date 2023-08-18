What are we to do with Junia?

At the very end of the Epistle to the Romans, Paul acknowledges Junia as “of note among the apostles” (Romans 16:7). Why does this matter? (1) Because Junia is a female name and (2) Paul recognizes her as “among the apostles.”
To clear some brush: over the years there has been discussion about whether the inclusion of the name “Junia” is a mistake—perhaps it was supposed to be “Junias,” which would make it a male name. There has also been discussion about whether “of note among the apostles” should be read to mean “was a great apostle” or “the apostles knew and thought highly of.” I am going to spare folks the details (which have been worked out by better qualified individuals than me and are readily available for those who care to look) but based on my research the weight of scholarly opinion suggests “Junia” is correct, and thus Junia is a woman. Further, general consensus is—and frankly the majority of English translations of the bible (including the KJV) seems to reinforce that—“of note among the apostles” should be read to mean “was a great apostle.”[1] In Romans 16:7, Paul says ‘Junia (a female) is a great apostle.’ Now, moving on.
When it comes to Roman 16:7, Taylor Petrey suggests that the questions about Junia which are most relevant for an LDS audience are not connected to whether Junia is a female apostle (she is), but rather: (1) What does “apostle” mean to Paul? (2) And how is it connected with priesthood authority? To the first question, the LDS women’s project correctly notes that in the original Greek “the word [translated as] ‘apostle’ simply means ‘one sent out.’”[2] Thus, and this is consistent with Petrey’s take as well (see link above), Paul’s use of the term “apostle” is not a reference to someone who has a position of leadership in specific hierarchal structure. It’s the functional equivalent of a missionary or emissary. So, Paul saw Junia was an emissary for the ancient church, and an excellent one at that.
This leads to the second question. Since Paul’s usage of the word “apostle” was not connected to any specific priesthood office but rather used as a general term, Petrey concludes[3] for Paul “church authority is not sacerdotal… [and while] Junia’s status as apostle does not entail that she held the priesthood” it similarly means that Paul probably considers that all the other people he calls “apostles…did not hold the priesthood either.” So, Paul did not see Junia as holding any special authority, but neither did any of the other “apostles;” they were all emissaries and apparently on equal footing.
Though these insights run against general cultural currents in LDS members’ approach to both ancient use of the term “apostle” and its connection to priesthood authority, these insights likely get us closer to Paul’s perspective on these issues. And rather than glossing over these insights, or dismissing or ignoring their implications, we should take seriously what Paul seems to be saying and ty to figure out what Paul’s statement about Junia means for us today.[4] So what are we to do with Junia?
I do not want to overreach in drawing my own conclusions. My sense is that the only things I can definitively draw from this verse are that (1) the early church (like, the really early before-the-Gospels-were-even-written-church) simply looked different that its Latter-day version does, (2) that the roles and responsibilities of various members anciently were somewhat different then they are now, and (3) that modern usages for terms like “apostle” should not be applied to ancient texts.[5] However, even these fairly modest conclusions open some really interesting doors of conversation.
If we believe “in the same organization that existed in the Primitive Church” does that mean we should make more room for the Junias (and Pricillas, and Phoebes, and Deborahs, and Huldas, etc) who are among us, and, if so, what does that look like? Since the roles and responsibilities for women and men have evolved over time, how can they continue to evolve? And if our understandings of words like “apostle” are changeable, then perhaps our definitions for other words and concepts can also change? My point is, while it may be true that this lone reference to Junia may not single handedly make the case for female ordination, it is equally true that a discussion of Junia does allow us to consider, afresh, the ways in which women and men contribute to and carry forward the Kingdom of God now and in the future.[6]
[1] For those with an inclination to research this, I recommend starting at “The Junia Project”: https://juniaproject.com/who-was-junia/. Kevin Barney also did a thorough review of this issue on BCC: https://bycommonconsent.com/2007/06/16/elder-joanna/. Additionally, the Lewis Center for Church Leadership (a Methodist organization that is housed at Wesley Theological Seminary, where I attended seminary) has a very interesting article that addresses the Methodist’s decision to ordain female clergy which is worth a read: https://www.churchleadership.com/to-the-point/to-the-point-why-women-are-clergy/
[2] See also: https://biblehub.com/greek/652.htm
[3] Petrey points to a number of New Testament verses that bear out the notion that “apostle” was not used to reference someone with specific priesthood authority/office: 1 Cor 4:6, 9; 1 Cor 9:5-6; 1 Cor 15:3-7, Phil 2:25; 1 Thess 1:1; 2:7.
[4] Despite whether one considers the Pastorals to be authentic (I do not), Paul’s record on issues tied to women’s roles is complicated. Thus, the fact that Junia (among other women) is called out so directly here is, in itself, indicative of her prominence in the ancient church.
[5] For what it’s worth, I think this idea is strengthened by the existence of Pastorals—which were likely much later texts than Romans, perhaps even late first or early second century texts. The Pastorals have a preoccupation with church organization. If the role of apostles and other church leaders (i.e. priesthood-ordained leaders of a recognizable, structured hierarchy) was as clear in the ancient church as modern readers sometimes seem to believe it was, the Pastorals would not have needed to spend as much time on organization is they do.
[6] In Taylor Petrey’s article, referenced throughout this short post, he concludes with this thoughtful reflection: “the Bible has often been the very catalyst for new revelation throughout the LDS tradition. Much of the Doctrine and Covenants resulted from a close reading, and puzzlement over, the meaning and implications of biblical texts, including John 5:29, the book of Revelation, 1 Peter 3:19; 4:6, and others. That is to say, the precedents in the Bible prompt new and fresh catalysts to bring forward revelations. How Junia will figure into this tradition remains to be seen.”
So paragraph two is really interesting, and it is definitely worth trying to understand what Paul meant and what the implications are when he called someone an apostle.
Paragraph 1 and the rest of the post where you simply assert the conclusion (case closed, no room for debate or discussion) that Paul meant that Junia was an apostle, in whatever sense, rather than well regarded by the apostles. Is really, really off putting. Especially since that doesn’t seem to be a straight forward conclusion. If it was as simple as pointing out that as constructed in the greek that meaning is the only conclusion and the ambiguity is only introduced by the English translation, then people would simply say so.
I think it is a worth discussion to look at what Paul understood an apostle to be. Indeed, to a certain extent, if apostle is less understood as a priesthood office and in a general term for one sent forth, there really isn’t a “Junia” problem.
But if you want to have a discussion about what this means in terms of modern church governance. You have to actually make a convincing case that Paul wrote, ‘Junia (a female) is a great apostle’.
If only we had an epistle from Junia! I’d love to read that :-) How do you see the connection between apostles (and church governance, I suppose) working in the ancient and modern church?
(Also…what are the pastorals? Google says 1&2 Timothy and Titus? How do they factor in?)
So the Junia project you link seems to be a pretty poor source. From their front page:
“Though widely accepted as a woman apostle throughout early Church history, in later translations an “s” was added to the end of her name, making it into a masculine form, Junias. What was the reasoning behind this – was it a scribe’s mistake?”
However, according to the link BCC post:
>First is whether the text speaks of a woman, Junia, or of a man, Junias. Paul writes Iounian, which could be the accusative singular of either name. The only way to tell for sure (since the context gives us no help) would be by the accent (acute over the i for a woman, circumflex over the a for a man), but the earliest Greek mss. were written without accents. (A few mss. read Ioulian “Julia,” possibly influenced by Romans 16:15; this is clearly a mistake.) The ancient commentaters and Church Fathers up to the 12th century generally understood it to be a woman, Junia, the wife of Andronicus. (There are 17 different citations to that effect.) Typical is Hatto, In ep. ad Romanos 16 [in Patrilogiae Latinae 134:282]; “Virum et uxorem intellegere debemus” (“We ought to understand a husband and wife.”) So also John Chrysostom: “How great the wisdom of this woman that she was even deemed worthy of the apostles’ title” In ep. ad Romanos 31:2 (in Patrilogiae Graece 60:669-670].
>Starting in the ninth century, when accents began to be incorporated in Greek miniscule mss., they accented the name as a masculine name, Junias.
The Junia project seems to be motivated more by pushing a conclusion than scholarship.
Mike Saunders–The purpose of this post was not to provide a literature review; I tried to make that explicit right up front. But, as you’re discovering, the literature is indeed out there. Instead, I (I think transparently) asserted my that my assessment of the scholarly research is that it generally supports that was Junia a female and was called by Paul an “apostle.” You are, of course, welcome to look at the research yourself and draw a different conclusion.
The Junia Project is similarly transparent in its approach–which I see as positive; there is no sneaking around. But that doesn’t mean the resources it provides (e.g. there is a useful list of books toward the bottom) are by default unhelpful. Yes, the BCC article is really good. As is the Petrey article. Both provide much more analysis of the female/apostle questions than I do (hence the reason I both cited them and did not feel compelled to reargue their conclusions). And they are the tip of the iceberg. It’s an iceberg worth investigating, but also an iceberg I did not waste a tons of words summarizing.
Also, I don’t think I suggested there was a “Junia problem.” Instead, I suggested that looking at how Paul may have seen Junia and understood her role opens some interesting options for discussion–discussions that move beyond the anachronistic readings of New Testament texts that are sometimes put forward as unchallenged fact.
Finally, I do apologize if this was off-putting (or really, really off-putting as you state). I just didn’t see the need to relitigate something that (I think) the weight of scholarship seems to accept.
Laura–yes! more texts from females would be really beneficial. There are quite a few apocryphal texts that claim female authorship (though none from Junia of which I’m aware) but they didn’t make it into the canon… *sigh* And, yes, the Pastorals are as you describe. They are relevant to this discussion because their concerns include things like church government and the role of women. If the Pastorals represent a later innovation in role assignment and church structure (late 1st or early 2nd century verses mid 1st century), which I personally think they do, then it means even back then the roles of women and men, and their place in church structure, were evolving. In my view, that at least opens the door to discussions about how a recognition of Paul’s view of Junia, and a better understanding of the role she played, might drive continued evolution.
The good news for everyone is that there have been women of note throughout LDS history, including “apostles” (in the sense of missionary or emissary) for the last 100 years. So I don’t think the case of Junia poses as much of a challenge as one might think.
Mike, one problem for your preferred inference from the ambiguity of the accusative form is that the masculine name “Junias” doesn’t occur anywhere else in texts of the period. Even most scholars who want to insist on the impossibility of Junia being an apostle don’t generally quibble with the conclusion that Junia is the likelier nominative form. The only plausible argument hangs on the ambiguity of “well-known among the apostles.”
@Kristine, I don’t have a preferred preference for the ambiguity of the name at all. I think that it is convincing that Junia is female.
>The only plausible argument hangs on the ambiguity of “well-known among the apostles.”
I agree.
Well, that’s boring :)
There is enough other evidence that in the early church women held priesthood office that it is equally plausible that Junia held the priesthood. I find it interesting that scholars twist themselves in knots trying to prove that she (a) wasn’t a she. (b) wasn’t an apostle (c) “apostle” didn’t mean she had priesthood.