My Sacred Foyer

by

The chapel doors seem to say to me… come unto Christ, but don’t come alone.

And yet I am alone. Very, very alone.

I try to walk inside, through the chapel doors, and I feel like I’m walking into an invisible trampoline. “You’re alone, you’re alone, you’re alone,” its invisible springs squeak, stretching tighter and tighter.

I look around. So many people clustered together around the chapel. Families with small, raucous children discussing their distance from “the ideal” in terms of two-year-old tantrums that disrupt Come Follow Me. Friends gossiping together about… anything. A few eyes casually appraise me, then return to the warmth of their relationships. The folding chairs in the back will be hard and cold.

I step back from the doors. I sit on the soft sofa of the foyer, where no one sees me but God. All around me, artwork of Christ healing the brokenhearted, the lonely, the one. This is where I belong. I bow my head to pray. I listen to each voice as it comes through the speaker.

A pink-faced deacon slowly opens the chapel door and walks into the foyer. He approaches me and holds out his hand. I take the sacrament.

When my kids are with me, I try to make the sacrament simple. I tell them that bread tastes good and makes us feel full, just like Jesus fills our hearts with love and peace. I tell them that water helps us feel better when we are thirsty or tired, just like Jesus helps us feel better when we feel lonely or scared.

The deacon walks back into the chapel and I am alone again. Droplets of water are still fresh on my tongue and my eyes return to the paintings around me.

The woman with the issue of blood. She came unto Christ utterly alone.

The man by the pool of Bethesda came unto Christ – such as he could – alone.

The grateful man healed from leprosy came unto Christ alone.

When Mary held her newborn Messiah in her arms she kept all these things and pondered them in her heart -– alone.

The chapel doors may say to me “don’t come alone.” But this Sunday, I worship the God of the lonely from my soft, solitary seat in the foyer and He welcomes me with open arms.