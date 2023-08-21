A (Slightly) Belated Update on the James Huntsman Suit

Almost two years ago I wrote about a federal district court dismissing James Huntsman’s lawsuit against the church. The wheels of the judiciary turn slowly, but earlier this month, we had an update to the suit.
But first, a quick summary: James Huntsman sued the church saying that it had defrauded him out of tithing dollars. He said that the church had stated multiple times that no tithing money was used to finance commercial endeavors, that he relied on the church’s statements in paying his tithing, and that, in fact, the church had used tithing dollars to build the City Creek mall and to bail out Beneficial Life. As such, he asked the court to order the church to give him his tithing money back and to impose exemplary and punitive damages.
The church responded to Huntsman’s complaint with a motion for summary judgment. A quick civil procedure primer: in a lawsuit, both sides present their story to a jury (or, on rare occasions, a judge). The jury acts as a factfinder, determining what actually happened. The judge instructs the jury on the law, and the jury is supposed to apply the law to the facts that it finds.
You can short-circuit that process, though. Essentially, a motion for summary judgment says, “Even if everything the plaintiff says is true, the plaintiff can’t win because those facts don’t support the lawsuit.” Where the law does not support the plaintiff’s assertions, this allows the parties to end the suit before discovery and before trial.
In 2021, the district court agreed with the church. Even if Huntsman was right, it said, there was no fraud.
Huntsman appealed. And earlier this month, the 9th Circuit (partially) agreed with him. It did agree with the district court that there was no fraud with respect to Beneficial Life. But, it said, a jury could find that the church used tithing money in building City Creek. As such, it remanded the case to the district court to continue with discovery and, ultimately, to hold a trial.
Was the Court of Appeals right? Frankly, I’m not convinced. It basically turns on whether a reasonable person would believe that “tithing” included not just the church’s tithing revenue, but income earned on that tithing revenue.[fn1] And honestly, that’s a pretty absurd assertion; every financial endeavor that includes both principal and income on the principal distinguishes the two. And it’s even tougher to believe given that Huntsman (remember, this is James, not John Sr. or Jr.) is a sophisticated businessperson. As such, it’s relatively unbelievable that he wouldn’t have understood that differentiation. (The dissent makes this and other points and is, frankly, more convincing imho.)
So has Hunstman won? Far from it at this point. The court merely said that, as a matter of law, it’s possible that he was defrauded. He still faces the burden of demonstrating (a) that the church’s statement that it didn’t use tithing money to build City Creek was fraudulent and (b) that he relied on that statement in paying his tithing. Both, I think, are heavy lifts, and both lifts are his.
If, that is, it even gets there. Because the church can also file a petition for rehearing. Basically, that would mean that a larger panel of the 9th Circuit would take a second look and either affirm or reverse the three-judge panel that issued this ruling. That en banc panel could uphold this month’s ruling. It could reverse it. And if it upholds the ruling, then Huntsman and the church move to discovery and a jury trial. If it reverses and grants the church’s motion for summary judgment, by contrast, the suit is over.
And, in fact, on August 14, the church requested permission to extend the deadline for filing its petition for rehearing. Three days later, the court granted that petition. The church now has until September 20 to file for a rehearing.
Will it be granted? I suspect it will, though there is no guarantee. Either way, though, given that it took two years for the 9th Circuit to issue its decision, I suspect this case is a long way from being done.
[fn1] The primary evidence seems to be whistleblower Nielson’s assertion that Ensign Peak employees used the term “tithing” to refer to both. But honestly, that’s stupid evidence. In most endeavors, people use summary insider language. Like, EPA just invests the churches money. I can’t imagine that they’d say “tithing and income on tithing” every time they wanted to talk about it. “Tithing” in that case essentially becomes a metonym for all of the assets under management.
[fn2] But counterpoint, Elon Musk is also an allegedly sophisticated businessperson, and we can see where that got him.
Comments
I agree that Huntsman’s interpretation is terrible and not common usage (i.e., that tithing means “tithing and interest on tithing”). But I think that it’s possible that a “reasonable jury” could potentially interpret it that way, and so I think (caveat–based only on the reporting I’ve seen and not on my own reading of the opinion) that the Ninth Circuit got it right in reversing.
But I agree with you that Huntsman likely loses at trial.
I respectfully concur.
I’m imagining a lawyer for the church cross-examining Huntsman about his reasons for paying tithing. What were his reasons for paying tithing before the church announced City Creek? Did those reasons still apply after the City Creek announcement? I don’t imagine the answers lead to proving his case. Huntsman will come out of this being the ultimate example of, to use a much abused phrase, someone who “can’t leave the church alone”, and will have nothing to show for it. If he’s trying to make some kind of point or force some kind of accountability, there are probably better ways to do it.
UTManMI, I think that’s fair. I have a hard time saying definitely that the 9th Circuit was wrong, even though I feel like it was here. But there’s at least a plausible case that the church shouldn’t get summary judgment. But I’m with you on the ultimate result.
And Quentin, I think that’s one of the big evidentiary weaknesses of Huntsman’s case. It’s going to be hard enough to provide evidence that he relied on the statement, and if he was paying the same percentage of tithing before and after, it certainly doesn’t look like reliance.
Is Huntsman even trying to win here? Or is he trying to force discovery, which would allow his lawyers to ask Church officials embarrassing questions while they are under oath?
“In fact, tithing was not used on the City Creek project. As President Hinckley said in the April 2003 General Conference of the Church, the funds came from ‘commercial entities owned by the church’ and the ‘earnings of invested reserve funds’.” Seems that a reasonable jury could find that the earnings on invested reserve funds were derived exclusively or substantially from tithing.
Bro. B, that would be right if the pleadings claimed that the payments came out of principal. But IIRC, he acknowledged that the payments just came out of earnings, not principal, so that’s not a factual issue for the jury.
Last Lemming, I think you’re right as to his goals.
1. I actually think that using “tithing” to mean something like “church funds” is not a terribly uncommon usage in the church. It’s true that it’s not a precise usage; anyone who is familiar with the way the church collects donations understands that tithing is one of several categories of donated funds. Nonetheless, the usage exists.
The fact that people at Ensign Peak used the term “tithing” rather loosely suggests to me that “tithing” is more than just a technical term. “Tithing” can also bring to mind the sacrifice the donations represent and the sacred obligation that goes with being a steward over these funds. It doesn’t surprise me if the company culture of Ensign Peak strives to keep the sacred nature of their stewardship always in view. All of the wealth is sacred, whether it came directly from tithing donations or indirectly from the earnings on invested reserves. Referring to all of it as “tithing” might serve this purpose.
My argument here about the meaning of “tithing” might be irrelevant to the Huntsman case. I have no idea whether Huntsman’s attorneys have laid the groundwork for this argument. I’m just saying that it’s reasonable to understand “tithing” as having something more than a narrow technical meaning in the context of church discourse.
2. The church’s failure to win this on summary judgment ultimately goes back to the church’s secretive policies about its wealth. The court is right that the contextual meaning of terminology about tithing funds and invested funds and income is not crystal clear. All of the public statements that the church is relying on in this case come from twenty or more years ago, a time when much less was known about the church’s wealth than we know today. President Hinckley’s statements about the source of funds for the mall kind of came out of the blue. At the time, the church had not made previous public statements about the size of its wealth, the nature of its investments, and how tithing is related to investment income. We still don’t know a heck of a lot about these things. Being less secretive about finances would probably make this kind of lawsuit much, much easier to defend.
Loursat, I’m 100% with you on the church’s obsession with secrecy being a (significant) problem for the church. But I honestly doubt the average church member would think investment returns on tithing when they hear “tithing,” mostly because I doubt the average member thinks at all about the church having investment returns. I suspect most people think of “tithing” as “the money I (and other members) give to the church,” and don’t (or, at least, didn’t) think much about it, beyond paying for electricity at buildings, in the church’s hands.
Sam, I’m just a little naive perhaps on a fundamental idea here and would love your perspective.
Is it possible that the argument regarding interest on tithing reserves is not actually “tithing” could be flawed in this sense:
Do we have evidence that Ensign Peak literally placed the interest on tithing reserve in a separate account to keep a wall of China between it and principal? Or, is it more likely the case that interest and principal wind up aggregating in the same massive funds and therefore tithing interest and tithing principal can’t really be distinguishable in terms of how they are pulled out and invested elsewhere? In other words, would a jury, therefore, consider the pragmatic possibility that actual tithing principal was being used on City Creek Mall project after all?
Just wondering.
I was amazed at the discussion about Mormon-speak essentially being analogous to a foreign language, but somehow missing that if that’s the case, the only way to solve the dispute is to get into the forbidden religious doctrine questions, i.e., how a normal Mormon would understand the term.
And even that’s the wrong question to be asking, since the issue isn’t whether an average Mormon might be confused, but instead what this very sophisticated Mormon (Huntsman) understood. He’s going to have to play very dumb in court to win.
Question for Sam:
If it is determined* that interest earned on tithing is still tithing, does that then flow through to the members who donated tithing being able to claim their fraction of that interest as a tax deduction ongoing in perpetuity?
*This hypothetical might for instance the be the result of the supreme court taking up the more generalised application of charitable organisations investing unused donations.
Richard, that’s a really good question, with at least a couple answers. The first is, while there was mostly no fact-finding, the church entered a declaration by a church finance director saying that the money came exclusively from earnings on tithing, not tithing itself; an EPA director entered a declaration confirming that. While there’s no guarantee that a declaration is true, it would be pretty dumb (and no lawyer worth their salt would allow a client to) enter a false statement. The court assumed that was right; it just said it was possible that “tithing” also had a colloquial meaning that includes both contributions and earnings on those contributions.
If this goes to trial and Huntsman wants to say actual tithing funds were used, he has the burden to demonstrate that by a preponderance of the evidence. The church, as defendant, wouldn’t have the burden of showing that it did not, in fact, use tithing funds, just that Huntsman made an insufficient showing.
Ultimately, as an economic matter, it doesn’t matter. Money is fungible; the dollar that was a tithing contribution has precisely the same value as the dollar that was an investment return. But in spite of the artificiality of distinguishing the two, distinguishing them is a common practice. And I suppose, if this goes to trial, we’ll see how formal EPA was about it.
Aussie Mormon, clever question. The answer, for US purposes, is that it makes no difference what the court says about the meaning of “tithing,” because the definition of tithing doesn’t have any tax law relevance. Instead, US tax law refers to “charitable contributions.” There are a bunch of rules for what constitutes a charitable contribution, but once you part with it, you get your deduction and you’re done. (Unless you’re wealthy enough that you can put strings on your contribution and, for example, get perpetual naming rights. In that case, if the charity decides to change the name, you or your heirs have certain contractual rights.)
Hi. Very interesting post, and comments. About that subject, I find the recent and significative increase in Church humanitarian efforts and donations very interesting. I guess this is a side-effect of all those public outcomes. So, actually, I would say that those issues might turn out to be a good thing. It seems to have awaken a sense of giving instead of only saving for rainy days.